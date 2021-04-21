Facebook says Palestinian spies behind hacking campaign

FILE PHOTO: People pose with mobile devices in front of projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken in Zenica
Elizabeth Culliford and Raphael Satter
·2 min read

By Elizabeth Culliford and Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook says it has disrupted a long-running cyberespionage campaign run by Palestinian intelligence which features spies posing as journalists and the deployment of a booby-trapped app for submitting human rights stories.

In a report published Wednesday, Facebook accused what it said was the cyber wing of the Palestinian Preventive Security Service (PSS), which is loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas, of running rudimentary hacking operations that targeted Palestinian reporters, activists, and dissidents, as well as other groups in Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East.

PSS spokesman Ikrimah Thabet rejected Facebook's accusations and said: "We respect the media, we work within the law that governs our work, and we work according to law and order. We respect freedoms, privacy and confidentiality of information."

He said the service has good relationships with journalists and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

Mike Dvilyanski, Facebook's head of cyber espionage investigations, told Reuters ahead of the report's publication that the campaign's methods were crude, but "we do see them as persistent."

The PSS had intensified its activities over the past six months or so, Dvilyanski said. He said Facebook believed that the organization had deployed some 300 fake or compromised accounts to target roughly 800 people overall.

None of the targets were identified by name. Facebook said it had issued individual warnings to the users concerned via its platform and removed the rogue accounts.

Attributing malicious activity online is notoriously tricky, but Dvilyanski said the world's largest social network "had multiple data points that linked this cluster of activity to the PSS and our confidence in this attribution is quite high."

According to the Facebook report, the techniques used by the PSS focused heavily on tricking users into downloading off-the-shelf spy software, for example by creating dummy Facebook accounts with pictures of attractive young women. Facebook said the hackers also posed as journalists and, in some cases, tried to get targets to download spyware masquerading as secure chat apps or an app to submit human rights-related stories for publication.

Some of their Facebook pages posted memes, for example criticizing Russian foreign policy in the Middle East, to lure particular followers.

Facebook also said it had taken action against another long-running campaign linked to a different hacking group, often dubbed 'Arid Viper.' It did not say who was behind the group.

Facebook said Arid Viper had operated fake Facebook and Instagram accounts and more than a hundred malicious websites, as well as expanding into iOS surveillanceware. The targets included Palestinian government officials and security forces, it said.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter in Washington and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah and Rami Ayyub in Jerusalem, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Suspected Chinese hackers spied on US, European targets

    Suspected state-backed Chinese hackers exploited widely used networking devices to spy for months on dozens of high-value government, defense industry and financial sector targets in the U.S. and Europe, according to FireEye, a prominent cybersecurity firm. FireEye said Tuesday that it believes two hacking groups linked to China broke into several targets through Pulse Connect Secure devices, which numerous companies and governments use for secure remote access to their networks. After FireEye released a blog post detailing its findings Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an alert saying it was aware of “ongoing exploitation" of Pulse Connect Secure that is “compromising U.S. government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and private sector organizations.”

  • Bus driver who made ‘offensive’ George Floyd comment out of job, Louisiana district says

    Other students reported hearing the driver’s remarks.

  • This exhausted Black mother weeps for her sons and the sons of my sistas

    Can you imagine being terrified for your son’s life simply because a cop told him to quit playing his viola on a public square? That’s real life.

  • Yellen lays out 'bold' climate agenda for U.S. economy, markets

    (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday pledged to aggressively tackle climate change using all the tools at her disposal, warning that a failure to do so effectively and promptly could undermine economic growth. To bring the U.S. economy in line with international goals of eliminating carbon emissions will "require bold and urgent action - nothing less than transforming important sectors of the global economy, especially when it comes to how we generate power and move people and goods," Yellen said in a wide-ranging speech to the Institute of International Finance. "We are committed to directing public investment to areas that can facilitate our transition to net-zero and strengthen the functioning of our financial system so that workers, investors, and businesses can seize the opportunity that tackling climate change presents," Yellen said.

  • Lemon says people with ‘half a brain’ know Waters wasn’t calling for violence

    Waters makes people uncomfortable, he said, “a lot of white men, because she puts them in their place.” CNN host Don Lemon said anyone with “half a brain” knows that California Congresswoman Maxine Waters was not calling for violence in her remarks at a rally in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. In an interview over the weekend, Waters was asked what people should do if there isn’t a guilty verdict in the trial of Minnesota vs. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer on trial for the second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter of George Floyd last May.

