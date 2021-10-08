In Facebook post, Maryland Gov. Hogan’s indicted former chief of staff remains defiant

Roy McGrath, the former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan who faces a slew of state and federal criminal charges, was defiant in a social media post Thursday night, blasting “politically-motivated bullies.”

McGrath resigned from his job as top aide to the governor after 11 weeks in the job in 2020, just days after The Baltimore Sun reported that he negotiated a six-figure payout to switch from one state government job to another.

This week, McGrath was hit with federal and state charges, as prosecutors allege he lied about having Hogan’s support for the payout, secretly recorded conversations with the governor and others, improperly directed the Maryland Environmental Service to pay for donations to an art museum and a Harvard University course, and put on his time card that he was working when he was really on vacation.

If convicted, he faces significant time in prison.

At the time the charges came down Tuesday, McGrath declined to comment to The Sun, saying his attorney would address what he called “political persecution.” McGrath’s attorney, Bruce L. Marcus, issued a statement saying McGrath denied any criminal wrongdoing and looks forward to trial.

McGrath offered broader comments on Facebook on Thursday, in a post that was obtained by The Sun from multiple sources.

He opened by thanking his friends for their support.

“Over a year ago, politically-motivated bullies originated this twisted mess,” McGrath wrote. “In the time since, not one impartial person has asked me for the facts, while my loyalties and our systems prevent me from speaking freely.”

He continued: “The time will come, however, when I’m confident the exculpatory facts will come to light and speak for themselves.”

When his six-figure severance package was first reported by The Baltimore Sun last summer, McGrath initially defended it as common practice at the Maryland Environmental Service, the agency that he was leaving. He said the environmental services operated with some similarities to a private business.

Story continues

Officials at the Maryland Environmental Service testified before the state legislature that they were unsure about making the severance payment — equal to one year’s salary of about $233,000 plus about $5,000 in tuition reimbursement — without the governor’s blessing. McGrath led them to believe Hogan supported the payment, the officials said.

Hogan has denied having knowledge of McGrath’s severance package at the time it was being negotiated.

Asked about the case during a news conference Thursday, Hogan said he sat for an interview with criminal investigators and that his office complied with the investigation.

Hogan said McGrath’s alleged actions are “kind of an outrageous situation” and “kind of disgraceful.”

When McGrath resigned from his job in August 2020, however, Hogan had more praise for him: “I have always known Roy to be someone of the highest character, and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” Hogan said in a statement at the time.

Baltimore Sun reporter Bryn Stole contributed to this article.