Facebook found that a vast amount of its anti-vaxx content comes from a hard core of only 111 accounts

Tom Porter
·2 min read
anti-vaxx protest
People are seen at a protest against masks, vaccines, and vaccine passports outside the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on March 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Facebook has identified a core of 111 accounts sharing a large amount of the anti-vaccine and vaccine skeptical material on its platform, according to an internal report obtained by The Washington Post.

The accounts in question were not named. According to the Post, Facebook identified them by carving up its US users into different categories and assessing how receptive they were to content skeptical of vaccines.

The 111 accounts were those responsible for most of the content consumed by the ten categories most receptive to such content overall, which the Post said accounts for more than 50% of vaccine-skeptic content on the platform.

Facebook bans posts about vaccines containing information that is provably false, but a large gray area exists of posts which undermine vaccines without saying anything demonstrably untrue.

There was significant overlap, according to the report, between those pushing anti-vaccination content and support for the QAnon conspiracy movement.

Facebook has come under pressure to clamp down on anti-vaccine content promoted and shared on its platforms amid the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

A report by activist group Avaaz last August found that health misinformation on the platform had been viewed more than 3.8 billion times in the past year, peaking as the pandemic hit.

Facebook on Monday announced new measures to help people access information about how to get vaccinated.

Anti-vaccine content is spreading more quickly on Instagram Insider reported in December 2020. The sites operate separate enforcement policies.

Instagram removed the account of prominent anti-vaccination activist Robert F Kennedy Jr in February, though his Facebook account remains active.

Experts told Insider at the time that the site's December policy change did not go far enough, and called on the site to expel prominent anti-vaccination activists.

The report shared with the Post did not identify the 111 accounts sharing most vaccine misinformation. Last year, the UK's Center for Countering Digital Hate in a report identified the most influential groups and individuals behind the movement.

A spokesperson for Facebook told the Post that it could use the data to change its policies around vaccine content, though no decisions had been made.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook killed a tool to fight anti-vaxx information because it disproportionately affected conservatives, report says

    Employees took down the tool and after they were told it didn't meet Facebook's fairness standards, MIT Technology Review reported.

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Final Efficacy of 96.4%

    Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, proves to be 96.4% effective in final analysis in the phase III study in the United Kingdom. Shares up.

  • Moderna begins testing on refrigerator-stable COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna announced Monday that it has begun testing on a potentially refrigerator-stable version of its coronavirus vaccine.Why it matters: Moderna's "next generation COVID-19 vaccine," if found to be effective, could be handled by ordinary pharmacies that aren't equipped with ultra-low freezers, which have been an impediment in the vaccine rollout.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeModerna's current coronavirus vaccine must be stored at -20°C after being kept at standard refrigeration for 30 days prior to use.Pfizer announced last month that its vaccine could be stored for two weeks at standard temperatures. Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine, the third shot authorized for emergency use by the FDA, can also be stored at routine refrigerator temperatures.What they're saying: Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a press release that the vaccine “could facilitate easier distribution and administration in a wider range of settings, including potentially for developing countries."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'No doubt' further waves of infections to come, warns head of ONS

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The UK's national statistician said he has "no doubt" that there will be a further wave of Covid-19 infections in the autumn. Professor Sir Ian Diamond, head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), also said there is a lot of regional variation in terms of how many people have antibodies. His comments come after England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said there were still risks to reopening society and the UK will experience another surge of cases at some point, potentially in late summer or through the autumn and winter. Sir Ian said people need to understand how the data is moving forward and look at the impact of the "wonderful" vaccine rollout. "But having said that, we need also to recognise that this is a virus that isn't going to go away. And I have no doubt that in the autumn there will be a further wave of infections," he told BBC's Andrew Marr.

  • Social Graces: Here’s how to handle relatives who have not followed coronavirus guidelines and are getting vaccinated before you

    Q: The coronavirus vaccination rollout may have you feeling frustrated. How do you not get upset about loved ones who haven’t followed COVID-19 guidelines getting the vaccine first? A: Evolution has endowed human beings with a predisposition toward fairness and justice. When “good” things happen to “good” people and “bad” things happen to “bad” people, we feel that all’s right with the world, ...

