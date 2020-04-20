Facebook plans to hire 50 people in Ireland for its Libra project

Facebook is planning to recruit up to 50 people in Ireland by the end of this year for its Libra project.

The Irish Times reported the news on Monday, saying that the new jobs would spread across various functions and some of them are already open for application.

“During this time of global uncertainty, we’re continuing to invest in our team located in Dublin. We’re actively hiring experts in fraud, compliance, workforce management and customer care to expand our operations team supporting the Calibra wallet,” said Laura Morgan Walsh, head of operations at Calibra.

The news comes days after the Libra Association unveiled a host of new changes to its proposed stablecoin project. The project will now see a series of single-currency stablecoins developed alongside a multi-currency one. Libra would also transition its network from “permissionless” to a “market-driven open and competitive” network.

The Libra project was first unveiled in June 2019, with a mission to bank the unbanked, but it has faced significant pushback from regulators around the world. Some of the notable partners also withdrew from the project earlier this year, including PayPal, Mastercard and Visa.

Yet, Facebook seems determined to launch the project between mid-November and the end of this year.