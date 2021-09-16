Is Facebook (FB) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.73% was delivered by the fund for the first half of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index which returned 13.05% for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of First Eagle Investment Management, the fund mentioned Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and discussed its stance on the firm. Facebook, Inc. is a Menlo Park, California-based social networking service company with a $1.04 trillion market capitalization. FB delivered a 36.11% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 41.09%. The stock closed at $376.53 per share on September 14, 2021.

Here is what First Eagle Investment Management has to say about Facebook, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Leading contributors in the First Eagle Global Fund this quarter included Facebook, Inc. Class A. Facebook has continued to post impressive results for both revenue and active users of its traditional platforms. In the meantime, the social media giant continues to make progress on new initiatives—like Facebook Horizon (virtual reality) and Facebook Shops (e-commerce)—and maintains attractive monetization optionality around services like Messenger and WhatsApp."

Based on our calculations, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) ranks 2nd in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. FB was in 266 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 257 funds in the previous quarter. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) delivered a 12.45% return in the past 3 months.

