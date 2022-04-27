Facebook parent Meta stock soars despite growth slowdown

BARBARA ORTUTAY
·2 min read

Facebook parent Meta's first quarter profit and its count of daily users jumped past Wall Street's expectations despite the company's slowest revenue growth since going public a decade ago. Shares were up sharply in after-hours trading.

The company earned $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, in the January-March period. That's down 21% from $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7% to $27.91 billion from $26.17 billion — the slowest growth rate in a decade for the online advertising powerhouse that generally reports sales growth in the double digits.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.56 per share on revenue of $28.28 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

Meta cut a sharp contrast with Google parent Alphabet, which on Monday reported what analysts called disappointing earnings, with profit below Wall Street's expectations. Google also reported a revenue growth slowdown, but for Meta this appeared to have been mitigated by an increase in daily active users that “was enough to send the shorts covering and the stock surging,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

“That being said, it was a mixed report overall as the social media giant continues to struggle with slowing revenue growth amid reduced ad spending amid the current inflationary environment,” Cohen said.

Recent privacy changes by Apple have made it harder for companies like Meta to track people for advertising purposes, which also puts pressure on the company’s revenue. For months now, Meta has been warning investors that its revenue can’t continue to grow at the breakneck pace they are accustomed to, so it's likely that the quarter's single-digit revenue growth was already baked into investor expectations.

Meta said Facebook had 1.96 billion daily active users on average for March 2022, an increase of 4% year-over-year. The company's earnings report in February showed a decline in daily users for the first time, so the latest quarter's increase served to reassure investors that it may have been a blip, not a sign of things to come.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company rose $27.12, or 15.5%, to $202.07 in after-hours trading.

The stock has taken a hit this month amid news of Elon Musk's Twitter buyout and ended regular trading at $174.95 — down 48% since the beginning of the year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Minnesota finds Minneapolis police engaged in pattern of racial discrimination

    A state investigation has found that the Minneapolis police department engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination, a finding that will allow the state’s

  • Meta Reports Facebook Q1 Revenue Slides to Slowest Growth Rate Since IPO

    The social media giant offered a gloomy prediction that Q2 revenue will weaken as rivals poach more users. Shares spiked 20% as results still beat Wall Street expectations

  • Tech Rebounds in Late Trading on Surge in Meta: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rebounded from the worst rout since March, though ended well off session highs as a glut of earnings reports whipsawed sentiment.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaDip buyers po

  • Victim identified as 37-year-old Peoria man in overnight fatal shooting

    Peoria police have released preliminary information on a deadly shooting in the southern part of the city. Robert Lee Sims Jr., 37, was killed.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Tulare police arrest alleged Santa Fe Trail robber

    Police arrested Robert Bradley, 20, of Tulare on Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a man walking on Santa Fe Trail.

  • Facebook-owner Meta heads for dismal quarter as advertisers unfriend

    Facebook-owner Meta heads for dismal quarter as advertisers unfriend

  • ServiceNow stock jumps after topping sales and earnings estimates on subscription growth

    ServiceNow Chief Executive Bill McDermott told MarketWatch his company was able to "play above the sun" through three key factors.

  • Lebanon vote holds little hope for change despite disasters

    Running for parliament for the first time, independent Hania Zaatari walks down the meandering alleyways of the old souk in the port city of Sidon, telling impoverished workers and traders that fixing Lebanon’s devastating economic crisis is her top priority. “The economic plan needs to consider marginalized people like you and give them a chance for revival,” she said to 70-year-old Ahmed Abu Dhahr, one of two carpenters remaining on a street that just two years ago boasted roughly 50. With Lebanon in free-fall for more than two years, it should be a make-or-break vote for the country’s ruling class.

  • Marlton man who tried to rob Atlantic City casino patron gets prison term

    Shawn Applewhite of Marlton is accused of using box cutter in bid to take cash, jewelry from gambler at Atlantic City casino.

  • A nasty I of the storm: Ida is 12th I hurricane name retired

    Last year’s Ida now joins the list of storms so deadly their names don’t get used again. The World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday that it was retiring the name “Ida” from its list of Atlantic hurricane names that repeats every six years. Ida caused $75 billion damage in the U.S. and killed 55 people in a swath of destruction from Louisiana to New England.

  • Qualcomm stock rises as record results, outlook blow past Street estimates

    Qualcomm Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the chip maker's record quarterly results and strong outlook blew past all Wall Street estimates.

  • 3 slain in Mississippi hotel shooting; possible suspect dead

    A possible suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting that killed three people at a hotel on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast was found dead hours later after a standoff with police in a nearby city. Adam Cooper, the Gulfport Police Department's incoming chief, said that the man holed up at a Gulfport store after fleeing from a vehicle that had been carjacked. Gulfport is just west of Biloxi, where the hotel shooting occurred.

  • Meta Stock Jumps on Earnings Report. The Expectations Were Low.

    Shares of Facebook's parent company soared in late trading Wednesday after the company reported a mixed set of results for the first quarter.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • If You Invested $1,000 in ExxonMobil in March 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Right when the world was most worried about pandemic-related economic shutdowns was a great time to buy ExxonMobil.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, Bulgari

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.