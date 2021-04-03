Facebook says it has removed the account of Capitol attack suspect Noah Green, and is in contact with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation

Zahra Tayeb
Capitol lockdown
US Capitol police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier. Scott J. Applewhite/AP

  • Facebook confirmed to Insider that it removed the account of Capitol attack suspect, Noah Green.

  • The suspected attacker has also been described as a Nation of Islam devotee.

  • He reportedly posted content on Facebook about the "end times," as well as his personal struggles.

Facebook has confirmed that it pulled the account of Noah Green, a suspect in Friday's attack at the Capitol, which killed one police officer and injured another.

The platform said it had removed the 25-year-old's Instagram account, too.

In a statement emailed to Insider, a spokesperson said: "After this horrific event, our thoughts are with the Capitol Police and their loved ones. We have designated the incident under our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy, which means we have removed the suspect's accounts from Facebook and Instagram, and are removing any content that praises, supports, or represents the attack or the suspect."

They added: "We are in contact with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation."

The suspect was shot dead by one of the officers after he "exited the car with a knife in hand" and "lunged" at the officers, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said at a press conference following the incident, as Insider previously reported.

Green, a 2019 college graduate of Christopher Newport University, wrote several posts on his now-pulled Facebook account detailing his personal struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported.

Reports have also emerged identifying him as a follower of Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan, who has been described as an anti-Semite by anti-hate organization ADL.

Nation of Islam has been labelled as a "designated hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center, due to what the group called the "deeply racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBT rhetoric of its leaders."

Green further made Facebook posts about the "end times" and the anti-Christ, according to The New York Times. In a March 17 post, he warned of the "last days of our world as we know it," NBC News reported.

Facebook's decision comes after the second attack on the Capitol this year. Insider's Isobel Hamilton previously reported that five months before the Capitol riots took place in January, Facebook knew it had a problem with hateful groups.

