Facebook says Supreme Court ruling imperils U.S. FTC case against it

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Social media giant Facebook, in a court filing late Tuesday, said a Supreme Court ruling last week means a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit against it calling for the sale of WhatsApp and Instagram should be dismissed.

The U.S. Supreme Court last Thursday made it more difficult for the Federal Trade Commission to seek relief from companies.

Facebook argued in its court filing that the ruling allows the FTC to use a particular section of the FTC ACT only to demand that certain behavior stop, but the FTC lawsuit does not allege that it is currently breaking the law.

With the Supreme Court ruling, Facebook's lawyers argued, "the FTC lacks statutory authority to maintain its lawsuit in federal district court."

The FTC and a big group of states filed separate lawsuits last year that accused Facebook of breaking antitrust law to keep smaller competitors at bay by snapping up rivals, like Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion. The FTC has asked that Facebook be forced to sell WhatsApp and Instagram

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Says Supreme Court Ruling Requires Tossing FTC Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. said a U.S. Supreme Court decision last week on the Federal Trade Commission’s authority to recover money for consumers means the agency’s monopoly lawsuit against the company must be dismissed.Facebook argued in a court filing Tuesday that the Supreme Court ruling bolsters its position that the FTC can’t pursue the antitrust lawsuit in federal court.The FTC sued Facebook in December, accusing the social media company of abusing its dominance to thwart competition in violation of antitrust laws. The agency is asking for a court order requiring Facebook to unwind its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.“The Supreme Court’s decision and its reasoning support Facebook’s argument that the FTC’s suit improperly circumvents limits on its authority,” Facebook said in the filing in Washington federal court.The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision was centered on a provision in federal law that the FTC has used to recover money for defrauded consumers. The agency says the ruling puts at risk $2.4 billion that the FTC is seeking to recover for consumers in 24 pending lawsuits.Although the FTC’s case focuses on competition and does not seek monetary relief for consumers, the complaint relies on the same authority at issue in the Supreme Court decision, section 13(b) of the Federal Trade Commission Act. The FTC also can sue companies in its in-house administrative court but chose to file the Facebook case in federal court where a group of states also sued the company.Facebook filed a motion in March to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge overseeing the case, James Boasberg, hasn’t ruled on the request.The case is FTC v. Facebook, 20-cv-03590, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SEC Enforcement Chief Alex Oh Resigns Days After Taking Job

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s new enforcement chief abruptly resigned Wednesday, citing a complication in a case from her prior legal career, an early and significant setback in Chairman Gary Gensler’s tenure running the Wall Street regulator.Alex Oh’s surprise move, announced just a week after she got the job, means Gensler won’t have his preferred pick leading what’s arguably the agency’s most important division. Melissa Hodgman, who was previously serving as acting director of the enforcement division, will return to that role, the SEC said in a statement.“A development arose this week in one of the cases on which I worked while still in private law practice,” Oh, the first Asian American woman to head the enforcement division, said in an emailed resignation to Gensler that was reviewed by Bloomberg. “I have reached the conclusion that I cannot address this development without it becoming an unwelcome distraction.”Before joining the SEC, Oh was a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, where her corporate clients included Exxon Mobil Corp. In that role she was defending the oil company against two-decade-old allegations that it supported killings and tortures in Indonesia, court documents show.Her conduct during the litigation was called into question this week by the U.S. District Court judge overseeing the case. On April 26, Judge Royce Lamberth ordered Oh to demonstrate why she shouldn’t be sanctioned for alleging that her opposing counsel was “agitated, disrespectful, and unhinged” during a deposition without providing evidence.The enforcement chief is one of the most distinguished jobs at the SEC, with the director leading a group of 1,300 officials who investigate violations of securities laws and sanction individuals and firms for misconduct. Former heads of the division have gone on to be the top lawyers at global banking giants, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG.While Oh’s departure represents a headache for Gensler, left-leaning advocacy groups seized on it to push him to appoint someone with fewer ties to firms the SEC regulates. The practice of the agency hiring corporate defense attorneys has long been a sticking point with progressive lawmakers including Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator and vocal financial industry critic.“The SEC has failed the American people by repeatedly selecting Wall Street defense lawyers as directors of enforcement,” Dennis Kelleher, president and chief executive officer of Better Markets, said in a statement. The Oh’s resignation “is an opportunity to break the SEC’s corrupting practice of hiring Wall Street defense lawyers,” the group said.(Updates with reason for resignation in lead.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Greensill Fund Holders Face More Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in the Credit Suisse Group AG funds that invested in assets sourced by Greensill Capital may face a further $190 million loss on their holdings.A discount of roughly 7% will be applied to notes on a book of around $2.8 billion loans held in the funds, adding to potential losses stemming from troubled borrowers such as SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Katerra, U.S. coal miner Bluestone Resources and Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, according to a statement from the Swiss lender.The bank didn’t identify the creditors that may not fully repay the loans. It hired an advisory firm to assess the creditworthiness of the underlying borrowers, according to the statement.Greensill filed for insolvency in March as it couldn’t roll over insurance coverage for many of the products it sourced and packaged. Credit Suisse, citing valuation concerns, eventually moved to wind down a $10 billion group of supply chain finance funds that purchased those loans.The bank has since returned $4.8 billion to investors as a large portion of the funds were held in short-dated U.S. Treasury bonds, according to recent fund reports. Valuation on the $2.3 billion notes linked to Katerra, Bluestone and GFG remain uncertain, Credit Suisse said in the statement.Many of the borrowers in the funds were investment grade firms like Ford Motor Co. and Henkel AG, but there were also loans to riskier companies.While the money pools were marketed to investors as made up of short-term debt secured on invoices, part of the loans were linked to mere possible future revenues. The assets were considered so safe that Credit Suisse gave the largest fund its lowest rating for risk.The size of the final payout for investors will depend on whether insurance, which covered Greensill against the default of its borrowers, will actually cover the debts.Greensill’s Insurance Policies Questioned by Tokio MarineInsurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. has questioned the validity of the contracts signed off by an underwriter at its Australian subsidiary. The underwriter was sacked for breaching risk limits on the Greensill loans.(Corrects story published April 26 to remove links related to Canada-based Bluestone Resources Inc.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Congress Urged to Expand Muni Tax Breaks to Help Black Colleges

