Facebook: Councillor posts fake Asda ad of Anders Breivik

A councillor has apologised after he said he unwittingly posted an ad for an Asda £1 meal deal mocked up with an image of mass murderer Anders Breivik.

The doctored image showed the unsmiling killer holding a poster offering cut price soup, bread and butter and unlimited hot drinks for over-60s.

Tom Maclean's Facebook post immediately sparked a backlash.

One user reposted the image on Twitter calling for him to be sacked, though other voices were more measured.

Mr Maclean, a Colwyn Bay councillor and co-founder of St Joseph's Food Hub, said since posting the image he had been told Breivik was a "pretty ghastly figure".

"Naturally once I was made aware of this I removed the post at once and I apologise for my mistake and any offence caused," he said.

"In life we live and we learn anew each day. I am very grateful indeed to those who let me know."

Asda declined to comment.

Who is Anders Breivik?

Breivik is a neo-Nazi terrorist who killed eight people with a car bomb in Oslo in July 2011 before shooting dead 69 people at a summer youth camp.

He was sentenced to 21 years in jail after he was deemed to be sane by a Norwegian court in 2012.

Breivik refused to plead guilty, saying the attacks were necessary to stop the "Islamisation" of Norway.

In February a Norwegian court rejected his bid for release ruling he had not changed and remained a risk to society.