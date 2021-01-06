Facebook removes Trump's tepid call for protesters to back down, arguing it 'contributes' to risk of ongoing violence

Jeva Lange

Facebook has removed President Trump's video responding to the Capitol breach, with Guy Rosen, Facebook's VP of Integrity, explaining that the company believes the footage "contributes to, rather than diminishes, the risk of ongoing violence."

In the video, Trump had urged his supporters to "stay peaceful," but also told them "we love you, you're very special."

Meanwhile, lawmakers and members of the press were forced to shelter in place as Trump supporters looted the building's halls and trashed its offices in what CNN characterized as an "attempted coup," and fellow Republicans labeled as "an act of insurrection." White House aides reportedly pressured Trump to put out a more forceful statement condemning the day's events, which Trump refused.

Speaking earlier in the day, President-elect Joe Biden reminded Americans, "At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite."

