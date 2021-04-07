Facebook Marketplace seller kills woman buying refrigerator, Pennsylvania cops say

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

A nurse attempting to buy a refrigerator for her boyfriend was killed by a man she met through Facebook Marketplace, Pennsylvania authorities revealed Wednesday.

Denise Williams, who worked at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, died as a result of “massive blood loss to her body due to multiple stab wounds,” Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees said during a news briefing livestreamed by WJAC.

“She did put up one heck of a fight. This was a violent death that she sustained,” Lees said.

The suspect in the case, 26-year-old Joshua Gorgone, was arrested Tuesday, the same day as the slaying, District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said. He was charged with criminal homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault.

Williams’ family helped officers find her body by giving them information from her Facebook account, according to Neugebauer.

Her account showed she had communicated with Gorgone through Facebook Marketplace and was going to his home to look at a refrigerator as gift for her boyfriend.

Williams, 54, was found dead inside the seller’s home in Geistown, a borough roughly 70 miles east of Pittsburgh.

“They really demonstrated an awareness for the victim. Something was out of place,” the district attorney said of the family. “She didn’t contact them, she didn’t communicate with them. That was odd. They contacted police and they themselves were very aggressive in trying to find their loved one.”

Police did not provide a motive for the slaying. Williams and Gorgone did not appear to have any prior relationship before they met, Neugebauer said.

Geistown Borough Police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said the incident was “a tough scene and a tough call for our officers.”

“Geistown is like a family and when you lose someone like this, when you have instances of this nature, it’s a shock to us all,” Zakucia said.

Officials offered tips for how to safely meet online sellers.

“Use caution when you’re dealing with anybody or anything involving purchasing something through then internet, meeting up with someone,” Neugebauer said. “Don’t go alone. Don’t invite someone to your house alone to look at something. Always have someone with you or if possible, meet in a public or well-lit place.”

12-year-old stabbed in neck while waiting in line at McDonald’s, Pennsylvania cops say

Ex-cop sexually abused teens while he was a DARE officer, Pennsylvania officials say

Toddler wanders from home into storm drain tunnel and drowns, Pennsylvania police say

Recommended Stories

  • How ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Is Handling Elliot Stabler’s Police Brutality Problem