  • Republicans remain confident Biden's agenda is 'classic Democratic overreach'

    President Biden has pleasantly surprised progressive lawmakers in the Democratic Party throughout the first several weeks since he took office, The Washington Post reports. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called his agenda "bold" and "transformative," adding that "where candidate Joe Biden started is different from where President Joe Biden started." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), meanwhile, compared Biden favorably to former President Franklin Roosevelt, arguing that just as Roosevelt understood during the Great Depression, Biden is aware "this country today faces a series of unprecedented crises." At the same time, Republicans are confident the tide will turn against Biden thanks to "classic Democratic overreach," Doug Andres, the press secretary for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), told the Post. Chris Hartline, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, pinpointed immigration as the issue that could come back to bite Biden. "Democrats saw the 2020 election as a repudiation of all of [former President Donald] Trump’s policies and all of the Republicans’ policies, when in fact the things we’ve proposed on immigration are very popular, in a way that not just unifies our base but also helps us bring back a lot of the moderates and independents and Hispanic voters," he told the Post. Even some Democrats agree Biden can't leave the GOP completely in the dust. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) said "we have to have bipartisan cooperation if we're going to tackle" issues like immigration. "We don't want to pass these with Democratic votes alone," he continued. "And I'm not talking about one or two Republicans; I'm talking about a significant number of votes from the opposing party." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe invisible president? Marco Rubio's Amazon union position is hilariously tangled

  • Austin-based NXP Semiconductor likely to lose $100 million because of Texas grid collapse

    Austin-based NXP Semiconductor said it would likely lose $100 million thanks to a month-long shutdown in the wake of Texas' cold-weather-driven electricity-grid collapse, the Austin American-Statesman reports.Why it matters: A global chip shortage — stemming from pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions and climate-change-related disasters — has hobbled U.S. auto manufacturing and could threaten the vigor of a post-pandemic economic recovery. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.NXP's Austin plants are back online, but Samsung's have not resumed full production.In Taiwan, a major center for semiconductor production, a drought tied to climate change is threatening chip production, which depends on an abundant supply of water. An analysis at Seeking Alpha suggests that big tech companies like Apple have more experience at planning for long-term chip needs and have locked in their supplies whereas the auto industry, with its "just-in-time" production philosophy, may have a harder time. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GOP doesn't need election reform to win, Georgia's lieutenant governor says

    "I'm one of those Republicans that want more people to vote," Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said.

  • Coronavirus latest news: People urged to get vaccine as Dutch latest to suspend AstraZeneca jab

    PM accepts he made a mistake in delaying first lockdown Lockdown one year on: Ten reasons why so many Britons have died Why did Boris Johnson take so long to tell us to stay at home? Turkey plans to be first to accept UK holidaymakers without Covid checks Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial People across the UK have been urged to get their coronavirus vaccine, despite a growing list of countries temporarily suspending use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concern around blood clots. The vaccine's manufacturer has insisted it is safe, saying a review of available data in more than 17 million people who have been vaccinated across the UK and EU has shown no evidence of an increased risk. After Ireland announced on Sunday that it was suspending use of the jabs as a "precautionary step", the UK's medicines regulator said the available evidence "does not suggest the vaccine is the cause" of clots. Dr Phil Bryan, vaccines safety lead at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said people "should still go and get their Covid-19 vaccine when asked to do so". Denmark, Norway and Bulgaria suspended the rollout of the jabs after reports of blood clots developing in patients who had received the shot. The Netherlands also said on Sunday that it was suspending use of the vaccinations as a precaution for two weeks. Follow the latest updates below.

  • The Latest: Hungarian far-right party protests lockdown

    Around 1,000 demonstrators have broken a ban on public gatherings in Hungary’s capital to demand an end to the country’s lockdown restrictions. The party’s leaders argued that lockdown measures are leading to the destruction of Hungary’s economy as they demanded an end to the restrictions. The illegal demonstration came as a powerful surge of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps Hungary.

  • Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man

    Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said on Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab. The move represents another blow to the image of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Italy and will further hinder the government's anti-coronavirus inoculation campaign. On Sunday Piedmont's regional government suspended use of the batch, ABV5811, after Sandro Tognatti, a 57-year-old music teacher, fell ill and died in circumstances that have not yet been clarified.

  • Covid-fatigued California's effort to recall Newsom may be a rallying cry for Republicans

    Analysis: more than a serious effort to unseat the governor, it is probably a strategy to rally voters, boost Republican candidates and raise funds Gavin Newsom delivers his third state of the state address at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on 9 March 2021. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Nearly a year after Gavin Newsom became the first American governor to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the coronavirus, the California leader delivered his “state of the state” address from an empty Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. “Let’s allow ourselves to dream of brighter days ahead,” Newsom said on Tuesday. It was a pep talk for the state – and for himself. America’s most populous state is coming out of its most deadly phase of the pandemic, having lost more than 56,000 to Covid-19. Black and Latino communities face the brunt of the crisis. Businesses have struggled to survive lockdown restrictions. Many public schools have been closed since last March. And the state’s initially clumsy vaccine rollout has only recently picked up speed. Capitalizing on the growing frustrations of economically devastated, pandemic-fatigued residents, Newsom’s fiercest critics have mounted a recall campaign and are prepared to submit, by Wednesday, the requisite 1.5m voter signatures to trigger the vote. The campaign’s organizers say they have already found more than enough backers, and they have collected hefty checks from business developers, venture capitalists and Trump loyalists. State officials have yet to verify the petition signatures, but political analysts say that a gubernatorial recall election later this year appears more or less inevitable. “There’s going to be a recall election – simply put,” said Mindy Romero, the founder of the Center for Inclusive Democracy, a non-partisan research organization. “What’s more complicated,” she said, “are the reasons why.” In California – one of 19 states that allow voters to remove elected officials before their terms expire – calling a recall election is fairly easy. The only requirement is to collect a number of signatures equal to 12% of the voters in the last election for the office. “So to get this on the ballot is not at all an impossible feat,” said Joshua Spivak, a senior fellow at the Hugh L Carey Institute for Government Reform at Wagner College and expert on recalls. “To opponents of the governor, it’s really appealing as something worth trying.” In 2020 alone, 11 recalls of various officials went to a vote, and eight officials were removed from office as a result, Spivak said. Recall petitions have been launched against every California governor in the last 61 years – though they are almost never successful. Gray Davis, the only California governor who has ever been recalled, was in a far more precarious position in 2003, at the heels of an electricity crisis, facing a $38bn budget deficit. He lost the recall to Arnold Schwarzenegger, who entered the race with a higher profile than any of the Republicans set to face off against Newsom this year. Republicans had already tried and failed five times to get Newsom recalled, when their sixth try, led by the retired sheriff’s deputy Orrin Heatlie, began to gain momentum last year. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a judge gave Heatlie and his supporters more time to collect signatures. As Newsom enacted restrictions last winter in an attempt to quell the deadliest wave of the pandemic, recallers were able to rally an anti-lockdown base and win over other Californians struggling to cope with the pandemic’s protracted, devastating economic toll. It didn’t help Newsom’s case that around the same time, the governor met up with a dozen of his closest friends and lobbyists for a lavish dinner at Napa’s French Laundry restaurant. “Anytime an elected official is serving under a crisis, it is a precarious situation,” said Romero. “Faced with the pandemic, it would be shocking if the governor and elected officials didn’t receive some negative reaction.” Amid the state’s chaotic vaccine rollout, Newsom’s poll numbers plummeted. A third of voters polled by the University of California, Berkeley, Institute of Governmental Studies in late January rated the governor’s overall handling of the pandemic well, while 44% said he was doing badly. But two months have passed since the last round of major polls, and Democratic strategists are hopeful. “I think that as we start to reopen schools, as we start to get people back to work, as we get more people vaccinated, I think voters are going to take note,” said Drexel Heard, a Democratic political strategist based in Los Angeles. “By next month some baseball stadiums might be reopened,” he added – which could take the steam out a recall effort fueled by anti-lockdown fervor. Romero said she was skeptical that legitimate frustrations with the governor over the state’s policies, school and business closures, its disastrous inefficiency in doling out unemployment aid, and its slapdash vaccine rollout would rile up Democrats and moderate Republicans enough to vote him out of office, just one year before his term expires. More than a serious effort to unseat Newsom, the recall effort is probably more of a strategy to rally Republican voters, boost Republican candidates, and raise funds. “The recall can be a rallying cry, in California and across the county,” Romero said. “For the Republican candidates running against the governor, it can raise their national profiles.” In a recall election, voters are asked two questions: first, whether they want to recall Newsom, and then, who should replace him? With Democrats highly unlikely to run a candidate in the election, liberal and moderate voters who are frustrated with Newsom would be left to choose among Republicans they might agree with even less. The top contenders vying to replace Newsom include the former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer; the conservative activist Mike Cernovich; and John Cox, who lost to Newsom in 2018 by 23 points, the largest margin in a California governor’s race since the 1950s. Recall campaigners said their effort has broad appeal. More than a third of signatories on the recall petition identify as Democrats or independents, or declined to state their party affiliation, said Randy Economy, a conservative broadcaster and ex-Trump campaign staffer with the Newsom recall campaign. “We have an angry electorate right now” and the campaign is leveraging their frustration, he told the Guardian. But in a deep blue state where less than a quarter of registered voters are Republicans, recall proponents’ far-right, anti-immigrant, anti-housing for homeless people, anti-sex education and anti-gun control platform is likely to alienate most voters, political experts said. A Wednesday evening virtual town hall featured a presentation by the conservative-aligned Election Integrity Project California, where speakers listed spurious allegations of voter fraud in line with Donald Trump and his supporters. “In order to gain relevance in California, the Republicans need to renounce Trump, they need to renounce white supremacy,” said Mike Madrid, a former state Republican party political director who co-founded the conservative Lincoln Project. “The hyperpartisan recall shows that instead, they’re happy to continue swirling down the drain.” Newsom has largely avoided public discussion of the recall effort. “The Republican recall is a partisan attempt to install a Trump supporter as governor,” said Dan Newman, a Newsom political strategist. The governor referenced the recall effort only obliquely in his Dodger Stadium address. “I just want you to know, we’re not going to change course, just because of a few naysayers and doomsdayers.” he said.