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s one way the federal government could help America’s black colleges and universities: expand the market for their tax-exempt bonds.Christopher Parsons, a University of Southern California finance professor who found that such schools face higher costs in the bond market than others, told a panel of the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday that making their debt exempt from all state and local income taxes nationwide would help to reduce their financing bills.That step, which is backed by Wall Street trade groups, would broadly expand the buyer base for their bonds beyond their home states, largely in the U.S. south. Municipal-debt investors typically buy bonds from local borrowers to ensure that the federally tax-exempt income isn’t taxed by the state either.“The effect of this policy would to be remove the tax disadvantages an investor living in, for example, New York or California currently faces when potentially investing in an HBCU-issued bond from another state,” Parsons said at a hearing focused on the role of the municipal-bond market in economic, racial and social justice.The tactic would significantly expand the pool of potential bond buyers nationwide, including to states such as California and New York where the higher tax rates may leave investors willing to accept lower yields than investors elsewhere. Such tax treatment helped to create a nationwide market for Puerto Rico’s debt.The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association supports that step, board member Gary Hall, a partner at underwriter Siebert Williams Shank & Co., testified during the hearing. He said it would increase demand and result in better pricing on their bonds.President Joe Biden has pushed for greater funding for historically black colleges and universities, many of which were contending with sliding enrollment and financial pressures even before the pandemic shutdowns hit Black Americans disproportionately hard. The spending plan that Biden unveiled on Wednesday included a $39 billion program to subsidize tuition for students from families earning less than $125,000 at HBCUs and related institutions, among other measures.Related story: A Hedge Fund, a Bond Default and a College’s Fight to SurviveThe idea of expanding the tax breaks for buyers of bonds sold by such schools was previously proposed in Congress but failed to advance. The Bond Dealers of America, another securities industry lobbying group, said it’s in favor of it.“HBCUs traditionally have faced hurdles accessing public and private market financing as efficiently as some other peer institutions,” the group said in a statement to the subcommittee. “HBCUs play a vital role in our higher education system, and it is important that HBCUs have efficient and ready access to capital to finance investments.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook’s Sales, Users Jump as Pandemic Habits Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc.’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past analysts’ estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.Revenue climbed to $26.2 billion, the company said Wednesday in a statement. That dwarfed the $23.7 billion average estimate of analysts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Facebook reported 2.85 billion monthly active users, a rise of 10%. Analysts projected 2.83 billion. Shares jumped more than 6% in late trading.Menlo Park, California-based Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has seen a surge in use of its platforms for at-home entertainment and keeping up with loved ones while people have been stuck in lockdown. Larger advertisers have shifted more of their marketing budgets to social media sites, while small businesses ramped up digital outreach to tap potential customers.So far, the company hasn’t seen a slowdown even as consumers return to more offline activities as the pandemic begins to subside. The average price per ad rose 30% in the first quarter from a year earlier, Facebook said, and the number of ads delivered notched up 12%.