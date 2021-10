Good Morning America

Carrie Underwood poked fun at her husband Mike Fisher in a new TikTok video using her latest hit song. As her duet with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You," plays in the background of the video, the country singer pans the camera to piles of laundry on the floor, taxidermied animals hanging on the walls and an out-of-control hat collection. "I must truly love him...Who can relate?" she wrote in the caption of her video.