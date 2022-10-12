Facebook rumor targeting Gulfport officer and his family is a ‘malicious attack,’ chief says

A photo circulating on social media is promoting false information about the police killing of a teen and is putting a Gulfport police officer and his family in danger, Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said Tuesday.

Cooper on Tuesday released new details in the death of Jaheim McMillan, a 15-year-old who was shot in the head by an officer outside of a Family Dollar store last week.

The police chief said McMillan was armed and did not comply with law enforcement’s request to put down the gun before the officer shot him.

McMillan’s family and others in the Gulfport community are questioning why a police officer had to shoot the high school freshman in the head.

Cooper also dispelled rumors that a certain officer was involved in the teenager’s death during the press conference.

Photos of Bryan Watson and his family have been circulating on Facebook, accusing Watson of being police officer that killed McMillan. Watson’s home address also has been shared, Cooper said.

Watson was out of town on the day of the shooting and is not involved in this case, the police chief said.

“He has nothing to do with this,” Cooper said. “I respect everyone’s right to freedom of speech and to protest. This simply is a malicious attack on a family for no reason and no basis in fact. These actions are inexcusable.”

Gulfport Police Sgt. Jason Ducré said the “false narrative” accusing Watson of shooting McMillan has prompted law enforcement to set up outside the Watson home to keep the family safe.

Ducré said Watson received death threats over the phone since the post began circulating.

A peaceful protest led by McMillan’s mother and aunt on Tuesday demanded justice for McMillan, a Gulfport High freshman. About a dozen people held signs that read “Justice for Jaheim.”

“I just wanna know why. Why did they have to shoot my son?” Katrina Mateen told the Sun Herald.

Mateen and others are calling for police to release body camera footage from the shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into McMillan’s death. The identity of the officer who shot the teen has not been released.

Jaheem McMillan, 15