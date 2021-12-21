Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest drop CES plans over COVID-19 concerns

Attendees head into the Sands Expo and Convention Center during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas
Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang
·2 min read

By Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang

(Reuters) -Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc and Pinterest Inc separately said on Tuesday they will not send teams to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month as concerns grow about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The companies had not planned large in-person gatherings at the show.

“Out of an abundance of caution and care for our employees, we won’t be attending CES in-person due to the evolving public health concerns related to COVID-19," Meta said.

Twitter had planned to have some employees attend to participate on panels, but said it has canceled its in-person presence and is exploring what virtual opportunities are possible.

Pinterest, which had already been planning a scaled down meeting area for its sales and partner teams from years past, said it had made a final decision to cancel.

CES in the past has attracted over 180,000 people from around the world to a sprawling set of casinos and convention spaces in Las Vegas, serving as an annual showcase of new trends and gadgets in the technology industry.

The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said Tuesday that the show is going forward from Jan. 5 through Jan. 8. Health precautions will include vaccination requirements, masking and the availability of COVID-19 tests, the association said.

Several other companies have said they are moving forward for now with plans to attend. General Motors Co said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Mary Barra is still scheduled to introduce the U.S. automaker's electric Silverado pickup truck and discuss company strategy in person at the conference on Jan. 5.

In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet Inc's Waymo invited people to stop by its booth and check out its self-driving trucks.

A few companies had long ago planned for mostly virtual presences, among them chipmaker Nvidia Corp, which is having two executives deliver a keynote address by video.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang; Additional reporting by Paresh Dave, Stephen Nellis, Helen Coster and Ben Klayman; Editing by Mark Porter and Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

