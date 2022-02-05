Facebook chat leads to Hartford City man's drug-dealing arrest

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Hartford City man reportedly believed he was communicating, via Facebook Messenger, with a Montpelier woman when he offered to give her controlled substances in exchange for a sex act.

However, 43-year-old James Travis Barnett was actually in touch with an undercover Blackford County sheriff's deputy.

He was arrested after he arrived in Montpelier, at a planned meeting location, with those prescription medications and others in his possession.

Barnett was charged this week in Blackford Circuit Court with dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, dealing in a controlled substance and making an unlawful proposition.

According to an affidavit, Barnett initiated online contact with the deputy on Dec. 14, and eventually indicated he was willing to give "the woman" tablets of Vicodin, a prescription pain-killer, and Xanax, usually prescribed to treat anxiety, if they met.

Barnett at first asked for revealing photographs in exchange for the medications, but then offered them in exchange for sexual activity, according to a transcript of the online conversation included in the court document.

He also allegedly sent the deputy a photograph of his genitalia.

The Hartford City man was arrested when he arrived at the planned meeting place in Montpelier.

He reportedly tried to persuade investigators he had not intended to give the woman any of the controlled substances, saying he "can tell her whatever he wants to tell her just to meet up with her."

The most serious of the charges against the Hartford City man, dealing in a narcotic drug, is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Barnett, who was released from custody after posting bond, will be directed to appear for an initial court hearing set on Feb. 28.

