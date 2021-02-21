Facebook removed the main page of Myanmar military as protests continue following a military coup

Sarah Al-Arshani
Myanmar coup
Buddhist monks hold placards as they participate in a rally protesting election results by supporters of the Myanmar military and the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party near Shwedagon pagoda Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. AP Photo/Thein Zaw

Facebook deleted the main page of the Myanmar military on Sunday for violating the platform's standards that prohibit the incitement of violence, Reuters reported.

Insider has reached out to Facebook for comment, but a spokesperson told Reuters: "In line with our global policies, we've removed the Tatmadaw True News Information Team Page from Facebook for repeated violations of our Community Standards prohibiting incitement of violence and coordinating harm."

The military, known as the Tatmadaw, took over on February 1, claiming there was mass voter fraud during the country's November elections.

An independent election committee, however, reviewed the claims and found them to be baseless.

The coup resulted in the detention of officials including President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

On Saturday, riot police shot and killed two people protesting against the coup, the Associated Press reported.

On February 9, another woman was shot in the head during protests. Mya Thweh Thweh Khine, 20, died on Friday after being on life support.

In a Facebook post, Kyi Toe, spokesperson for the National League for Democracy said Khine was shot by "a bullet that pierced a motorcycle helmet," and rights groups confirmed that she was shot by police.

The military's "True News Information Unit" however, claimed that only non-lethal weapons were used during the protests.

Earlier this month, in response to the coup, Facebook said it would "significantly reduce the distribution of all content on Facebook Pages and profiles run by the Myanmar military that has continued to spread misinformation.

The platform has been criticized in the past for not being strict enough on moderating political content.

In 2018, Mark Zuckerberg said the platform played a role in the ethnic cleansing of the country's Rohingya Muslim population.

On Saturday, Google also removed a propaganda blog that was in support of the coup. An online activist discovered that the military was using Blogger, which is owned by Google, for propaganda, as well as Gmail accounts being used to manage companies on a sanctions list released by President Joe Biden.

"We take action against accounts on our platforms in accordance with our product policies and applicable laws," a Google spokesperson told Insider's Jeff Elder. "In this case, we have terminated accounts as a result of President Biden's Executive Order of 11 February 2021 concerning Myanmar."

Biden announced an executive order on February 10 which ordered sanctions against Myanmar's military leaders, limited the military's access to the country's $1 billion in government funds held in the US, and froze assets that help Myanmar's government.

"The people of Burma are making their voices heard, and the world is watching," Biden said in a briefing: "We'll be ready to impose additional measures, and we'll continue to work with our international partners to urge other nations to join us in these efforts."

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at salarshani@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook removes Myanmar military page over incitement of violence

    Facebook on Sunday took down the main page of the Myanmar military for violating its standards against inciting violence, as the first protester to die following the military coup was laid to rest. Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing lost her fight for life on Friday, 10 days after being hit by a live bullet at a protest in the capital, Naypyitaw. On Sunday, a procession carried the body of the young woman who had turned 20 on a life support machine from the hospital to a cemetery. Hundreds of people in cars and on bikes followed the vehicle with her body and a large photo of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing placed on the front. In Yangon, the country’s biggest city, around 1,000 demonstrators also came together to honour the young grocery worker, with some laying roses and petals on her image. “I want to say through the media to the dictator and his associates, we are peaceful demonstrators,” said protester Min Htet Naing. “Stop the genocide! Stop using lethal weapons!” Many thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest the Feb. 1 seizing of power by the junta and detentions of Ms Suu Kyi and other members of her government. The junta claims that elections held in November – which Ms Suu Kyi’s party won by a landslide – were tainted by voting irregularities. Saturday saw the bloodiest day so far in two weeks of demonstrations, when police and soldiers opened fire in the city of Mandalay, killing two people, including a teenage boy. On Sunday, Facebook announced it had deleted the page of the Myanmar military, which is known as the Tatmadaw. “In line with our global policies, we’ve removed the Tatmadaw True News Information Team Page from Facebook for repeated violations of our Community Standards prohibiting incitement of violence and coordinating harm,” a Facebook representative said in a statement. The social media giant had already taken down other accounts linked to the military, including in 2018 that of army chief Min Aung Hlaing, who is now in charge of Myanmar. Also Sunday, authorities arrested a well-known actor, Lu Min, at his home, according to his wife. He was one of six celebrities who authorities previously said were wanted for encouraging civil servants to join the protest movement. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the use of "deadly violence" against the crowd in Mandalay. "The use of lethal force, intimidation & harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable," Mr Guterres wrote on Twitter. The UN General Assembly is scheduled to convene on Friday for informal talks about the situation of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, but the coup is likely to take centre stage. Later on Sunday, Myanmar's foreign ministry accused the UN and foreign countries of "flagrant interference" in its internal affairs.

