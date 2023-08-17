Facebook post helps lead to burglary charge against Richmond man

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Facebook posting by the Richmond Police Department helped lead to a local man being charged in a break-in at the local Elks lodge.

The Facebook post allowed investigators to identify Derek A. Griffith, 41, as an intruder observed on surveillance video inside the lodge, at 2100 S. U.S. 27, on the evening of July 22.

According to an affidavit, a door to an office in the building was damaged, and a bank bag containing about $2,000 was stolen.

On the evening of the break-in, a private group had rented a room at the facility to hold a party.

Investigators received a phone call from Griffith and he reportedly acknowledged he had been the man shown in the Facebook photo.

However, he denied taking any money and maintained he had been on the property that evening "trying to get a job."

Asked why he was seen on video trying to enter locked rooms, he said a family member had previously worked there and he "wanted to see what was new."

The Richmond man declined to meet with officers. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday, the same day he was charged in Wayne Circuit Court with burglary, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and theft, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

According to court documents, Griffith has been convicted of crimes including burglary, theft (at least six times), attempted burglary, attempted theft, residential entry and resisting law enforcement.

In other crime news:

Teen charged: A second Wayne County teenager had been accused of participating in a holdup.

James Michael Ellison, 18, of Fountain City, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 2 with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

A co-defendant, Michael Spurrier, 17, of Richmond, faces the same count stemming from a June 28 incident hat saw another young man robbed of his wallet outside a local convenience store.

Spurrier's trial is set for Nov. 13.

An initial hearing in Ellison's case is scheduled for Monday. He continues to be held in the Wayne County jail under a $25,000 bond.

