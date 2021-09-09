Facebook developing machine learning chip - The Information

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is developing a machine learning chip to handle tasks such as content recommendation to users, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the project.

The company has developed another chip for video transcoding to improve the experience of watching recorded and live-streamed videos on its apps, according to the report. https://www.theinformation.com/articles/facebook-develops-new-machine-learning-chip

Facebook's move comes as major technology firms, including Apple Inc Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, are increasingly ditching traditional silicon providers to design their own chips to save up on costs and boost performance. (https://reut.rs/3E0NlVN)

In a 2019 blog https://engineering.fb.com/2019/03/14/data-center-engineering/accelerating-infrastructure, Facebook said it was building custom chip designs specially meant to handle AI inference and video transcoding to improve performance, power and efficiency of its infrastructure, which at that time served 2.7 billion people across all its platforms.

The company had also said it would work with semiconductor players such as Qualcomm Inc, Intel Corp and Marvell Technology to build these custom chips as general-purpose processors alone would not be enough to manage the volume of workload Facebook's systems handled.

However, The Information's report suggests that Facebook is designing these chips completely in-house and without the help of these firms.

"Facebook is always exploring ways to drive greater levels of compute performance and power efficiency with our silicon partners and through our own internal efforts," a company spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Antitrust Cops Unveil Data Backing Facebook Monopoly Case

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust officials made public for the first time the data they’re using to bolster their case that Facebook Inc. has monopoly power over social networking.The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday revealed figures that it said shows Facebook is far and away the most dominant company in the market. The numbers had been redacted in an earlier complaint. From September 2012 through December 2020, Facebook’s share of time spent by users of social media apps in the U.S. has aver

  • China’s Season of Stock Market Turbulence Continues: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s overhaul of tutoring companies ignited a volatile period for stock markets both onshore and in Hong Kong this summer, leaving investors on edge.As autumn arrives traders remain on guard for what regulators may target next as Beijing tightens its grip on a range of sectors from private education to digital gaming, e-cigarettes, property and insurance.They’re also on the look out for bargains and stocks that benefit from President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign, w

  • Bitcoin prices just got smashed, but this crypto insider still sees $160,000

    The bullish outlook for bitcoin prices remains intact despite a recent sell-off, argues one industry insider on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • 2 men injured in overnight Lexington shootings. One was found naked, police say

    Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and police were still investigating the shootings Thursday morning.

  • U.S. FDA to ask for more time before deciding on Juul e-cigarettes -WSJ

    Juul, along with other e-cigarette brands including British American Tobacco Plc's Vuse and Imperial Brands Plc's Blu, had to meet a September 2020 deadline to file applications to the FDA showing that its products provided a net benefit to public health. The FDA and Juul did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Biden administration plans to sue Texas over near-total ban on abortion – report

    The justice department will argue that the law banning abortion after six weeks ‘illegally interferes with federal interests’ People protest against the new state abortion ban in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Photograph: Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock The Biden administration plans to sue Texas over the state’s extreme abortion law, which amounts to a near total ban on abortion, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal reported that the justice department could file a lawsuit on

  • Finally: Amazon has a wireless CarPlay adapter that works in any CarPlay-equipped car

    So many automakers out there should be beyond embarrassed at this point. Why? It’s because their infotainment systems are atrocious. I have Apple CarPlay in my car and to be perfectly frank, it makes every built-in car infotainment system I’ve ever tried seemed ancient. And I’ve tried them all… even the newer ones like systems … The post Finally: Amazon has a wireless CarPlay adapter that works in any CarPlay-equipped car appeared first on BGR.

  • Windows 11 is Officially Out – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    Microsoft has officially announced that Windows 11 is going live October 5th. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 is available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. While many users gained instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be rolling …

  • Dogecoin Remains Under Pressure After Yesterday’s Collapse

    Crypto markets remain under serious pressure.