  • Rodrigo Duterte Is Using One of the World's Longest COVID-19 Lockdowns to Strengthen His Grip on the Philippines

    Critics say that stay-at-home orders in the Philippines are not merely a public health measure

  • Netflix's reign as king of the streaming wars is under threat, with Disney projected to take its crown in 3 years

    Though Disney was years late to the streaming wars, it's already set to overtake Netflix as the biggest player in the market by 2024.

  • 'We are human and we messed up': U.S. Marine account apologizes for comments defending female service members

    Amid a debate over the role of women in the military, an official Marine account told one commenter, "Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant."

  • Several patients at a Virginia Kroger clinic received an empty shot instead of COVID-19 vaccine

    The clinic first said the syringes had saline but later clarified they were empty. Pumping air into people's veins can cause air embolisms and block blood flow.

  • California mother of murder victim’s message to LA DA Gascón: ‘Listen to us’

    Desiree Andrade, whose son Julien was murdered in California when he was 20, says she thinks L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón is ‘in the wrong office’ and ‘should be a public defender.’

  • Navy Contractor Charged In Capitol Riot Said 'Hitler Should Have Finished The Job'

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli was reprimanded for mockingly sporting a Hitler mustache at the New Jersey Naval Weapons Station where he was a security contractor.

  • EU's Breton says Pfizer can help offset AstraZeneca vaccine delays

    The European Union will be able to stick to its vaccination targets this quarter despite AstraZeneca delivery delays as Pfizer is producing faster than planned, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said on Saturday. AstraZeneca said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses. Breton told France's Europe 1 radio that the delay was unacceptable, but that for now there were no plans to sue the company.

  • Vatican response on whether Catholic Church can approve same-sex unions: God ‘cannot bless sin’

    The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church can't bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”