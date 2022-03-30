How Facebook rants helped the feds build the Whitmer kidnap case

From left, defendant Brandon Caserta, his lawyer Michael Darragh Hills, along with defendants Adam Fox, center, and Ty Garbin attend a hearing at the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Oct. 16.

The federal government is wrapping up its case in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnap trial by zeroing in on what put the suspects on the feds' radar in the first place: their Facebook rants.

The defendants maintain they were simply blowing off steam, and joking most of the time, when they vented about the governor, the pandemic lockdowns, the masks and the vaccines.

But the prosecution doesn't buy it as it introduced numerous Facebook posts made by the defendants and showed them to the jury Tuesday, including this one by defendant Barry Croft.

"Which governor is going to end up being dragged off and hung for treason first?" Croft wrote in one Facebook post.

Croft, who had multiple monikers on Facebook, made frequent references on social media to the so-called Boogaloo and 3-percenter movements, both of which are anti-government and call for revolutions of some sort in the U.S.

According to FBI testimony, Croft came under investigation in part due to anti-government comments he made on social media, and his alleged calls for violence.

Croft also took to Facebook during the civil unrest in the spring of 2020, sparked by George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police.

"Start putting these tyrants addresses out here for rioters," Croft posted on Facebook.

Croft's lawyer sought to downplay his client's Facebook posts on Tuesday, telling the jury that several were just jokes.

But the FBI agent on the stand wasn't laughing.

Rather, he disagreed with the lawyer over his characterization of Croft's antigovernment posts that were shared to pages critical of COVID-19 restrictions, including a meme that had a photo of a loaded rifle magazine with the caption "30 votes that count."

"I didn't laugh when I saw this meme," the FBI agent said, looking directly at the jury, not the lawyer.

The lawyer is Joshua Blanchard, who is representing Croft, of Delaware, one of four men on trial in federal court in Grand Rapids for allegedly plotting to kidnap Whitmer out of anger over her pandemic restrictions.

Story continues

Prosecutors showed jurors several of Croft's Facebook posts, though Blanchard took issue with those posts, noting that all were made publicly and that several were merely jokes.

'Kill agents of the government'

Jurors also saw Facebook posts by defendant Brandon Caserta, who in the months before his arrest made comments on Facebook about killing government agents, and about the Second Amendment being the justification to do so.

"To be plain and harsh, the 2A (Second Amendment) is there to secure the ability to kill agents of the government when they become tyrannical," Caserta posted in a January 2020 Facebook comment.

According to trial testimony, Caserta was fed up with COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and how they had taken away his ability to earn a living. He later expressed similar frustrations with the idea of getting a COVID-19 vaccine — and allegedly called for killing doctors and lawyers who advocated for the vaccine — even though a vaccine was still months away from being widely available.

On Facebook, Caserta described the public health restrictions as being a galvanizing moment for frustrated people like him to take action against the government.

"I think it's about time Americans use the 2A for its intended purpose," Caserta commented May 1, 2020.

Two days later, prosecutors said, Caserta continued to threaten violence against the government.

"I may kill dozens of agents but eventually die in the process," Caserta wrote in a May 3, 2020, Facebook post.

Three months later, Caserta vented again on Facebook, writing that he wanted to beat "tyrants" before killing them, and that he would beat them "until their mouths gargled blood."

Michael Hills, Caserta's attorney, argued during cross-examination that the comments were always made on others' posts, and Caserta didn't post them unprompted.

"None of it talks about kidnapping the governor of Michigan," Hills said.

Drinkfest lightens trial mood

For the first time since the trial started two weeks ago, a witness brought the courtroom to laughter with his testimony about getting drunk, and a dog named Ollie.

Four men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer listen as one of their co-defendants testifies against them on March 24, 2022 in U.S. District Court. From left to right are: Barry Croft, Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox and Daniel Harris.

The witness was Devin Phelps, 24, a part-time courthouse security officer who attended field training exercise with the suspects in the fall of 2020 on the night before the group allegedly cased Whitmer's vacation house.

Phelps said he was introduced to the group through defendant Daniel Harris, whom he met through a Marines program while a senior in high school. He said the two went through boot camp at the same time, were both discharged from the Marines in 2019 and then remained in contact over Signal, an encrypted messaging app.

Harris was a member of the so-called Wolverine Watchmen militia group, whose members railed against the pandemic shutdowns, masks and vaccines, and allegedly called for violence against police and politicians.

Phelps, who was not part of this group, explained to the jury why Harris wasn't with the group that allegedly cased Whitmer's vacation house in the fall of 2020: Harris was drinking at a campsite that night, and Phelps was with him.

"I proceeded to get very drunk," Phelps told the jury.

When asked to explain how drunk, he said: "I can't remember what I drank or how much I drank — so that drunk."

The courtroom erupted in laughter, despite the gravity of the charges faced by the suspects, who could get up to life in prison if convicted in the historic domestic terrorism case that highlights the growth of extremism in America.