“The beat was really pronounced in terms of ad pricing,” said Mandeep Singh, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “They are probably coming towards the tail end of this stretch of high engagement and user growth,” he added, but “the ad pricing tailwinds should persist.”The company’s shares, which closed at $307.10 in New York, jumped as high as $328.40 in extended trading following the earnings report. The stock has gained 12% this year, slightly ahead of the increase in the S&P 500 Index.Net income in the March quarter rose to $9.5 billion, or $3.30 a share, Facebook said. Analysts on average had projected $2.34 in per-share profit.In the statement, Facebook said sales in the current period will remain steady or accelerate from the first quarter, but repeated its caution that growth may stall in the second half of 2021. Facebook also again noted the potential risk to its advertising business as Apple Inc. adds privacy restrictions on iPhones and other devices that could chip away at the social media giant’s ability to collect user data, which powers its targeted advertising model.Apple’s iOS 14.5 software update is requiring apps to get explicit user permission to track their activity across the web. Facebook executives have said they believe many users will opt out of this tracking, making it harder for advertising customers to precisely tailor their outreach campaigns.“We continue to be concerned about the impact this update is going to have on the ability of small businesses to use their advertising budgets effectively,” Chief Financial Officer David Wehner said on a conference call after the report. “That said, we think the impact on our business will be manageable.”Expenses for the year will be $70 billion to $73 billion, Facebook said, narrowing a prior forecast of $68 billion to $73 billion. The social network cited investments in technical and product talent, infrastructure and consumer hardware.Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on a conference call that he is excited about the prospect of virtual and augmented reality, which he believes will be the next great technology platform after the smartphone. Sales of Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 headset have been good, Zuckerberg said, and the company has seen more interest in the headset because it doesn’t have wires or cables.Facebook’s “other” revenue category, which includes products outside of advertising, gained 146% to $732 million in the quarter.Zuckerberg also said it will be a tremendous challenge over the next decade to fit a “super computer” into glasses frames to produce an augmented-reality experience. Facebook is preparing to release a pair of “smart glasses” later this year, but those won’t include a lot of AR features just yet. Augmented reality superimposes digital images and information onto the real world.Facebook has been chasing future growth from burgeoning services like augmented reality and shopping. It’s already benefiting from the e-commerce boom as consumers increasingly turn to the web to avoid the risk of Covid-19 in person at brick-and-mortar stores. To meet that demand, Facebook last year reinvested in its shopping services, which let retailers upload product catalogs to their Facebook page or Instagram profile.Still, the company is confronting significant regulatory pressures as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and dozens of state attorneys general pursue antitrust lawsuits that seek to unwind its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.Zuckerberg faced tough questioning from U.S. lawmakers last month over the company’s plan to build a version of photo-sharing app Instagram specifically for children younger than 13 -- an age group that is currently prohibited from using most of its platforms.Earlier this month, Facebook announced it is building a series of new audio-focused products to compete with social media rivals such as Twitter Inc. and popular upstart Clubhouse. The audio products would include virtual rooms where users can host live discussions, and a feature called Soundbites that lets users post short audio snippets to their feeds like they would a photo or video.Recently, Facebook has been experimenting with different ways to bolster its video-advertising offerings to attract popular social-media influencers as it competes with younger rivals such as ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok and Snap Inc. Facebook has said the number of content creators earning $10,000 a month from its revenue-sharing programs grew 88% in 2020, while creators pulling in $1,000 a month grew 94%.(Updates with details from Facebook’s AR/VR efforts beginning in the 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin Is Spiking Thanks to Elon Musk, the Dogefather

