Facebook-owner Meta says it will pay new $2 million UK fine

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed logo of Facebook sits atop logo of Facebook parent Meta in this photo illustration
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it had fined Facebook-owner Meta 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) over fresh issues regarding its purchase of Giphy, a sanction that the U.S. firm said it would accept.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has taken a tough line with major tech groups in recent years, investigating their dominance of markets such as digital advertising and seeking to block the Facebook-Giphy deal.

The CMA ordered Meta to sell animated images platform Giphy, which it acquired for a reported $400 million in May 2020, after it decided the remedies offered by the U.S. company did not answer its concerns over the impact to digital advertising.

It said on Friday that Meta had failed to comply with certain aspects of its requirements in regard to the handling of Giphy, with the U.S. firm failing to notify the UK regulator that key staff had left Meta.

The CMA described this as a "serious and particularly flagrant nature of Meta's failure to comply" with rules it set to make sure the two firms were still competing with each other, and do not integrate, while the regulator investigated the deal.

Friday's announcement marks a new deterioration in relations between the U.S. tech giant and the UK regulator.

The CMA fined Facebook 50.5 million pounds over other breaches in October last year, and ordered Meta to sell Giphy. Meta is appealing the ruling to sell. It said on Friday it did not agree with the CMA's latest fine but would pay it.

It added that it could not prevent staff from leaving the company.

"We intend to pay the fine, but it is problematic that the CMA can take decisions that could directly impact the rights of our U.S. employees protected under U.S. law," a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘A George Floyd every 23 minutes’: fury at refugee’s brutal murder at Rio beach

    Thousands expected at Saturday demonstration as killing of young Congolese lays bare racial fault lines in Brazilian society Anti-racist demonstrators protest near a beachside kiosk, where Congolese refugee Moise Kabagambe was beaten at Barra da Tijuca beach, Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Ian Cheibub/Reuters Thousands of demonstrators are expected to hit Brazil’s streets on Saturday to protest against the murder of a young Congolese refugee whose killing – captured in spine-chilling video footage

  • Cage Fight Announce Self-Titled Debut Album; Share Single, ‘Shine Don’t Fade’

    The rising thrash/crossover band's album is due for release on May 13 on the Candlelight label.

  • Czechs withdraw Turow mine complaint after Polish payment, says Polish PM

    Poland has paid the agreed compensation in a dispute over Turow mine that lies close to the border with the Czech Republic and Prague has withdrawn its complaint at the Court of Justice of the European Union, the Polish prime minister said on Friday. The leaders of the Czech Republic and Poland agreed a deal on Thursday to end a long-running dispute over expansion at the Turow open-pit lignite mine on the Polish side of the border, a row that reached the European Union's top court. "The Czech Republic has withdrawn its complaint to European institutions and that is the end of this issue," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference, after Poland paid.

  • A hug, a wave, a big win for American mixed doubles curlers

    American mixed doubles curlers Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys survived an extra end against Sweden for a much-needed victory in the Olympics on Friday, quickly hugged and then found two friendly faces to wave to in a far corner of the eerily quiet and mostly empty Ice Cube. Masked faces, of course, but definitely friendly faces. Persinger and Plys were pretty sure they were waving at team psychologist Carly Anderson and dietician Kaela Colvard, who were among the few spectators who saw the Americans take an 8-7 victory in the round-robin competition to even their record at 2-2.

  • FormFactor (FORM) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

    FormFactor's (FORM) fourth-quarter 2021 earnings are driven by strong demand for DRAM, Flash and Systems.

  • Gold and Copper Set for Weekly Gains Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold and copper headed for weekly gains as the dollar weakened ahead of a key jobs report that may impact the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth St

  • Robot bartenders? Welcome to the 2022 Olympics

    Robots mixing drinks? Flipping burgers? Yep, these are the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • Nike cries foul over virtual shoes, suing retailer that sells sneaker NFTs

    Sneaker giant Nike sued online reseller StockX in New York federal court on Thursday for selling unauthorized images of Nike shoes, marking the latest lawsuit over digital assets known as non-fungible tokens. Nike said StockX's NFTs infringe its trademarks and are likely to confuse consumers. Detroit-based StockX, a platform for reselling sneakers, handbags and other goods, was valued at more than $3.8 billion last year.

  • TV Boom Pushes 2021 U.K. Production Spending to Record Levels (and by Some Margin)

    The U.K.’s ongoing production boom is showing no sign of slowing down, or even plateauing. According to new figures from the British Film Institute, film and high-end TV production topped £5.64 billion ($7.67 billion) in 2021, a new record and way ahead of pre-pandemic production levels (which were already soaring). The period of April to […]

  • How Many Nations Will Compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics?

    Countries boycotting the Games in China made headlines but that shouldnt take away from the 84 nations competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • Earnings whiplash points to more volatility for U.S. markets

    Diverging earnings from megacap growth stocks are fueling wild swings in equities, opening the door for more volatility on the heels of last month’s sharp drop as investors grow more discerning in the names they pick. Many market participants hoped that earnings from the big, tech-focused stocks that have led markets for years would lend equities a modicum of support after January’s sharp declines, which saw the Nasdaq Composite fall 9% and the S&P 500 give up 5.3% after a hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve. But this week's earnings from megacap growth stock names has whiplashed investors.

  • The 25 bestselling SUVs

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK The 25 bestselling SUVs of 2021 include a wide range of models. There are compact crossovers for smaller families and 3-row SUVs for carrying the kids and all their friends. This list also includes an electric vehicle and several with excellent off-road capability.

  • Mets in playoff position in projected ZiPS MLB standings for 2022

    The Mets still have work to do this offseason, but they have already set themselves up to be near the top of the National League. And the projected ZiPS standings have them in playoff position.

  • A Meta-morphosis of sentiment that may turn again: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 4, 2022.

  • Ex-North East teacher's aide gets 6 to 23 months for having sexual relationship with boy

    "I am so unbelievably sorry," 46-year-old Alicia A. Gates said before she was ordered to the Erie County Prison for six to 23 months.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • Discharge letters sent by LA County's deputy fire chief said that staff who took photos of human remains at Kobe Bryant crash site 'only served to appeal to baser instincts' and 'visual gossip,' per new court documents

    Deputy Fire Chief William McCloud wrote that the photos of human remains taken by staff "had no intel value or legitimate business purpose," docs show.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Parents of Missouri student sue fraternity over hazing

    The parents of a Minnesota man allege in a lawsuit that he has been unresponsive and requires constant medical care since being forced to drink a bottle of vodka at a fraternity at the University of Missouri. Daniel Santulli, 19, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was found in cardiac arrest inside a car at University Hospital on Oct. 20, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit contends Santulli and the rest of his pledge class at Phi Gamma Delta were each forced to drink a bottle of hard liquor, given to them by their “pledge fathers.”

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.