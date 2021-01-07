Facebook, Instagram to block Trump's account for rest of his presidential term

By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc and Instagram will extend a ban on U.S. President Donald Trump's accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said.

The decision comes after Facebook announced on Wednesday it would lock Trump's account for 24 hours as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the U.S. presidential election and hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Twitter Inc and Snap Inc also temporarily locked Trump's accounts on Wednesday.

Facebook has previously been blasted by lawmakers and employees for not taking action on inflammatory posts from President Trump, including those that have been labeled by Twitter.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Nick Zieminski)