    NBCOne week after Law & Order: Organized Crime kicked off with a massive SVU crossover event, Dick Wolf, showrunner Ilene Chaiken, and star Christopher Meloni are finally ready to reveal a little more about NBC’s latest big procedural. For months, details about Organized Crime have been kept largely under wraps. But during a press conference Wednesday, the trio answered reporters’ questions about what kind of cop Elliot Stabler will be in 2021—and what it was like to finally reunite him with his longtime partner, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson.Last summer, as Black Lives Matter protests spread across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death, conversations about police procedurals began to shift. For years, data has indicated that these programs can promote damaging ideas about policing by, among other things, valorizing rogue cops—and in 2020, that reality became impossible to ignore. Did ‘Law & Order’ Just Open the Door for Benson and Stabler to Finally Hook Up?As showrunners began releasing statements addressing the issue, some viewers wondered how Elliot Stabler’s upcoming standalone series would handle this new dynamic, given the detective’s status as perhaps TV’s best-known hothead cop. Speaking about behind-the-scenes conversations between Law & Order producers and showrunners, Dick Wolf told reporters Wednesday, “We spent a lot of time talking about police behavior. I would put it to you, probably more time than any other non-law enforcement people in the country. Because it’s what we do every day.”Wolf referred back to a statement he made last year, when he said he and his colleagues were listening to the conversations of the time, and added that the show’s crew read “virtually everything” written on the subject from both sides of the political spectrum—“from the far left to the far right.” (The Law & Order boss did not elaborate on what specific resources or groups the team might have consulted.)“Of course we deal with what’s going on,” Wolf continued, “but it’s never in a knee-jerk way.” He described “the paradigm episode” of Law & Order as a conversation between all of the series regulars, in which each of them is on a different side of the same question and “every one of them is right—because life is not black and white, it’s shades of grey.”Ultimately, he said, “What I said in the spring still holds: The shows will speak for themselves.”As Elliot Stabler re-entered the world of Law & Order last week during the crossover premiere, he faced questions from several colleagues about his style of policing. Many of the detective’s older colleagues, like Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Ice-T’s Finn Tutuola, vouched for him to newer colleagues, who were more skeptical. Stabler himself, meanwhile, appeared frustrated by the constant hand-wringing, even as he acknowledged that, yes, the world of policing is changing.But beyond the newfound questions about Stabler’s character, Organized Crime will also be distinct from the other Law & Order properties in its storytelling. As Wolf recently revealed, the show’s premiere season will include three eight-episode arcs, which he likened to The Godfather, American Gangster, and, finally, Scarface. “All you have to do is look at the casting in the first episode and realize, you know, this is not episodic casting,” Wolf said—referring to an episode that included Dylan McDermott as our first big bad, the rising mafioso Richard Wheatley. “We’re shooting for bigger game [with Organized Crime],” Wolf said, “and I think it’s gonna be endlessly interesting, and the character... has evolved in subtle ways that are given a lot more than lip service.”To that end, perhaps, Organized Crime’s premiere included a major tragedy. The series begins with the death of Elliot Stabler’s wife, Kathy Stabler—an occasional presence on SVU for years before Meloni’s departure. Asked what he would say to anyone displeased that the show chose to kick off by using a dead wife to motivate its male central character, Wolf was blunt: “You can’t please all the people any of the time. It’s not what we do; the only thing we can do is tell stories.” Chaiken said the plot point had already been established by the time she came aboard as showrunner, but added that she thought it was a “great place to start.”“I was immediately drawn in,” Chaiken said. “When you tell a story about a beloved character that’s been gone for many years, the first question you ask yourself is, ‘Why now?’ And that, as a storytelling catalyst, is one of the best ‘Why now’s I could think of.”The silver lining of this tragedy, however, was pretty obvious to many fans from the start: Could Benson and Stabler finally become an item? (Once they heal all the pain Stabler caused when he left the force without saying goodbye, of course.) The answer to that question remains to be seen—but Meloni confirmed that both he and Hargitay were floored by fans’ responses to their on-air reunion. “I think she was expecting it more than I was,” Meloni said of his longtime co-star. “Because I think... she’s been in the Law & Order stew... I was not prepared. ”“It’s overwhelming, and it’s wonderful, and it’s very appreciated,” Meloni continued. “And I think this time around, I don’t know, the pressure’s off. I feel less pressure than I did when Dick first tasked me with being Elliot Stabler. So I’m a bit freer to appreciate everything. It’s a nice journey.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mitch McConnell retracts his demand that corporations 'stay out of politics' amid outrage over Georgia's voting law

    "I didn't say that very artfully yesterday," the Kentucky Republican told reporters. "They're certainly entitled to be involved in politics."

  • Off-Duty Pentagon Official Kills 2 People He ‘Thought’ Were Stealing a Car: PD

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via GettyTwo people were shot dead by an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer who thought he saw the pair stealing a car early Wednesday morning, police in Maryland said in a statement.Shortly after 5 a.m., officers from the Takoma Park Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums on New Hampshire Avenue, the department said. When they got there, the off-duty Pentagon officer approached them and said he’d seen “what he thought was a car being broken into.”“He engaged the suspects who failed to follow his direction,” the statement said. “The suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle at which time the officer discharged his service weapon.”The suspects, who both had gunshot wounds, drove themselves to Prince George’s Hospital, where they later died, the statement said.13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago PoliceThe Takoma Park police statement offered no further details of the incident. A Pentagon Force Protection Agency spokesman said he could not comment on the case or identify the officer involved, and referred The Daily Beast to the Takoma Park PD.Cathy Plevy, a spokesperson for the City of Takoma Park, told The Daily Beast in an email that the two people who were shot have been identified but their names won’t be released until next of kin have been notified.The investigation is being handled jointly by the Takoma Park PD and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney's Office.Last month, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer shot and wounded a minor who had allegedly tried to rob him on a Washington, D.C. street, police said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Being Asian here is terrifying:' A Korean pro gamer describes the 'unspeakable' racism his team encounters every day in the US

    Lee Eui-Seok, known as "Fearless" in the Overwatch League, said he and his Dallas Fuel teammates are threatened and verbally abused daily in Dallas.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday asked a judge to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the judge in the District of Columbia assigned to the case.