    Elon Musk tweeted about the meme-fueled crypto currency Dogecoin Wednesday, and added another title. Dogecoin prices are rising.

  • Facebook’s Q1 Revenue Beats Expectations, Thanks to Ad Business

    Revenue hit a staggering $26.1 billion in the first quarter.

  • U.S. judge declines to dismiss Amazon allegations Trump interfered in JEDI contract

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss Amazon.com's claims alleging the Trump administration interfered in the Pentagon's award of its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp. Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith disclosed her decision to reject motions to dismiss part of Amazon's 2019 lawsuit by Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Justice, filed when Donald Trump was still president, but did not immediately make public her opinion. Amazon Web Services responded in a statement: "The record of improper influence by former President Trump is disturbing, and we are pleased the court will review the remarkable impact it had on the JEDI contract award."

  • Asia Stocks to Rise, Futures Rally After Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to climb and U.S. equity futures rallied Thursday after robust earnings from technology heavyweights. The dollar retreated with bond yields after the Federal Reserve signaled it wasn’t ready to consider scaling back pandemic support.Futures pointed higher in Australia and Hong Kong, while Japan is closed for a holiday. Nasdaq 100 contracts outperformed after Apple Inc. crushed revenue estimates and Facebook Inc. reported gains in sales and users. Alphabet Inc. rose to a record after its results showed a surge in ad sales. Earlier, key U.S. stock benchmarks ended lower, with the S&P 500 Index failing to hold gains on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s assertion that asset purchases aren’t about to be trimmed. The central bank’s reiteration that inflation pressures are likely “transitory” helped Treasuries rally in U.S. hours and the dollar lagged most major currencies.Investors seem to be looking for catalysts beyond solid earnings reports to spur the bullish momentum in equities. The Fed offered no fresh cues, though the pledge to keep policy accommodative is helping to buoy markets. The focus now turns to the prospect of more government support as President Joe Biden presents his social-spending plan to Congress.“The Fed recognized the swift economic recovery continues to raise inflation concerns amongst market participants, but they haven’t flinched on their stance that upticks of inflation brought on by the recovery will remain transitory,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. “For now, the Fed is maintaining a tight grip on the bond market, but it appears like a discussion on tapering bond purchases is right around the corner.”Elsewhere, crude oil pared some of its earlier gains on a confident demand outlook from OPEC+, despite the threat from India’s Covid-19 crisis.Here are some key events to watch this week:President Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarterThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:55 a.m. in Tokyo. The benchmark index fell 0.1%Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.5% after the index fell 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.3%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures climbed 0.4%CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.54 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4725 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was at $1.2131BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61% in U.S. hoursCommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.1% to $63.79 a barrelGold was at $1,783.14For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. SEC enforcement head resigns after five days on the job

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Alex Oh, who last week became the first woman of color to lead the U.S. securities watchdog's enforcement division resigned on Wednesday due to potential conflicts of interest created by her previous work as a lawyer, according to the agency and a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The unusual turn of events is a blow for new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler, for whom Oh was among his first big hires, and underscores the challenges of filling top agency roles with Wall Street defense attorneys. In her resignation letter to Gensler on Wednesday, shared with reporters, Oh said a "development" relating to one of her previous cases would be "an unwelcome distraction to the important work of the Division."

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift higher after Apple, Facebook earnings top estimates

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening as investors considered a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results from major technology companies and a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision that suggested the central bank would remain on hold with current policies.

  • Apple Demolishes March-Quarter Estimates On Big iPhone Sales Growth

    Consumer electronics giant Apple late Wednesday demolished Wall Street's targets for its fiscal second quarter, led by strong iPhone sales. Apple stock popped in extended trading.

  • Capital Gains Tax: Are You Exempt From New Top Rate That Biden Wants?

    OK, Joe Biden's proposal would nearly double the top long-term capital gains tax for the wealthiest Americans. But here are five reasons not to panic.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for claims Biden plans to brainwash kids by paying for preschool

    Greene blasted for being ‘an insane, bitter meathead that is full-blown Q and seditious’

  • ‘Walk out of a meeting’: Elon Musk’s six rules for staff resurfaces

    Eccentric advice for workers follows furore around dogecoin buying by Tesla founder

  • Biden to keep intelligence inspector general Trump appointed

    President Joe Biden intends to keep the watchdog overseeing the U.S. intelligence community, a longtime intelligence official who rose to the post after his predecessor was fired by President Donald Trump for his role in Trump's first impeachment. Biden on Tuesday announced that he intended to nominate Thomas Monheim for Senate confirmation as the permanent inspector general. The inspector general investigates and audits the 18 organizations in the intelligence community and reviews potential whistleblower complaints.

  • Jill Biden’s ‘virtual’ guest-list includes transgender teen, Dreamer and advocate for gun reform

    First Lady Jill Biden has invited five guests to virtually attend President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. Javier Quiroz Castro, a registered nurse from Mexico who lives in Houston, is recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme for people who arrived in the US with migrant families as children. Maria-Isabel Ballivian is the executive director of Virginia’s Annandale Christian Community for Action Child Development Center, which serves 200 at-risk children in Fairfax County, according to the White House.

  • The US's popularity among its allies has surged since Biden became president, a new poll indicates

    Favorable views of the US increased by an average of 9 points since Joe Biden's inauguration among the 14 countries that were polled.

  • Biden officials call out Joe Rogan over vaccine comments: 'Did Joe Rogan become a medical doctor while we weren't looking?'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said the popular podcast host needs to "put a little bit of societal responsibility in your choices" given his influence.

  • Father concerned at anti-trans law arrested at hearing for going 30 seconds over his speaking limit

    ‘They don’t want to hear it. They put you in jail,’ says Chris Attig