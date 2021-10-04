Facebook employees reportedly couldn't access conference rooms and other systems amid of widespread outage

The interior of one of Facebook's offices. Elise Amendola/AP Images

Facebook employees are locked out of buildings and conference rooms amid a massive outage.

On Monday, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went dark around 11:45am ET.

The global outages have continued through Monday evening ET.

Facebook employees are struggling to access office systems, amid a widespread outage, according to reports.

Sheera Frenkel, a New York Times Tech Reporter, tweeted that some employees couldn't get into buildings Monday morning.

According to one Facebook employee, some showed up at the office to evaluate the extent of the outage but were locked out of the buildings because their badges to access doors weren't working, Frenkel said. Insider could not immediately confirm how widespread this particular issue may be.

Other employees were unable to access conference rooms within the offices, Insider confirmed.

"It's mayhem over here, all internal systems are down too," Philip Crowther, a reporter for the Associated Press, reported on Twitter. Facebook employees are communicating internally via text message and Outlook email, he added.

Facebook began experiencing major worldwide outages across many of its apps, including Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, on Monday morning.

Users reported issues with Facebook apps such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook itself on DownDetector, a website that tracks global outages and issues for websites and products.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook said in a Tweet.

The outages started around 11:45 a.m. ET on Monday and have not yet been resolved at the time of publishing.

Amid the outages and an explosive whistleblower report, CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth dipped by nearly $7 billion in 5 hours, and Facebook fell by roughly 5%.

