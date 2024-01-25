Facebook’s parent company is making $800M investment next door to Kentucky

Facebook parent company Meta announced Thursday it is building a nearly 700,000-square-foot campus in Jeffersonville, Indiana, just across the Ohio River from Louisville.

Meta said it is investing more than $800 million for the data center, which is expected to employ about 100 people. Meta said it will post job opportunities on the Meta careers page in a few weeks.

More than 1,250 construction workers are expected to contribute to building the campus, according to Meta.

“We’re proud to be a new member of Jeffersonville and committed to investing in the long-term vitality of the community,” Meta said in a Facebook post.

Meta said Jeffersonville’s access to infrastructure and renewable energy were one of the reasons why it chose that site for one of its new data centers. The data center will be fully supported by renewable energy through investments in new renewable energy projects.

A strong workforce and community partners also factored into the decision. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, called the project “a significant step towards a future at the forefront of technology” for Indiana.

The data center is the 18th in the United State and the 22nd in the world. Meta said once the building is operational, it will help the company train and deploy larger and more sophisticated AI models at scale and help it deliver new forms of utility and entertainment for people and businesses across apps and devices.

“We are thrilled to join the Jeffersonville community and look forward to having a strong partnership for years to come,” Meta said in a Facebook post.