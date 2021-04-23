Facebook knew pro-Trump insurrectionists organised on site despite publicly saying otherwise

Adam Smith
·3 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

An internal company report from Facebook documents the company’s failure in preventing insurrectionists from organising on its platform, despite previous remarks from the company it made its site “inhospitable” to harmful actors.

The document reportedly states that Facebook activity from people connected to “Stop the Steal” and other pro-Trump groups, including the Patriot Party, played a role in the insurrection attempt.

However, Facebook’s focus on removing fake accounts and “inauthentic behaviour” stopped it from taking pre-emptive action against real users.

“Hindsight is 20/20, at the time, it was very difficult to know whether what we were seeing was a coordinated effort to delegitimize the election, or whether it was free expression by users who were afraid and confused and deserved our empathy,” reads the report from an internal Facebook group studying harmful networks, as received by BuzzFeed News.

“But hindsight being 20/20 makes it all the more important to look back to learn what we can about the growth of the election delegitimizing movements that grew, spread conspiracy, and helped incite the Capitol insurrection.”

Facebook was reportedly outmanoeuvred by coordinated accounts and groups. The biggest groups used 137 ‘super-inviters’ who recruited 67 per cent of various groups’ members using tactics described similarly to “growth hacking”.

“From the earliest Groups, we saw high levels of Hate, [violence and incitement] and delegitimization, combined with meteoric growth rates — almost all of the fastest growing FB Groups were Stop the Steal during their peak growth,” the report reads.

It also states that far-right activists used the term “Stop the Steal” to organise with other users who had ties to militias. It concludes that the groups “normalized delegitimization and hate in a way that resulted in offline harm and harm to the norms underpinning democracy.”

Facebook was apparently alerted to the Stop the Steal group on 3 November, the day of the US election, when it was“flagged for escalation because it contained high levels of hate and violence and incitement (VNI) in the comments.” Two days later, it had grown to over 300,000 members.

“Because we were looking at each entity individually, rather than as a cohesive movement, we were only able to take down individual Groups and Pages once they exceeded a violation threshold,” the report states.

“After the Capitol Insurrection and a wave of Storm the Capitol events across the country, we realized that the individual delegitimizing Groups, Pages and slogans did constitute a cohesive movement.”

The news is a stark contrast to testimony given to the US Congress, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the company “made our services inhospitable to those who might do harm”.

Executive Sheryl Sandberg also said that the Capitol insurrection was not “largely organised” on Facebook but on platforms that do not have the “ability to stop hate” like that of Facebook.

“We took a number of steps to limit content that sought to delegitimize the election, including indefinitely suspending President Trump from our platform, labeling candidates’ posts with the latest vote-counting information after President Trump prematurely declared victory, and removing violating content including the original #StopTheSteal Group,” Facebook said in a statement.

“Throughout 2020 we also strengthened our enforcement against militias, conspiracy networks like QAnon, and other groups that could be used to organize violence or civil unrest in the period after the elections. As we’ve said previously, we still saw problematic content on our platform during this period and we know that we didn’t catch everything. This is not a definitive post-mortem report. It’s a product of one of many teams who are continuing to study what happened so we can continue improving our content moderation.”

Facebook contended the notion the report was contrary to its executives’ comments, as both Zuckerberg and Sandberg had said there was content on the platform that was not caught.

This news comes following a report by non-profit research group Advance Democracy and NBC that states the FBI has no credible evidence that pro-Trump extremists intended to storm the US Capitol ahead of 6 January.

Read More

Mike Lindell rants against Facebook fact checker Alan Duke

Tesla’s autopilot ‘easily tricked’ into driving with nobody in it

AirTags and purple iPhone release date: Apple Store goes offline before new products arrive

Recommended Stories

  • Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor of California

    Former Olympic decathlete files initial paperwork for campaign.

  • Home and Away teases trouble for two Summer Bay couples in new trailer

    "Tell me again how solid you two are."

  • Krispy Kreme-Glazed Popcorn Is Here To Erode Your Willpower

    We need this in our lives ASAP.

