Facebook Likes Zilch: How Zilch Will Thrive Now That BNPL Organizations Must Seek Approval for Financial Services Ads

Philip Belamant’s payments company, Zilch, remains an innovative force in the industry, complying with changing FCA Rules.

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

In June 2022, HM Treasury announced that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) would release a new set of rules for companies operating in the UK finance arena. One of these rules is that buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) companies and other organizations that are unregulated can no longer promote their financial services on the wall-gardens of Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook) and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Ultimately, these are deemed financial promotions – something that requires a company to be regulated. This news will also hit merchants as the circular element here is that retailers are not licenced credit brokers. Thus, they cannot run ads promoting their credit (BNPL) button on the checkout – a key source of driving much-needed revenue.

While the formal process has not yet been set out, to prevent fraud and impersonation in financial services advertising, from here on, any organization that runs financial advertisements in the UK must be registered with the FCA and will now need to seek approval before they publish an advertisement.

The new regulations also prevent organizations from using cookies to run targeted advertisements, which can pose issues surrounding privacy and data sharing.

UK Unicorn Zilch Already Compliant With New FCA Rules

Having already developed a customer-centric payments model that stands apart from most BNPL 1.0 providers, the UK Unicorn Zilch is compliant with the new FCA rules. While many financial service providers now need to make imminent changes, Zilch doesn’t need to update its consumer-focused service. Meanwhile, the press has spotlighted some of Zilch’s competitors and the changes they will need to make to remain compliant.

On top of this, the new regulations will impact many companies’ social media advertising strategies, which will now be more stringently monitored. However, some companies, like Zilch, have received updates from social media platforms to confirm their accounts are linked to organizations registered with the FCA. For example, Facebook Meta has confirmed Zilch’s social media account and allowed them to continue advertising its consumer-centric payments offerings without interruption.

BNPL providers found themselves in a similar position in February 2021, when the FCA announced new regulations to protect shoppers. These regulations came after some consumers had fallen into serious cases of debt using certain BNPL providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Much like now, Zilch was already compliant with all new regulations when the FCA released them, making the fintech the only FCA-regulated payments provider, while its competitors made the necessary changes to keep up.

Zilch’s Direct-to-Consumer Model

Under the leadership of CEO and Co-Founder Philip Belamant, Zilch was already quickly climbing the ranks of the BNPL industry to Unicorn status when the FCA released new regulations at the beginning of 2021, but many more consumers started making the most of Zilch’s ground-breaking payment solution when they learned of its safer way to shop.

At the simplest level, Zilch offers a safer way to shop through its direct-to-consumer model, which is different from the traditional direct-to-merchant model. Rather than partnering with retailers like most BNPL providers, Zilch partners directly with consumers. This way, the payments provider can bypass the hefty fees that come with traditional BNPL and offer customers a virtual Zilch card with a pre-approved spending limit so they can shop with any of the 37 million retailers that accept MasterCard payments, both in-store and online.

This pioneering approach allows Zilch to offer the best of debit and the best of credit. Shoppers can enjoy cash back rewards when they pay in one transaction or spread their payments over six weeks in four transactions at 0% APR. Zilch creates value for customers at every transaction and puts an end to worries about late fees or interest payments.

How Zilch Is Superseding the Traditional BNPL Model

Zilch is quickly superseding the traditional BNPL 1.0 model, which sees merchants sign up for multi-year exclusives with providers like Klarna. They then equally promise to approve a certain number of customers on the retailer’s checkout. However, given the extraordinary rising cost of living, many people can’t afford these payments, and providers must complete new account approvals within a few minutes and payment approvals within mere seconds. This can lead to sticky situations surrounding customer affordability — and even fraud and impersonation.

Meanwhile, shoppers using a Zilch card are a completely different risk profile and have a better customer journey, as they have already applied for a Zilch card in their own time, and have a pre-approved and personalized spending limit. This protects both the consumer and the retailer. This risk-adjusted process stems from Zilch’s technology-fueled affordability algorithm, which sets each user’s spending limit based on their financial data and payment history.

Now, other forward-thinking companies have decided to emulate Zilch’s customer-centric model. For example, in June 2022, Apple launched a BNPL system of its own, Apple Pay Later, which CNBC has compared to Zilch’s model in a “Squawk Box Europe” interview with Klarna about modern BNPL approaches replacing the outdated model.

Zilch Secures Additional Equity Funding for $160 Million Series C

While the news from HM Treasury will likely set many BNPL fintechs back, Zilch can continue its operations without disruption. Meanwhile, the company has announced that it has secured an additional $50 million in funding for its Series C, which now totals $160 million in equity. The extension has seen Zilch’s total funding climb to over $460 million in debt and equity and maintain its valuation of $2 billion. This development follows the $110 million fund that Zilch recently raised at the same valuation, which saw Zilch become Europe’s fastest-growing Fintech Unicorn ever.

About Zilch

Since serial entrepreneur Philip Belamant launched Zilch in 2020, the fintech has rapidly grown a base of 2 million customers in the UK, attracting users over two times quicker than any other fintech. As the company continues to scale, it allows a quarter of a million new consumers to sign up to enjoy Zilch’s customer benefits each month as they simply transact. In May 2022, Zilch announced the launch of an innovative and award-winning payments solution to the U.S. The announcement was made from City Hall, jointly with the Mayor Suarez of Miami, where Zilch opened an office in Miami to serve a new international market, where Philip Belamant’s team has identified over 100 million new potential customers.

When Zilch first made its mark on the payments industry, its offerings didn’t fit into existing regulatory brackets, as BNPL was (as it is today) not officially regulated by the FCA in the UK nor the CFPB in the US. As such, many of the BNPL 1.0 operators aren’t officially regulated and haven’t obtained a credit consumer license. So, Zilch worked closely with the FCA, completing its Regulatory Sandbox Program to gain an FCA licence. The program involved an intensive year of research and development, during which the FCA assessed Zilch’s product offerings; examined its cash flow statements, balance sheet, and profit and loss forecasts; and conducted a background check to qualify Zilch’s management team. The FCA concluded that Zilch offers a quality service in the payments space and commended the company for its low initial lending limits and rejection of compound interests. With Zilch able to continue operating with no disruption based on the FCA, Google, and Meta’s recent actions, it’s clear the foresight Philip Belamant had to get regulated pre-launch has proven a crucial business move. “It’s what you do when no one is looking that’s important,” said Belamant.

