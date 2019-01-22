With Facebook Falling out of Favor, Will Instagram be Enough to Rescue Shareholders?

By CCN.com: According to Fortune’s latest edition of the world’s most respected companies, admiration for Facebook is plummeting. The souring sentiment is following -- and followed by -- Facebook's falling share price in what is rapidly becoming a vicious cycle.

Facebook No Longer Admired by Top Executives

The latest “World’s Most Admired Companies” list from Fortune now puts Facebook in 44th place, down from the 12th position last year.

Fortune’s corporate reputation survey polls executives from America’s largest companies by revenue. Its survey partner, Korn Ferry, asks the leaders, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises within their own industries on nine criteria. The criteria range from opinions on investment value to management and social responsibility. Nearly 4,000 survey participants then select their top ten companies in order to produce Fortune’s 50 All-Stars.

This year, Apple takes the top spot, followed by Amazon in 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway in 3rd, and Disney in 4th place.

