Facebook and Instagram will invest over $1 billion in content creators

Sheila Dang and Elizabeth Culliford
·2 min read

By Sheila Dang and Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) -Facebook Inc will spend $1 billion on social media creators through the end of 2022 in a fight for top talent announced in a week when TikTok became the first rival mobile app to hit 3 billion global downloads.

Facebook's investments will include bonus programs to pay creators who hit certain milestones on its apps, including photo-sharing service Instagram, and fund users to produce content, the company said.

The social media giant is opening its wallet to woo creators with major fan followings from platforms like Alphabet Inc's YouTube and short video app TikTok.

Multiple major tech platforms are on the offensive to attract and keep social media personalities with new payments and services.

TikTok has committed to spending $2 billion to support creators over three years. Snap Inc's Snapchat used to pay creators a total of $1 million per day to post popular short-form videos on its service and says it still distributes millions per month to support creators through its Spotlight program.

"With the 3 billion install milestone, TikTok is the fifth non-game app to join a tier that's historically been the exclusive domain of Facebook," said mobile insights firm Sensor Tower in a Tuesday report.

Facebook said its bonuses so far are by invitation only. On its main platform video creators and online gamers will receive a monthly bonus if they hit milestones like broadcasting a certain number of hours to earn Stars, a form of digital tipping that fans can use to pay their favorite creators during live-streamed videos.

Instagram's bonus programs will include incentives to use Reels, its copycat TikTok feature that showcases short-form video clips. Creators will earn money based on how their Reels videos perform, the company said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Richard Chang and Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Will Shell Out $1 Billion to Creators Over the Next Year

    Facebook is setting up a new fund to give creators $1 billion by the end of 2022, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday morning. “We want to build the best platforms for millions of creators to make a living, so we’re creating new programs to invest over $1 billion to reward creators for great content they create on Facebook and Instagram through 2022,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post announcing the news. “Investing in creators isn’t new for us, but I’m excited to expand this work over time.” Th

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden's Big Tech-busting team

    And the Delta variant is hitting red states hardest.

  • Report: Chris Godwin, Bucs still talking about long-term deal

    The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term contracts this year is on Thursday and the last couple of days have seen a flurry of reports about players who are not expected to land multi-year deals. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is not on that list and there’s reportedly still a chance he winds up [more]

  • Delicious homemade candy recipes from TikTok

    Chefs across TikTok have been whipping up creative candy recipes that anyone with a sweet tooth will want to make. Here are 5 delicious homemade candy recipes you should try. 1. These tasty rosemary sea salt caramels have it all! They’re chewy, buttery, salty, and sweet all at once. 2. To make these grape-flavored gummy bears, the filmer simply combines grape juice, lemon juice, gelatin, and honey in a saucepan and uses silicone gummy bear molds. 3. These lollipops are vegan and made with all-natural ingredients. The filmer heats up a mixture of fresh-squeezed lemon and orange juice, light corn syrup, store-bought orange juice, water, sugar, and food coloring, then pours them into molds. 4. These chocolate truffles look so fancy, no one would ever suspect they’re only made with 3 ingredients. The filmer melts chopped up chocolate bars, stirs in a can of condensed milk and finishes by dipping the cooled chocolate mixture balls into cocoa powder. 5. These maple sugar candies are made with chocolate, coconut oil, and maple syrup. The filmer makes them by filling silicone candy molds about halfway with heated maple syrup, then fills them the rest of the way with a mixture of melted chocolate and coconut oil

  • Clippers confirm partial ACL tear for Kawhi Leonard, who had surgery on Tuesday

    The Clippers don't know when Leonard will be able to return.

  • Facebook To Invest $1 Billion In Creators Of Content For FB, Instagram

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday announced $1 billion in investments to reward creators for content on FB and Instagram through 2022. The cash will go to creators who use the platform’s tools as competition with TikTok and YouTube continues to boil. “We want to build the best platforms for millions of creators to make a […]

  • MLB All-Star Game uniforms draw pointed comments on social media

    New design with multiple team logos a drastic departure from traditional home white, road gray uniforms from players' MLB teams.

