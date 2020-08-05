Facebook removed a Trump post because it violated the company's policies banning 'harmful COVID misinformation'

President Donald Trump at a coronavirus news briefing at the White House on July 23.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Facebook on Wednesday took down a post by President Donald Trump for violating its policies against misinformation, the company confirmed.

Trump posted a video of an interview with Fox News in which he falsely claimed children were "almost immune" from COVID-19.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," a Facebook representative told Business Insider.

Facebook said this was the first time it had taken down a post by Trump for pushing coronavirus misinformation, according to the New York Times reporter Davey Alba.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

For the first time, Facebook has removed a post by President Donald Trump for violating its policies against COVID-19 misinformation.

Trump posted a video on Wednesday of an interview he did with Fox News in which he falsely claimed that children were "almost immune" from the disease. The CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan captured the post in a screenshot before it was removed from the platform.

Comparing children with adults, Trump said "they have much stronger immune systems than we do somehow." He also tweeted the video.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," a Facebook representative told Business Insider.

A growing body of research suggests that children can transmit COVID-19 like anyone else, though researchers believe their infection rates are often underreported because they are frequently asymptomatic and have been largely excluded from clinical trials.

Facebook has previously applied labels to Trump's misleading posts about mail-in voting and has taken down a campaign ad containing a symbol associated with the Nazis. But the company has said this was its first time removing a post for violating its policies against coronavirus misinformation, according to the New York Times reporter Davey Alba.

Facebook has faced growing pressure in recent months to take stronger stances against misinformation and hate speech on its platform. CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's decision not to take down controversial posts by Trump earlier this year that suggested demonstrators in Minnesota protesting the death of George Floyd would be met with violence.

Read the original article on Business Insider