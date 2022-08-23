Facebook post leads to threat charge

Aug. 22—A County Club, Missouri, man was charged with a first-degree terrorist threat Monday afternoon.

Guy Garret Johnson, 43, was denied bond by Associate Judge Michael J. Ordnung and is detained in the Andrew County Jail.

According to a press release from the Andrew County Sheriff's Office, a concerned citizen alerted authorities that Johnson allegedly made a threat via Facebook toward John Glenn Elementary School in Country Club.

One post took issue with a belief that parents would be prohibited from John Glenn on Monday.

"If you block me from the school tomorrow I will fight my way in.. if you intend to block parents from school tomorrow.. be prepared to die for your policy," the post reads in part.

Andrew County deputies investigated the account and collected evidence. The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted Andrew County in taking Johnson into custody.

Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillett thanked the citizens who reported the case in the news release.

"My office will not tolerate statements like this, and we will do everything in our power to protect our children in Andrew County and all staff members of the schools of our county," Gillett said.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.