  • Pretty Little Liars ' Lindsey Shaw on backlash to TikTok dance comments: 'Sorry you were offended'

    The actress also said she "needed to take a step back from social media" for her mental health.

  • This 15-Minute Lower-Body Strength Workout from Kayla Itsines Will Reignite Your Gym Motivation

    This quick and efficient routine will give you a glimpse into the SWEAT trainer's revamped 12-week gym program.

  • James Gandolfini's widow says it was 'almost surreal' to see his son Michael take on the role of Tony Soprano

    "His father would be very proud," Deborah Lin said of Gandolfini's son Michael playing a young Tony Soprano in "The Many Saints of Newark."

  • Kayla Itsines Announces Major News with Her Sweat App

    The Instagram sensation and personal trainer opened up Tuesday about the next chapter of her fitness journey...and the Sweat brand.

  • BIC’s Video News Show: Is Shiba Inu Ready to Rebound?

    In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker takes another look at Shiba Inu (SHIB). Is Shiba Inu going to skyrocket once again? With growing use cases and its own decentralized exchange, It seems SHIB has more bark for its buck.

  • At 58, Demi Moore's Abs Look Stronger Than Ever In Her Bikini Selfie On Instagram

    Oh hi G.I. Jane.

  • Dr. Wendy Osefo Shows Off Her New, Post-Surgery Body in a Tiny String Bikini

    In a recent Instagram share, Dr. Wendy Osefo showed off her vacation style in a string bikini, and the skimpy look put all of Wendy's freshly tweaked assets on display. But first, some context: In the Season 6 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which aired on July 11, Wendy pointed to her chest when producers asked her "what's new?" Smiling, the professor replied: "What's new? My two new friends!" In her interview, Wendy shared the scoop on her recent breast augmentation. "I breastfed a

  • Watch Deadpool Make First Official MCU Appearance in the Most Deadpool Way Possible (Video)

    Whether he’s peddling his Aviation Gin or a new movie, Ryan Reynolds knows how to make a memorable ad. The trailer for his latest film, “Free Guy,” sees Reynolds’ beloved character, Deadpool, at his most “meta” yet – and officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The newest look at the video game-themed action flick dropped on Reynolds’ YouTube channel Tuesday morning, except the trailer itself is not what’s new. It’s the same trailer that dropped last month, but with a twist. It’s actual

  • Loki Just Introduced a Major Marvel Character With Its Season 1 Finale

    Disney+’s Loki, with what we now know is but its first season finale, introduced a major character from the MCU. And Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15 just might have done a double take when she first laid eyes on him! As highly speculated — though the actor just weeks ago attempted to throw our sister site […]

  • This Netflix original series finally stole the #1 spot from ‘Manifest’

    It was bound to happen eventually. After its extraordinary, nearly month-long streak as the #1 TV show on Netflix, another show has finally booted Manifest out of the top spot on the streamer’s top 10 ranking. That would be Netflix’s own Virgin River, season 3 of which was just added to the service. It’s a … The post This Netflix original series finally stole the #1 spot from ‘Manifest’ appeared first on BGR.

  • Woman reveals 'horrible' eyebrows following salon visit: 'When reality kicks in...'

    A woman was left speechless with her results after visiting a salon to get her eyebrows microbladed.

  • One of Netflix’s biggest surprise hits of 2021 is coming to theaters for one day only

    Streaming entertainment is increasingly moving beyond apps, to the real world. Netflix, for example, has opened an immersive pop-up experience in Hollywood, through July 18, to promote its Fear Street movie trilogy. If you’re a fan of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, you can now buy official AFC Richmond merchandise like jerseys, hats, and the … The post One of Netflix’s biggest surprise hits of 2021 is coming to theaters for one day only appeared first on BGR.

  • Video of Kit Harington Reacting to a ‘GoT’ Slot Machine Has the Internet Going Wild

    With a new baby, Jon Snow Kit Harington has some serious diaper bills to pay. So, when he recently learned that he wasn’t making money...