  • Myanmar coup: At least two killed as police disperse protesters

    Reports from the scene say police used live ammunition at the rally in the city of Mandalay.

  • The Conservative Party’s free speech reforms are staggeringly hypocritical

    The proposals state that there is a balance to be struck between protecting free speech and preventing hate speech. The problem is, this is the absolute last government that should be deciding how that balance is struck

  • Stacey Solomon turned to organising after feeling 'out of control' as a teenage mother

    'I had no idea what the hell I was doing; it felt like all my decisions had been made for me.'

  • Vigil Held for Pro-Democracy Protester Following Death in Myanmar

    A vigil was held in Yangon, Myanmar, on Sunday, February 21, as a funeral took place for a woman who was reported to have died from injuries sustained during a pro-democracy protest earlier in the month.Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing died on February 19 after being shot by police during a protest in the capital city on February 9, Frontier Myanmar reported.The funeral was held in Naypyitaw on Sunday. Khine Yu captured this footage showing a vigil for the deceased and said it was captured in the eastern part of Yangon.Two more protesters died in Mandalay on February 20 after security forces fired live rounds, the Frontier Myanmar report said. Credit: Khine Yu via Storyful

  • Biden’s Economic Legacy at Stake With Next Package Taking Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- The next phase of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda is fast taking shape, with an economic-recovery package that will potentially far surpass his $1.9 trillion virus-relief plan in size, complexity and overall ambition.The White House and congressional Democrats are busy plotting strategy for the proposal, which could be unveiled next month, kicking off a legislative process that may culminate by August.The centerpiece will be possibly the biggest infrastructure-spending commitment since the New Deal -- including roads, bridges and rural broadband internet. Progressives are eyeing much more, such as an expansion of Obamacare and a public-sector jobs program, along with tax measures including an increase in the capital-gains levy.But stuffing it with too many controversial proposals could threaten its approval or force it to be broken up, and put in peril the Democrats’ thin majorities in the 2022 midterm elections. Still, Democrats see a narrow opening to forge Biden’s legacy: not just restoring the U.S. economy to its pre-pandemic state, but reversing the trend of sluggish growth in recent years with the most far-reaching measures in decades.Biden’s virus-relief package is “going to help us get us back on the growth pattern we were on before,” said Virginia Representative Don Beyer, who, as incoming chair of the Joint Economic Committee, is a leading Democratic macroeconomic-policy voice. “The genius of the second plan is that it gives us the opportunity to punch GDP up above the long-term trend,” he said in an interview.During his campaign, Biden proposed $2 trillion for economic rebuilding, a step up from the $1.5 trillion level proposed in the House last year, which Democrats are now calling a “floor.”China CardBiden is aiming to succeed where Donald Trump and other predecessors have failed, when funding disputes stymied measures that economists say are vital to boosting long-term productivity. The president is selling the package as a way to counter China, which has deployed public investment not only to boost its own growth but to build global influence as well.As challenging as it may be to enact, such arguments may make the core infrastructure piece likely to be the easiest component to get through Congress.Bipartisan support for improved highway, transit, waterway and flood-mitigation work is strong, while deficit concerns are at the lowest level in decades. There’s also a Sept. 30 deadline in Congress for reauthorizing surface-transportation funding -- offering a ready-made vehicle for pursuing infrastructure measures.