  • The First Full Trailer for 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Is Finally Here

    We were NOT ready for this. 😱

  • Bitcoin price plummets $10,000 on what should’ve been a banner day

    September 7th should have had a big day in El Salvador. Today’s accomplishment will still be remembered, bitcoin price drop notwithstanding. The government announced plans to make the digital currency legal tender alongside the US dollar starting on September 7th. El Salvador went ahead with the project, making history in the process. The country is … The post Bitcoin price plummets $10,000 on what should’ve been a banner day appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple set to reveal AirPods 3 at next week’s iPhone 13 event

    Apple finally announced its ‘California Streaming’ fall event on Tuesday after months of speculation. On September 14th, we expect Apple to pull back the curtain on both the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. But those likely aren’t the only two products Apple has in the works for this fall. According to a series … The post Apple set to reveal AirPods 3 at next week’s iPhone 13 event appeared first on BGR.

  • Is this the new tech that’ll make Apple’s foldable iPhone a reality?

    Apple’s iPhone 13 will be unveiled on September 14th, with the Cupertino-based company having just confirmed the launch rumors earlier this week. We’re looking at four iPhone 13 versions, the descendants of last year’s four iPhone 12 devices. The handsets will have almost the same design as their predecessors, aside from a narrower notch and … The post Is this the new tech that’ll make Apple’s foldable iPhone a reality? appeared first on BGR.

  • 5 must-have Amazon finds you’ve probably never even heard of

    First and foremost, Amazon is the nation’s #1 online retailer. The company has built a truly astonishing hub where you can find anything and everything. What’s more, Amazon and its partners often manage to offer the lowest prices anywhere. Millions upon millions of products can be shipped to your door in two days or less. … The post 5 must-have Amazon finds you’ve probably never even heard of appeared first on BGR.

  • Huge benchmark leak reveals Apple’s blazing-fast iPhone 13 performance

    The iPhone 13 launch event is almost upon us, as Apple might announce the event on Tuesday. The iPhone 13 rumors continue to drop left and right, and the newest ones are quite revealing. We just saw the new MagSafe Charger that Apple created for the iPhone 13 series in FCC documentation. That indicates wireless … The post Huge benchmark leak reveals Apple’s blazing-fast iPhone 13 performance appeared first on BGR.

  • If You Live in These 8 States, Apple Lets You Carry Your License on Your iPhone

    In the midst of multiple antitrust lawsuits in several countries, Apple is expanding its technology in ways that could help consumers ditch their regular, physical wallet in favor of the Apple Wallet...

  • Here's Why Kayce From 'Yellowstone' Looks So Darn Familiar

    He was in a *very* steamy film! 🔥

  • 'Dancing With the Stars' 2021: Meet the season 30 celebrity cast including Melanie C, Matt James and more

    "Dancing With the Stars" returns for season 30 on Sept. 20 and "Good Morning America" is exclusively revealing which celebrities will compete for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. The full list of stars -- including Melanie C from the Spice Girls and former "Bachelor" star Matt James -- was announced Wednesday on "GMA." Other celebs taking part in the series' milestone season include "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore, country singer Jimmie Allen and talk show host Amanda Kloots.

  • ‘Star Trek: Prodigy': Kate Mulgrew Returns as Captain Janeway in New Trailer (Video)

    Nickelodeon and Paramount+ released the first full-length trailer for “Star Trek: Prodigy” on Wednesday, marking the return of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Janeway. The trailer was shared during the “Star Trek Day” livestream along with a panel featuring series voice cast members Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, as well as director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon. The first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences, “Prodigy” centers on a motley cre

  • Junie Shumpert Threatens to "Beat" Jason Voorhees During a Friday the 13th Glamping Trip

    We Got Love Teyana & Iman star Junie Shumpert may only be five years old, but she can sure throw a punch! See Teyana Taylor's eldest daughter promise to take on Jason Voorhees in a LOL preview.