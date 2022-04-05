Facebook owner Meta briefly blocks hashtags tied to Bucha killings

Illustration shows Meta logo and Russian flag through broken glass
Katie Paul
·1 min read

By Katie Paul

(Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms briefly restricted hashtags related to civilian deaths in northern Ukraine, where bodies of people shot at close range were found in a town seized back from Russian forces, a company spokesman confirmed on Monday.

The killings in Bucha, outside Kyiv, have drawn pledges of further sanctions against Moscow from the West.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said automated systems that scan for violent imagery on Facebook and Instagram, which the company also owns, were responsible for blocking hashtags including #bucha and #buchamassacre.

"This happened automatically because of the graphic content people posted using these hashtags. When we were made aware of the issue yesterday, we acted quickly to unblock the hashtags," he wrote on Twitter.

Facebook and Instagram permit the posting of graphic and violent content when it is shared to raise awareness of possible human rights abuses, but deletes the content if it is extremely explicit or celebrates suffering.

The social media company also adds warning labels to some graphic posts that users must click through before they can see the images.

Human rights groups have critized Meta's approach to removing violent content during conflicts, saying its practice of purging the data from its servers after 90 days results in the deletion of critical evidence of war crimes.

Stone said Meta was "exploring ways to preserve this type and other types of content when we remove it," specifically in relation to the war in Ukraine.

Russia has denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians.

(Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Fortnite raises over $140 million for Ukraine relief

    Fortnite raises over $140 million for Ukraine relief

  • Textron Aviation rolls out upgrades for piston aircraft

    The upgrades are being announced in conjunction with this week's Sun n' Fun aviation show in Florida.

  • Musk posts poll for edit button on Twitter, CEO asks to vote carefully

    The poll comes after Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter earlier in the day, worth nearly $3 billion, that made him the micro-blogging site's largest shareholder.. "Do you want an edit button?" Musk asked in the tweet. Replying to Musk's poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted that the consequences of the poll will be important.

  • Mercedes-Benz puts 5,600 workers on vacation in Brazil due to chips shortage

    Mercedes-Benz Group will put more than five thousand workers on collective vacation in two plants in Brazil due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, the company said on Monday. The production stoppage will happen from April 18 to May 3 and includes 5,000 employees in the Sao Bernardo do Campo plant and 600 in the Juiz de Fora factory, located in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, respectively. Mercedes said it is adjusting its production of trucks, truck cabins, bus chassis and other auto parts due to the global semiconductor supply crisis.

  • Avalanche of Bond Supply Pressures RBI to Stem Yield Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders in India are pinning their hopes on the central bank stepping in to manage bond-market liquidity at this week’s policy review as the market confronts record debt supply. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security Council TuesdayWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CN

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination set to proceed

    The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting Monday morning to take up Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what to expect from the vote and how it's factoring into lawmakers' midterm election strategies.

  • Iran blames U.S. for halt to Vienna nuclear talks

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The United States is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday. "America is responsible for the halt of these talks ... a deal is very much within reach," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference. "Washington should make political decision for the deal's revival," he said, adding that Tehran would "not wait forever".

  • 3 Stocks That Can Make You Richer in April

    April has been one of the better months for the stock market in recent years, but naturally there will always be unique factors weighing on any particular month's chances to deliver superior investing returns. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) are three stocks that I feel are well positioned to climb higher this month. One of the more obvious post-pandemic reopening plays is Disney, but the media giant is trading lower for the second year in a row.

  • Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    NBC News national security analyst Clint Watts joins News NOW to explain how control near Kyiv, Ukraine, has changed since Russian troops have withdrawn from the region and why Odesa is an important strategic target for Russian forces.

  • Elderly Sikh man suffers broken nose after being punched from behind in early morning NYC attack

    An elderly Sikh man suffered a broken nose and severe bruising after falling victim to an early morning attack in Queens on Sunday. Nirmal Singh, 70, was on his way to the Sikh Cultural Society when someone reportedly approached him from behind and punched him in the face. Reports claimed that the incident occurred on 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill at around 7 a.m. Gurinder Singh, a passerby, saw Singh moments after the attack.

  • Players Stock Up On PS Now Subs To Save Big On New PS Plus

    When Sony’s revamped version of PS Plus launches in June, its priciest tier will cost twice as much as what you’re currently paying. But there’s a way to slash that in half: If you can secure a year of PS Now now, you’ll be able to temporarily lock in the new service at a lower price point. Unfortunately, perhaps because Sony is wise to people’s attempts to do this, securing that year seems harder than ever.

  • Fox & Friends Cold Open: Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

    Steve Doocy (Alex Moffat), Ainsley Earhardt (Heidi Gardner) and Brian Kilmeade (Mikey Day) interview Justice Clarence Thomas (Kenan Thompson), his wife Ginni Thomas (Aidy Bryant) and Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson).

  • Miami feds seize $34 million of bitcoin in fraud case. It’s one of largest seizures in U.S.

    Federal authorities in South Florida routinely confiscate millions of dollars in hard cash, high-rise condos and luxury cars when they convict criminals of drug trafficking, fraud or money laundering.

  • China Gas Buyers Seek Cheap Russian Fuel Shunned by the World

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top liquefied natural gas importers are cautiously looking to purchase additional Russian shipments that have been shunned by the market in a bid to take advantage of cheap prices.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Wat

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian debt payments, latest sovereign payments halted

    Russia's latest sovereign bond coupon payments have been stopped, a source familiar with the matter and a spokeswoman for the U.S. Treasury said, putting it closer to a historic default. The latest sovereign bond coupon payments have not received authorization by the U.S. Treasury to be processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan, the source said. The correspondent bank processes the coupon payments from Russia, sending them to the payment agent to distribute to overseas bondholders.

  • How to avoid panic buying in an ultra-competitive housing market

    Don't jump in before you're ready. The post How to avoid panic buying in an ultra-competitive housing market appeared first on In The Know.

  • Turkey: Deterioration of Credit Profile, Unsustainable Governance Raise Likelihood of Deeper Crisis

    Turkey’s unsustainable economic policies, spiralling inflation and depreciating currency raise the risk of deeper balance-of-payments, financial and/or political crises.

  • U.S., Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths

    The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders. Russian forces withdrew from towns north of the capital Kyiv last week as it turns its assault to Ukraine's south and east. Ukrainian troops recaptured towns devastated by nearly six weeks of war, including Bucha, where dead civilians lined the streets.

  • Netflix Pauses Upcoming Will Smith Film; Denzel Speaks On 2022 Oscars Incident

    The fallout from the now-infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock slap incident at this year’s Academy Awards is continuing to play out.

  • Bucha massacre revives EU momentum to cut off Russian energy

    Reproduced from Bloomberg; Chart: Axios VisualsRussia's massacre of civilians in Bucha has reignited a debate within the European Union about banning Russian energy imports — and whether any threshold of atrocity in Ukraine would justify plunging Europe into a recession.Why it matters: The EU's continued reliance on Russian energy is refilling the Kremlin's coffers at a breakneck pace, financing President Vladimir Putin's war machine at the same time Western leaders claim to be collecting eviden