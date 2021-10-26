Is Facebook (FB) Still a Great Investment Choice?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 2.78% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming both its Russell 1000 Growth benchmark that delivered a 1.16% return, and the S&P 500 Index that had a 0.59% gain for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Polen Capital, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and discussed its stance on the firm. Facebook, Inc. is a Menlo Park, California-based social networking service company with a $907.6 billion market capitalization. FB delivered a 17.87% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 13.65%. The stock closed at $328.69 per share on October 25, 2021.

Here is what Polen Capital has to say about Facebook, Inc. in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"Facebook’s stock was pressured on concerns about regulation in the quarter. We are constantly monitoring the potential regulatory risks to Facebook (and all of our holdings). At this point, we see very little chance that regulation changes Facebook’s business model in a meaningful and adverse way. Regarding the recent data shared by a former Facebook employee and the company itself on some of the unfortunate negative consequences of social media, we recognize these types of issues will inevitably linger in different forms and fashions well into the future. We have been focused on the ability of Facebook to identify and mitigate these negative consequences while amplifying the value users typically cite for its apps across a long list of use cases. We continuously monitor the vibrance of the user base on Facebook’s apps to confirm that value."

Facebook
Facebook

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

Based on our calculations, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) ranks 2nd in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. FB was in 266 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 257 funds in the previous quarter. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) delivered a -12.46% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest-growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