  • McEnany branded hypocrite for telling Biden words can inflame violence as president comments on Chauvin trial

    The comments were made the day after jurors began deliberations in the trial

  • Facebook apes Clubhouse app with new audio tools

    Zuckerberg announces features similar to buzz-generating appWill include short-form audio clips and live audio rooms Mark Zuckerberg: ‘Audio as a medium just allows for longer-form discussions and exploring ideas.’ Photograph: Getty Images Facebook has announced plans to launch new audio products and features in an aggressive move to take on competitors including Twitter and Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio platform that has generated significant buzz. Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement in an interview with Casey Newton, a former tech reporter for the Verge who now runs his own newsletter, saying the social media network had plans in the coming months to launch features including short-form audio clips called “Soundbites”, as well as live audio rooms. The CEO said there would soon be a way for users to discover and play podcasts on Facebook as well. The new features closely resemble those of Clubhouse, an audio app that has grown substantially since it was launched with much fanfare a year ago. The platform, which remains invitation-only, allows users to tune into audio rooms to listen to speeches, talks and conversations, much like an audio-only conference. The rapid growth of the app has demonstrated the potential of audio chat services, particularly as people stayed at home during the Covid-19 pandemic – a potential Facebook is hoping to tap, Zuckerberg said. “Audio as a medium just allows for longer-form discussions and exploring ideas,” he said. “You can get into topics that frankly are a lot harder to with other mediums. And audio, I think, is just a lot more accessible because you can multitask while listening.” The feature launched by Facebook that most resembles both Clubhouse and the new Twitter feature “Spaces” is its live audio rooms, a product that will let groups of people listen to and interact with speakers on a virtual “stage”. Twitter’s “Spaces” works similarly, as a live audio-only chat room, and is expected to go live in April. In the interview, Zuckerberg fired shots at competitors including Twitter and Apple as Facebook joined a host of companies that have announced audio features in recent months. In particular Zuckerberg criticized Apple for its policy of taking up to 30% of profit made by apps in its app store. “If the tax on these things were lower, I think it would allow the economy to grow faster,” he said. Zuckerberg has grown increasingly critical of his tech competitors as Facebook and others face potential regulation. Still the company’s introduction of products that so closely resemble those of competitors may hurt the company – Zuckerberg has been questioned in antitrust hearings recently for copying or attempting to acquire competitors. In the interview on Monday, he attempted to address these concerns pre-emptively, citing times when Facebook products were replicated. “When a new medium comes along, it can be adapted to a lot of ideas,” he said. “I think feeds were like this initially when we built newsfeed in 2006 – since then almost every social product has a newsfeed, but it is never the same thing – it takes the shape and feel of the context that it is in.” As part of the announcements, Zuckerberg also said Facebook was working with Spotify to make sharing content easier for musicians and listeners. The New York Times first reported the company’s plans to make audio features in December 2020. Reuters contributed to this report

  • Police ‘encouraged or tolerated’ undercover officers having sexual relationships with activists they spied on, tribunal has hears

    Kate Wilson, 41, is taking action against the Met Police for ‘egregious and serious violations’ of her human rights

  • Police officer gets fired after giving $25 to Kyle Rittenhouse defence fund

    Data breach revealed email addresses of supposedly anonymous donors

  • Woman said she was on meth during hatchet attack, Lexington County deputies say

    The man who was hit with a hatchet was airlifted to a hospital in Richland County.

  • 1 killed, another injured in shooting at Wawa gas station in Pennsylvania

    The shooting occurred at a Wawa gas station in Upper Macungie Township, about 60 miles north of Philadelphia, authorities said. The suspected gunman also died.

  • Black North Carolina man shot dead by police a day after Chauvin verdict

    Law enforcement were called to search property and shot man as he was driving away from officers

  • Czechs to Russia: Let our diplomats back or more of yours go

    The Czech Republic demanded on Wednesday that Russia should allow its expelled diplomats to return to Moscow, threatening that otherwise more Russian diplomats would be asked to leave Prague. The Czech request could further escalate a diplomatic conflict with Russia over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion. It came after Russia ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country on Sunday, in retaliation for the Czech government’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies from the GRU and the SVR, Russia’s military and foreign intelligence services.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • ‘Racist lunatic’: Twitter lights up over Tucker Carlson’s diabolical laugh

    Clip of Fox News host’s maniacal cackle goes viral and garners millions of views with social media users calling it ‘scary,’ ‘unhinged,’ and ‘unsettling’

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Everything we know about the police shooting of a teenage girl

    Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation leading investigation into fatal police shooting