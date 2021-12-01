Facebook, Instagram remove Chinese network over fake 'Swiss biologist' COVID claims

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with Meta logo and a 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a laptop keyboard in this illustration
James Pearson and Elizabeth Culliford
·3 min read

By James Pearson and Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it had removed accounts used by an influence operation originating in China that promoted claims of a fake "Swiss biologist" saying the United States was interfering in the search for COVID-19's origins.

Meta said in a report the social media campaign was "largely unsuccessful" and targeted English-speaking audiences in the United States and Britain and Chinese-speaking audiences in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Tibet.

Claims by "Swiss biologist" Wilson Edwards were widely quoted by Chinese state media in July. In August, several Chinese newspapers removed comments and deleted articles quoting him after the Swiss embassy in Beijing said it had found no evidence of him as a Swiss citizen.

Meta said Facebook removed the Wilson Edwards account in August and has since removed 524 Facebook accounts, 20 Pages, four Groups and 86 Instagram accounts as part of its investigation. Such removals also take down content that these entities have posted.

"We...were able to link the activity to individuals in mainland China, including employees of a particular company in China, the Sichuan Silence Information Technology Company Limited, as well as some individuals associated with Chinese state infrastructure companies around the world," Meta's head of global threat disruption David Agranovich told Reuters.

Sichuan Silence Information Technology Co did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Chinese foreign ministry and internet regulator Cyberspace Administration of China also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meta said it had not found any connection between Sichuan Silence Information Technology and the Chinese government.

Silence Information's website describes itself as a network and information security company that provides network security services to China's Ministry of Public Security activities and China's CNCERT, the key coordination team for China's cybersecurity emergency response.

On July 24, 10 hours after its creation, the "Wilson Edwards" Facebook account uploaded a post saying he had been informed the United States was seeking to discredit the qualifications of World Health Organization scientists working with China to probe the origins of COVID-19.

Meta said the account's operators used virtual private network (VPN) infrastructure to conceal its origin and made efforts to give Edwards a rounded personality.

The persona's original post was initially shared and liked by fake Facebook accounts, and later forwarded by authentic users, most of which belonged to employees of Chinese state infrastructure companies in over 20 countries, Meta said.

"This is the first time we have observed an operation that included a coordinated cluster of state employees to amplify itself in this way," the report said. Meta said it did not find evidence that the network gained any traction among authentic communities.

China's state-run media, from China Daily to TV news service CGTN, cited the July post widely as evidence that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was politicizing the WHO. The administration had said the joint WHO-China investigation lacked transparency.

The origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 remains a mystery and a source of tension between China, the United States and other countries.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York and James Pearson in Hanoi; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Chris Sanders and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook, Instagram remove accounts linked to Chinese COVID-19 disinformation efforts

    Meta on Wednesday announced that it had removed hundreds of accounts, pages and groups linked to a Chinese effort to spread disinformation around the United States pressuring the World Health Organization (WHO) to blame the COVID-19 pandemic on China.According to Meta's Adversarial Threat Report, which detailed takedowns of networks in multiple countries linked to inauthentic coordinated behavior on Facebook and other social media platforms, the...

  • 'He just shot me.' Propane deliveryman, a former deputy, narrates fatal encounter to 911

    The suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting said he thought the victim was stealing propane or trying to pump gas into the SE Marion home.

  • Meta Removes China-Based Network Pushing Covid-19 Misinformation

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. said it removed a China-based network of more than 500 Facebook accounts that sought to push a false narrative about the U.S. government’s attempts to blame the Covid-19 pandemic on China.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map DebateChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransThe campaign involved the fake persona of a Swiss biologist named Wilson Edwards, who in

  • In a new push for vaccine diplomacy, China's Xi Jinping has pledged to give Africa a billion vaccines

    Xi made the undertaking to give Africa vaccines in Beijing on November 29, adding that China will also be sending 1,500 health experts to Africa.

  • Harris says Russia's anti-satellite test was "irresponsible"

    Russia's destructive test of an anti-satellite missile last month that created at least 1,500 pieces of space debris was "irresponsible" Vice President Kamala Harris said at the annual National Space Council meeting Wednesday.Why it matters: Harris stressed that the test and its aftermath showed why new international behavioral norms and regulations are needed to help maintain space as a relatively safe environment.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Kathryn Hahn Shares Her Thoughts On Mephisto Appearing In 'Agatha: House of Harkness'

    The fan-favorite WandaVision witch (played by the inimitable Katherine Hahn) is coming back for more. Here's everything we know about the upcoming show on Disney+.

