Is Facebook (FB) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Kinsman Oak Capital Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Kinsman Oak Equity Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 2.7% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which delivered an 8.6% return, the Russell 2000 Index with a 4.3% return, and the TSX Composite Index that had a 10.2% gain for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Kinsman Oak Capital Partners, the fund mentioned Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and discussed its stance on the firm. Facebook, Inc. is a Menlo Park, California-based social networking service company with a $1.03 trillion market capitalization. FB delivered a 34.95% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 21.30%. The stock closed at $365.51 per share on August 24, 2021.

Here is what Kinsman Oak Capital Partners has to say about Facebook, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Our thesis on Facebook is largely playing out. The company overwhelmingly beat Q1 earnings estimates, and the growth outlook continues to look positive from here. Falling yields also benefitted the stock price as well. We continue to believe Facebook is attractively valued at ~12x FY22 EBITDA given its deep economic moat and underrated growth prospects."

Best Advertising Stocks to Buy Now

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Based on our calculations, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) tops our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. FB was in 266 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 257 funds in the previous quarter. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) delivered a 12.51% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.