“Much of our infrastructure is nearing the end of its useful design life,” said Thomas Smith, executive director of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which will issue its latest quadrennial report card on U.S. infrastructure on March 3. “We’ve neglected it for far too long, and we’ve watched other countries continue to invest and continue to move ahead of the United States.”The ASCE’s last assessment, in 2017, was a D+. Back then, it estimated the U.S. needed $4.5 trillion in infrastructure spending over the following 10 years. With about $2.5 trillion in estimated outlays already in train, that left a $2 trillion gap -- which Biden’s proposal could largely fill.Congressional Budget Office figures indicate that a $1.5 trillion package would be equivalent to all federal spending on transportation and water infrastructure in the 14 years through 2017.But infrastructure could become ensnared by a push among liberal lawmakers to tack on a raft of other items, from creating a government-run health insurance plan and making unionization easier, to a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and a carbon tax.Political RiskMeanwhile, House moderates in swing districts are facing the perils of redistricting ahead of the midterms, and could insist on limiting the scope of the bill to rein in its cost and limit partisan battles. Fights could also emerge over formulas for divvying up the money among states and cities.Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal said Thursday her large cohort of House Democrats will decide in the coming weeks which elements to advocate in the package -- including whether to use it as an opportunity to roll back Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy.Jayapal’s group was instrumental in attaching to the pandemic-relief plan an increase in the hourly minimum wage to $15, something that’s become easily the most controversial potential holdup for that bill.The progressive caucus has proposed a $2 trillion infrastructure bill, and is already advocating that it include expanded child and elder care.The question of funding, whether by raising taxes or issuing more debt, also looms large, and many Republicans are set to be vociferous in opposing much of the plan.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden is expected to propose tax hikes, including equalizing ordinary income and capital-gains levies for those making more than $1 million a year and ending the deferral of capital gains. He’d also change international tax provisions in the 2017 tax law and close the carried-interest loophole, according to a Democratic aide.Some lawmakers favor raising the federal gasoline tax -- now 18.4 cents a gallon and 24.4 cents for diesel -- for the first time since 1993, though Wyden in 2019 expressed opposition to the idea, calling it regressive.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who argues that deficit spending makes more sense with interest rates historically low, said on CNBC last week that “certainly part of the package, the parts that are permanent, will be paid for in order to not raise long-term deficits.”While the yield on 10-year Treasury notes has risen markedly in recent weeks, Friday’s level of 1.34% is far below the 50-year average of about 6.16%.“There’s a lot of appetite to do something this year,” said Jeff Davis, a senior fellow at the Eno Center for Transportation. “But there seems to be no appetite to pay for it.”Despite all the hurdles, Biden has a strong hand. Upgrading and maintaining infrastructure acts as its own stimulus, unleashing real demand for equipment makers, materials suppliers and, most importantly, workers.Nucor Corp., Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and U.S. Steel Corp., the country’s three largest steel producers, have been lobbying through their industry groups since the election to persuade lawmakers to back whatever infrastructure package the Biden administration puts forth.Productivity PotentialSuch spending would also be a huge boon for Caterpillar Inc., one of the world’s largest machinery makers, which attributed a drop in North American construction-equipment sales to weaker demand for pipelines and road construction.There’s also the potential for a long-term payoff, if investments translate into productivity gains -- such as savings on shipping and commuting costs when roads, rails and ports are improved, or avoiding the kind of power-grid failures on display this month in Texas.“We cannot throw all fiscal discipline to the wind, but the standards for fiscal prudence have indeed changed in light of the global decline in the normal structure of interest rates,” said David Wilcox, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and a former Federal Reserve and Treasury official.“If the rate of return on an investment exceeds your borrowing cost, it makes sense to do that investment, and with lower borrowing costs, more investments today can clear that bar.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump to speak at CPAC

    The conference will take place Feb. 25-28 in Orlando, Fla. Trump is scheduled to speak Feb. 28.