While on the stand, Phelps cracked jokes about how much he drank, how Harris' dog Ollie got hair all over the back of his truck and then how the dog forced him to sleep in the truck instead of the trailer. He also testified that the training exercise in Luther was the only time he interacted with the group outside of Harris.

"Some of them kind of creeped me out," Phelps testified.

A way to chat with other vets

Harris' attorney, Julia Kelly, attempted to have Phelps attest to Harris' good character, but was denied that opportunity by U.S. Chief District Judge Robert Jonker.

Caserta's lawyer asked Phelps about the "several thousands" of bullets that he owned — which was an effort to show that it's not illegal to possess thousands of bullets. FBI agents had previously testified that Caserta and Harris were in possession of large amounts of ammo. The defense has argued that's not illegal.

Adam Fox's attorney Christopher Gibbons asked Phelps to talk about his use of the encrypted chat app Signal. Phelps said it was a way to stay connected with other veterans — testimony that bolsters defense claims that just because the kidnap plot suspects were communicating on encrypted chats doesn't mean they were doing anything wrong.

The government has argued that the defendants used these encrypted chats to conceal their kidnapping plan from law enforcement, and even switched to a more secure app when they feared they had been infiltrated by federal agents.

FBI discloses security measures

The jury also heard from FBI Special Agent Chelsea Williams, the case agent for Kaleb Franks, who cut a deal with the government one month before the start of trial and testified against his co-defendants last week.

Williams was also in Luther during training exercises by the suspects, though she was camped out far from the activity, careful not to get noticed by any of the defendants and their anti-law enforcement friends, she said.

Williams' testimony offered a glimpse into the measures that the FBI took to keep its undercover informants and agents safe should anything go wrong.

Williams was part of a 10-person team that set loose perimeters around the Luther property the men were staying at, as well as Whitmer's vacation home, in case any of the undercover agents or informants became compromised.

The agent said the FBI team kept its distance from the group's campsite — about 2 miles away — since the group was heavily armed and some espoused anti-law enforcement beliefs.

During cross-examination, a defense attorney noted that the FBI team never had to intervene during the weekend's events.

Fireworks, BB's, balloons

Jurors also heard from FBI agents who raided the suspects' homes and searched their cellphones and Facebook accounts following their arrest.

FBI Special Agent Thomas Szymanski, who was part of the team that searched Croft's home, phones and Facebook accounts, walked jurors through the configuration of a shotgun that belonged to Croft and was seized during the raid.

The gun was outfitted with stiletto chokes designed to give the gun more accuracy in door-breaching situations, the agent explained.

Szymanski also showed jurors a bag, found in Croft's garage, that was filled with materials that could be used to make explosives. Among the items in the bag: BBs, a funnel, balloons, duct tape, electrical tape, plastic containers and a hook tool. The bag also contained black powder, propellant powder and fuses, though those items were not brought into the courtroom due to safety concerns.

Joshua Blanchard, Croft's attorney, took issue with the agent's testimony, arguing that none of the items found in the bag were illegal to own, and that the fireworks found in Croft's garage were legal.

'Judging books by their cover'

FBI agents also walked the jury through evidence found in Caserta's Canton Township apartment, including a red-and-black anarchist flag draped on his living room wall, 2,000 rounds of ammo and books related to practicing anarchism.

Hills, Caserta's lawyer, took issue with how the books were presented as evidence — the FBI had lined the books up and taken a photo of them underneath the anarchist flag. He pointed out the book "War is a Racket" was in the display. The 1935 book was written by Maj. Gen. Smedley Butler, who, Hills noted, was a decorated Marine.

"I guess we're judging books by their cover, is that right?" the defense attorney said.

While searching Caserta's apartment and car, FBI agents also seized an AR-15 rifle, an AR-15 pistol, two other pistols and a bin filled with a shovel, 9-inch saw, machete, knives and other materials.

Hills said the items found in the bin could just be used for camping.

The jury also heard from an FBI agent this week who searched suspect Daniel Harris' Lake Orion home following his arrest. The agent testified that more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and a bevy of firearms were seized from the basement where Harris lived, including an AR-15-like rifle, another assault-style rifle, two revolvers, a pistol and three other rifles. There were also ammo boxes and cans and 16 magazines, seven of which were loaded, the agent testified.

Jurors got to see one of the weapons — the illegally modified short-barreled rifle Harris referred to in recordings captured by investigators.

During cross-examination, defense attorneys indicated that having a lot of rounds of ammunition is not illegal, nor is it illegal to have 30-round capacity magazines.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler argued the modification made Harris' rifle illegal without being registered — it had been cut down to around 10.5 inches, though rifle barrels cannot be shorter than 16 inches.

The government is expected to rest its case Wednesday, with up to four more witnesses to call.

On trial are Fox, 38, of Potterville; Caserta, 33, of Canton; Harris, 24, of Lake Orion; and Croft, 46, of Delaware. All face federal conspiracy kidnapping charges; three face weapons of mass destruction charges.

If convicted, they all face up to life in prison.

Contact Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How Facebook rants helped the feds build the Whitmer kidnap case