  • US scraps Trump-era proposal allowing homeless shelters to discriminate against transgender people

    Move will ‘literally save lives’, civil rights group director says

  • Arctic chill settles in Alberta, ushering in prolonged snowfall

    Winter continues to hold on for the last weekend of April in parts of Alberta.

  • 15 things you might not know about '13 Going on 30'

    Here are some behind-the-scenes secrets and fun facts about the famous rom-com starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo.

  • Late-Night Laughs: ‘The Tonight Show’ Bosses Say “It’s Nice To See Hard Work Pay Off” As NBC Series Continues Ratings Streak In Demo Wars

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is having its best ratings run in over a year – suggesting that things are looking up for the NBC show in a post-Trump universe. The show is on an eight-week run of leading in the 18-49 demo, including a tie for the week commencing March 15, Fallon’s best […]

  • Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new charges at first in-person court appearance since her arrest

    British socialite had been indicted on new charges adding an additional alleged victim

  • Padma Lakshmi friend left with devastating scars after being attacked with acid in New York

    Top Chef host says ‘this is the nightmare of any parent’ in appeal for facts and donations for Pakistani family

  • Chauvin scheduled to be sentenced in June

    He was convicted Tuesday of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • A Texas couple who deleted Facebook posts bragging about being at the Capitol riot was arrested for assaulting police officers, FBI says

    "We fought the cops to get in the Capital and got pepper sprayed and beat but by gosh the patriots got in!" Jalise Middleton said in a deleted post.

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Ex-White House aide reveals 'inside story' of what happened when Trump claimed injecting disinfectant could cure COVID-19

    Olivia Troye, who served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, shared how then-President Donald Trump veered off-course in a press briefing.

  • COVID cases are suddenly falling in 4 hard-hit Northeastern states. Does that mean herd immunity is on the way?

    Eager to know when America is finally approaching herd immunity against COVID-19? Then pay close attention to what’s happening in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

  • 'The talk' about surviving encounters with police is a fact of life in America, Black parents say

    For the parents of Black kids, it is simply known as “the talk,” the emotionally wrenching conversation they feel they must now have with their children based on the fact that encounters with police can turn deadly on a moment’s notice.

  • A TikTok-famous flight attendant reveals the real reason flight staff greet you when you walk on a plane

    That flight attendant at the front of the plane isn't there just to welcome you. They're also sizing you up.

  • Biden will allow US embassies worldwide to fly Pride flag, reversing a Trump administration decision

    This move reverses a decision from the Trump administration, which rejected requests from US embassies to fly the Pride flag.

  • 18 times celebrities wore actual wedding dresses on the red carpet

    Sometimes stars wear dresses and gowns designed with brides in mind on the red carpet. Sometimes they repurpose the dress they wore to their wedding.

  • ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup general to end killings

    Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit Saturday with its top general and coup leader who, according to Malaysia's prime minister, did not reject them outright. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys.