  • Bolsonaro dismisses being labeled 'genocidal' as daily COVID-19 deaths in Brazil top 4,000

    The situation is so dire in Brazil that experts warn its COVID-19 death toll could eventually surpass total deaths from the pandemic in the US.

  • Trump breaks his silence on Matt Gaetz, says he 'never' asked for a preemptive pardon and 'it must be remembered' that Gaetz denied the sex-trafficking allegations against him

    Trump's two-sentence statement on Wednesday was the first time he spoke out publicly on news that Gaetz is under a federal criminal investigation.

  • Gordon Ramsay's daughter revealed how much she prefers her mom's cooking, and we're not surprised

    Tilly Ramsay has once again roasted her dad's cooking on TikTok in favor of her mom's home cooking. But Gordon Ramsay fans shouldn't be too surprised.

  • Iran ship said to be Red Sea troop base off Yemen attacked

    An Iranian ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Tehran acknowledged Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack on the MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel — though Tehran did not immediately blame its regional archenemy. The assault came as Iran and world powers sat down in Vienna for the first talks about the U.S. potentially rejoining the tattered deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program, showing events outside the negotiations could derail those efforts.

  • GOP House fundraisers accuse people who uncheck their recurring donation box of being Trump 'DEFECTORS' and prey to 'the Radical Left'

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's donation page warns that they'll "have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems."

  • Neighbours stars allege racism on set of Australian soap opera

    Two Aboriginal-Australian actors have alleged they witnessed racism on the set of popular soap Neighbours. Shareena Clanton wrote on Instagram she experienced "multiple racist traumas" on the "highly problematic show". Meyne Wyatt tweeted and said he too had witnessed racism when he was a series regular on Neighbours from 2014 to 2016. Both stars, who are Australian and of indigenous descent, said they witnessed other cast members using racist terms. Clanton said: "I'll never work for this show again."

  • He wasn’t wearing pants outside a Florida school, but had a pistol between legs, cops say

    A disturbing incident played out near a Florida K-12 private school in Titusville, Florida, Monday morning.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter just snapped its first color photo of the red planet. It's expected to fly on Monday.

    After NASA's Ingenuity helicopter separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars, it took a photo. Once the drone takes flight, it'll snap more pics.

  • Simon Pegg says he was 'a wreck' while shooting 'Mission: Impossible III' due to alcoholism

    Simon Pegg stars as Benji Dunn in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise alongside Tom Cruise and Michelle Monaghan.

  • Will Derek Chauvin take the stand in his murder trial in George Floyd's death? Your questions, answered

    Will the officer accused of killing George Floyd take the stand in the murder trial? We answer your questions about Derek Chauvin.

  • Amanda Gorman wore a colorful dress inspired by designer Virgil Abloh's African heritage on the cover of Vogue

    Amanda Gorman is Vogue's May 2021 cover star. She's the first poet to be on the cover of the magazine, according to her Instagram.

  • JetBlue is promising London-bound passengers free meals, wider seats, and more when service finally starts this summer - take a look

    JetBlue is primed to disrupt the trans-Atlantic market with its impending flights to London and passengers can expect low fares and high frills.

  • Pfizer's CEO says Trump mentioned the upcoming election when discussing the COVID-19 vaccine

    Trump has accused Pfizer of waiting to announce its trial results after the election "because they didn't have the courage to do it before."

  • After sex crime with inmate, Columbia man is arrested and fired, prison officials say

    The Columbia man was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, and faces a decade behind bars if convicted.