Facebook-owner Meta to cut 10,000 staff

Meta sign

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has announced that it will cut 10,000 jobs.

It comes months after the tech giant laid off 11,000 employees in November 2022.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the cuts would be "tough", and formed part of a "year of restructuring".

In addition to the 10,000 jobs being lost, 5,000 open roles at the company will be left unfilled.

Mr Zuckerberg told staff the recruitment team would be one of those first affected by the cuts.

"We will let recruiting team members know tomorrow whether they're impacted," he said in a memo on Tuesday.

"We expect to announce restructurings and layoffs in our tech groups in late April 2023, and then our business groups in late May 2023.

"In a small number of cases, it may take through to the end of the year to complete these changes.

"Our timelines for international teams will also look different, and local leaders will follow up with more details."