  • Moderna exec says company could have Omicron booster ready in March

    Moderna Inc could have a COVID-19 booster shot targeting the Omicron variant tested and ready to file for U.S. authorization as soon as March, the company's president said on Wednesday. Moderna President Stephen Hoge said he believes booster shots carrying genes specifically targeting mutations in the newly-discovered Omicron variant would be the quickest way to address any anticipated reductions in vaccine efficacy it may cause. The company is also working on a multi-valent vaccine that would include up to four different coronavirus variants including Omicron.

  • Honduras president-elect’s China pledge puts Taiwan and US on edge

    Xiomara Castro has said she will foster ties with Beijing in what experts see as a move to counter US influence Xiomara Castro’s proposal to foster ties with Beijing has prompted concern in Washington. Photograph: José Cabezas/Reuters Xiomara Castro’s victory in the Honduras presidential elections has placed the Central American nation at the heart of an intensifying diplomatic tug-of-war between Taiwan and China. Honduras is one of only 15 remaining countries that recognizes the sovereignty of

  • They helped Chinese women, workers, the forgotten and dying. Then they disappeared

    The secret detentions of young feminists and labor activists underscore the impunity with which Beijing disappears those deemed a 'stability' threat.

  • Enes Kanter Freedom: NBA star changes name to celebrate US citizenship

    Outspoken Boston Celtics basketball player Enes Kanter will add 'Freedom' to his name.

  • NTSB issues safety alert to subways, rail over wheel defect

    The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday issued a safety alert to subway systems and commuter railroads over a wheelset problem that led to a derailment in the nation’s capital, saying the defect is difficult to detect and potentially devastating. The investigative agency released a preliminary report of its ongoing probe into the Oct. 12 accident involving the Washington subway system that ruled out other factors such as speed. The NTSB said the flaw in the rail car’s wheel and axle assembly is “not easily identifiable” with a routine visual check, and urged transit agencies to comply with a recent Federal Transit Administration directive to conduct inspections for misaligned wheels — something that NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy urged early in the investigation.

  • China Enshrines Ride-Hailing Curbs in Another Blow to Didi

    (Bloomberg) -- China issued its most comprehensive set of guidelines yet governing the growth and expansion of its ride-hailing industry, dealing a fresh blow to leader Didi Global Inc.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map DebateChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransAgencies including the antitrust watchdog, transport ministry and public security bureau issued a formal package of rules Tuesd

  • Arrests made in death of 14-year-old Douglas County girl

    Two teens have been charged with felony murder in connection to the death of a 14-year-old Douglas County girl over the weekend.

  • Jeremy Lin officially back to Beijing Ducks

    Former NBA star Jeremy Lin on Tuesday signed for Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) team Beijing Ducks, Xinhua reported, and is expected to play for the rest of the 2021-22 season. Source: SCMP More on this storyline The 33 year-old Lin - who ...

  • Wednesday's letters: Parade killings, miscarriage of justice, anger at unvaccinated, more

    The accused, Darrell Brooks, had recently been charged in a violent crime, but freed on $1,000 bail. Six people were killed at the parade.

  • All professional women’s tennis tournaments in China suspended over concern about Peng Shuai’s safety

    Peng dropped out of public view after accusing a former high-ranking government official of sexual assault in a Nov. 2 social media posting that was quickly taken down by Chinese authorities.

  • The Omicron variant is starting to weigh on travel: 'Two steps forward and one step back'

    As more countries detect cases of the Omicron variant, conferences and business gatherings are being canceled. U.S. travel hasn't yet been curtailed.

  • Omicron variant in Europe before South African scientists detected it, alerted authorities

    The new omicron variant of the coronavirus was reportedly first detected by Dutch health authorities in western Europe before cases […] The post Omicron variant in Europe before South African scientists detected it, alerted authorities appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Elizabeth Holmes accuses ex-lover, Theranos business partner of abuse

    Disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes described herself as the abused puppet of her former lover and business partner Sunny Balwani in tearful testimony Monday, part of her attempt to refute accusations that she lied about a flawed blood-testing technology she had hailed as a major breakthrough.

  • Modern homes put swifts on the endangered species list

    Swifts have been added to a list of endangered birds because modern houses don’t have nooks and crannies for them to nest in.