  • Vaccines Made at Troubled Baltimore Plant Were Shipped to Canada and Mexico

    WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Friday that it did not know that a Baltimore factory had discarded millions of possibly contaminated doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine when President Joe Biden last month released the company to ship vaccines manufactured there to Mexico and Canada. Canadian and Mexican officials said Friday that they had assurances from AstraZeneca that the millions of doses they received were safe. Some of the doses have been distributed to the public in both countries, the officials said. Biden administration officials said they had not vouched for the quality of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses made at the Baltimore plant, leaving the decision on whether to use them to the company and the Canadians and Mexicans themselves. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The administration, however, did inform the two countries of another episode of possible contamination, involving a similar vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, that occurred more recently at the same Baltimore plant. Vaccine production at the plant, operated by Emergent BioSolutions, has been halted. Up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine needed to be discarded because of the contamination fears. This week, inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration said Emergent had failed to fully investigate the episode, and they also found fault with the plant’s disinfection practices, size and design, handling of raw materials and training of workers. The FDA has informed regulators in other countries about its findings, according to an FDA spokesperson who also said the agency was “providing additional information as requested” and would “continue to work closely with its international partners.” The spokesperson said that products not authorized for use in this country, like the AstraZeneca vaccine, “may nonetheless be exported if certain conditions are met,” but would not specify what those were. Other administration officials, noting that AstraZeneca had not applied for emergency authorization of its vaccine in the United States, said it was up to the company and regulators in Canada and Mexico to determine whether the exports and the manufacturing facility were safe. As news of the Emergent plant’s troubles rippled across Canada and Mexico, leaders of both countries sought to reassure their citizens about the vaccines manufactured by the company. Shortly before he headed to a drugstore Friday to receive a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said he was confident that supplies sent by the United States were safe. “We have confirmed that the doses received from the United States a number of weeks ago are not, have not been subjected to the challenges that have come up currently in the Baltimore plant,” Trudeau said at a news conference. “There is absolutely no danger of that for Canadians.” In Mexico, a senior government official said AstraZeneca had provided documentation indicating that the doses had passed quality tests and were not affected by issues at the Emergent factory. “We are sure that the product that was applied to Mexican people was a safe, quality product,” Mexico’s coronavirus czar, Hugo López-Gatell, said at a briefing Friday night. The Biden administration’s acknowledgment that it had been unaware of the discarding of the lots of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which The New York Times reported occurred between October and January, underscores concerns about the government’s oversight of a key contractor in the federal response to the pandemic. U.S. officials bet on Emergent to manufacture both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines even as a series of audits identified serious quality shortcomings at the plant. The FDA has still not cleared the Emergent plant to release doses of either vaccine in the United States and has not indicated when, or whether, it will do so. While AstraZeneca’s vaccine is not authorized for use in the United States, tens of millions of doses of it have been sitting idly at manufacturing plants. The White House said last month that the federal government, which committed last year to buying 300 million doses from AstraZeneca, intended to “loan” 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million doses to Canada. U.S. officials say the two countries were eager for the doses and have since expressed interest in getting more, especially because of a recent drop in supplies from India, another major supplier of vaccine. Canadian officials, however, said Friday that the nation’s own regulators were reviewing the recent FDA report on its inspection of the Baltimore facility, which “will inform whether additional measures are required to ensure the safety of future supply.” Emergent is a longtime government contractor that has virtually cornered a lucrative market in federal spending on biodefense. The Times reported last month that sales of its anthrax vaccines to the Strategic National Stockpile accounted for nearly half of the stockpile’s half-billion-dollar annual budget throughout most of the last decade, leaving the federal government with less money to buy supplies needed in a pandemic. The government awarded the company a $163 million contract in 2012 to ready the Baltimore facility to mass-produce vaccines in response to a pandemic. In June, the Trump administration awarded the company a $628 million contract, mostly to reserve space at the Baltimore plant. But The Times earlier this month documented a string of problems at the plant, many of which were known to federal officials. Shortly after the contract was awarded to Emergent in June, a top federal pandemic official warned that the Baltimore plant lacked enough trained staff members and had a record of problems with quality control. A copy of the official’s assessment cited “key risks” in relying on Emergent to handle the production of the vaccines. The Times also reported that Emergent had discarded AstraZeneca’s vaccine — five lots in all, each the equivalent of 2 million to 3 million doses — because of contamination or suspected contamination, according to internal logs, a government official and a former company supervisor. A senior federal health official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter, said Friday that the White House and senior leaders at the Department of Health and Human Services learned of the discarded AstraZeneca lots only after the Times report. Last month, the Times reported that workers at the Emergent plant in Baltimore had conflated ingredients of the two vaccines, ruining up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Federal officials ordered major changes to the plant after those revelations. The Biden administration ordered Emergent to stop making the AstraZeneca vaccine, and put Johnson & Johnson in charge of running the facility. In a statement late Thursday, AstraZeneca said that the doses delivered to Mexico and Canada “met the stringent requirements we are required to follow,” and that “required safety tests and quality control measures” were conducted at each step of the production process and before the batches were released. In the statement, which was reported earlier by CBS News, AstraZeneca said, “The quality information from the manufacturing plants involved was properly submitted to the relevant regulatory agencies in each country to support authorization and approval of shipments from this supply chain.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company