  • Tristan Thompson with an alley oop vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Tristan Thompson (Boston Celtics) with an alley oop vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 02/21/2021

  • Malik Beasley with a 3-pointer vs the New York Knicks

    Malik Beasley (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 3-pointer vs the New York Knicks, 02/21/2021

  • At least two killed twenty hospitalised after protesters shot at Myanmar anti-coup protest

    Two people were killed in Myanmar's second city Mandalay on Saturday when police fired to disperse protesting opponents of a Feb 1 military coup, emergency workers said. "Twenty people were injured and two are dead," said Ko Aung, a leader of the Parahita Darhi volunteer emergency service agency in the city. Opponents of the coup took to the streets in several Myanmar cities and towns with members of ethnic minorities, poets and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Some protesters fired catapults at police in Mandalay who responded with tear gas and gun fire, though it was initially not clear if they were using live ammunition or rubber bullets.

  • Charlotte Dawson has felt late father Les' 'presence' since welcoming baby son

    The 28-year-old was just a baby herself when her funnyman dad died.

  • Firefighters Free Horse From Icy Texas Pond

    Firefighters in Denton County, Texas, rescued a horse trapped in an icy pond on Thursday, February 18.The Denton County Fire Department teamed up with the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department to rescue the horse after it fell into a frozen pond shortly after noon on Thursday.Firefighters used hand tools and a chainsaw to break the ice on the pond before one firefighter donned a water rescue suit and coaxed the horse to safety. Credit: Denton County Emergency Services via Storyful

  • Huge crowds in Myanmar undeterred by worst day of violence

    The military has been unable to quell the demonstrations and a civil disobedience campaign of strikes against the coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others, even with a promise of new elections and stern warnings against dissent. Tens of thousands of people massed peacefully in the second city of Mandalay, where Saturday's killings took place, witnesses said.

  • Palatine community turns our after Spunky Dunkers donut shop asks for help

    The team took to social media, asking customers to please come in - and now those donuts are flying off the shelves.

  • Are streaming algorithms really damaging film?

    Director Martin Scorsese says streaming algorithms demean cinema and treat viewers as consumers.

  • Popular Chinatown restaurant to close dining room due to lack of business

    Jing Fong recently announced that it plans to serve its last meal on March 7, but will still continue to offer takeout and delivery service.

  • Strike grips Myanmar, anti-coup protesters defy junta's lethal warning

    Three weeks after seizing power, the junta has failed to stop daily protests and a civil disobedience movement calling for the reversal of the Feb. 1 coup and release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. There were protests in cities and towns across the country on Monday, from the northern hills on the border with China to the central plains, the Irrawaddy river delta and the southern tip of the panhandle, images on social media showed. In the capital, Naypyitaw, where the military is headquartered, a police water cannon truck and numerous other vehicles closed in to break up a procession of chanting protesters who scattered when police on foot chased them, wrestling several to the ground.

  • Trump to Speak at CPAC in First Public Appearance Since Leaving Office

    Donald Trump is set to make his first public appearance next weekend as part of the annual CPAC, or Conservative Political Action Conference, multiple reports confirm. The New York Post, who was first to report on Saturday of Trump’s plans, wrote that the former president will speak on Sunday, Feb. 28, the final day of the conference. This year’s CPAC will take place in Orlando from Feb. 25-28. Trump’s speech, according to the Post, will focus on “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.” TheWrap has reached out to The American Conservative Union, which hosts CPAC. We did not immediately hear back. Also Read: 'The View' Co-Hosts Say Limbaugh Paved Way for Trump's America: 'He Weaponized White Male Grievance' (Video) Trump has mostly remained quiet since leaving office, outside of putting out a few official statements, including one that attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for saying Trump bears responsibility for the Capitol Insurrection on Jan. 6. He also called in to conservative cable channels Newsmax and Fox News this week following the death of Rush Limbaugh on Thursday. CPAC moved from Maryland, where it typically is held, to Orlando this year due to coronavirus restrictions in Maryland. Florida, as it has been this entire pandemic, has a far more lax attitude when it comes to controlling the spread of COVID-19. Read original story Trump to Speak at CPAC in First Public Appearance Since Leaving Office At TheWrap

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company