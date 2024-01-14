Facebook flooded with panic-inducing fake posts about supposed Ukraine’s energy crisis

A fake news story about an imminent energy crisis in Ukraine is making the rounds on social media, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security (Spravdi) reported on Telegram on Jan. 14.

“This winter in Ukraine, there will be an energy crisis,” reads one such fake post.

“Last year, Russians almost didn’t target energy facilities, but this year they will. Even before significant attacks, we are facing a serious deficit and power outages. The funds provided by allies for the restoration of the energy system have been misappropriated by the main energy officials.”

Journalists from the “Bez Brekhni” (No Lies) project noted that the presented “facts” are either false or distorted, with Spravdi pointing out that not only did Russia launched 246 missiles at Ukraine in Sep. 2023, but that these missiles were primarily targeted at the country’s energy infrastructure.

The Russian government at the time explicitly stated that knocking out heating and power for Ukrainians in the winter was a strategic aim. There has been a noticeable decrease in Russian mass missile barrages that have been launched as of Jan. 2024, with very few of the missiles explicitly targeting Ukrainian heating and power plants.

