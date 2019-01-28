Facebook hires dozens of lobbyists and policy experts ahead of a challenging 2019

More grillings like this may be on the way for Mr Zuckerberg - AP

Facebook is hiring a host of new lobbyists, policy experts and spin doctors as it prepares for a regulatory onslaught from governments around the world.

Following its appointment of Sir Nick Clegg as its head of global affairs, the social network is advertising more than 50 jobs related to public policy, from counter-terrorism specialists in Washington DC to “crisis communications” staff in Mexico City.

Their duties will include shaping public opinion, providing “input” into “regulation policy” and influencing “the next generation of data protection legislation”, as well as helping to define Facebook’s own rules and policies.

A spokesman for Facebook confirmed that it was expanding its policy team and that most of the new roles would report to Sir Nick, the former deputy prime minister recruited by Facebook in October as its vice president of global policy and communications.

The hiring spree comes as it confronts unprecedented pressure from politicians in the US, EU and elsewhere who wish to curtail its operations after a year of high-profile scandals.

The company has been accused of enabling ethnic cleansing in Burma, lynchings in India, election interference in the US and Brazil and of being careless with the personal data of millions of users.

Public records show that Facebook spent $12.6m (£9.5m) on lobbying US politicians last year, the most in its history, while The Daily Telegraph found that Silicon Valley firms had doubled their UK lobbying staff over two years.

Prof Steven Weber, a political scientist at the Berkeley School of Information whose students have often gone to work in similar roles at Facebook, said the advertisements represented a “significant expansion” of its policy operation.

“Maybe a little late in the game, Facebook has realised it’s much more like a public institution than a start-up,” he said, adding that the new jobs were likely a signal to governments and regulators that Facebook was serious about fixing its problems.

Many involve direct dealings with politicians, such as a "public policy manager" in the US capital who will "maintain and build relationships with policymakers" and advocate for policies that "keep Facebook and the broader technology industry competitive".

Members of the US Congress hope to pass a sweeping privacy bill this year, inspired by the EU, which is in turn scrutinising Facebook’s tax affairs and its handling of hate speech and privacy. Nations such as India and Vietnam are also tightening internet laws.

Other roles, however, focus on bringing specialist knowledge to bear on Facebook's own policies on hate speech, crime and misbehaviour across its gigantic audience of 2.2 million people.

The advert for a counter-terrorism expert, for instance, asks for "deep expertise on contemporary Right and Left-wing terrorism" that can guide how Facebook's engineers and moderators police terrorist content on its services.

One role involves "building privacy into [Facebook's] products and services", effectively serving as a privacy advocate within the company, while another involves "promoting privacy" in Facebook's relationships with third-party apps – an area of policy which led directly to the Cambridge Analytica scandal last year.

An advert for a political expert focusing solely on Burma, also known as Myanmar, suggests that the company is keen to avoid the mistakes of 2017, in which was blindsided by the use of its products to spread deadly rumours and coordinate massacres against the country's Muslim minority.

Prof Weber said the jobs indicated that Facebook was taking its responsibilities more seriously by trying to integrate policy experts into its design process rather than keeping them separate from engineers.

"For a long time in the Valley it was a mark of honour to say that you had 99 engineers to every non-enginee," he said. "The role of public policy units across the industry was to make sure that nothing from the political environment got in the way of building the product."

"Now they are playing a much more constructive and integrated role within the product teams... but the proof will be in the pudding."

Another public policy professional, who asked not to be named, said that the roles advertised suggested an "empire-building" exercise by Sir Nick and reflected his background as an EU bureaucrat and "policy wonk".

They described the hiring of policy experts as part of a "sophisticated influence strategy," saying that successful lobbying depends on making genuinely valuable contributions to the debates a company is trying to win.