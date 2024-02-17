Facebook post helps local animal rescue resettle chickens

This week saw several local chickens paired with their forever homes.

A local animal shelter got 10 chickens and quickly resettled them with the help of a popular Facebook post.

The Ann Arbor-based Humane Society of Huron Valley announced the opportunity Thursday and got all the chickens adopted within 24 hours, staff said.

"Oh my goodness, I don't ever think we've had as many phone calls about wanting chickens ever," said Adoptions Manager Ashley Jackson.

The humane society got the 10 chickens on Feb. 12 from their former owner in Webster Township, who could no longer care for them. The chickens' prior living arrangements remain unclear.

Families must fill out an application to adopt animals from the humane society. Staff worked to ensure applicants can provide proper housing and care for the chickens and allowed them to meet the chickens prior to adoption.

Staff completed medical exams for the chickens, ensuring they were all healthy, prior to listing them for adoption on Thursday.

The chickens are four years old and some can no longer lay eggs, so they were adopted to provide them a safe living space rather than for egg production.

After the listing, all 10 chickens were adopted on Thursday. The humane society is grateful to those who shared the post and made calls to spread the word about the chickens, Jackson said.

"This was a really great turnout for our community reaching out to us and trying to help out the chickens," Jackson said.

The humane society can't verify the living conditions of the chickens post-adoption, though staff discussed proper care with adopters, all of whom already care for chickens in their barns or other facilities, Jackson said.

The Facebook post announced the humane society would soon take in 10 more chickens, though staff are now working to get those chickens rehoused instead. The chickens aren't at the humane society and their current status is unclear.

Jackson encourages interested community members to reach out to the Humane Society of Huron Valley to check out other animals available for adoption.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ann Arbor animal shelter adopts out 10 chickens