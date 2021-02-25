Facebook signs pay deals with 3 Australian news publishers

ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Facebook announced on Friday preliminary agreements with three Australian publishers, a day after the Parliament passed a law that would make the digital giants pay for news.

Facebook said letters of intent had been signed with independent news organisations Private Media, Schwartz Media and Solstice Media.

The commercial agreements are subject to the signing of full agreements within the next 60 days, a Facebook statement said.

“These agreements will bring a new slate of premium journalism, including some previously paywalled content, to Facebook,” the statement said.

Schwartz Media chief executive Rebecca Costello said the deal would help her company continue to produce independent journalism.

“It’s never been more important than it is now to have a plurality of voices in the Australian press,” Costello said in the Facebook statement.

Private Media chief executive Will Hayward said the new deal built on an existing Facebook partnership.

The Parliament on Thursday passed the final amendments to the so-called News Media Bargaining Code agreed between Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday.

In return for the changes, Facebook agreed to lift a six-day-old ban on Australians accessing and sharing news. Access to Australian news sites did not appear to be fully restored until Friday.

Google, the only other digital giant targeted by the legislation, has already struck content licensing deals, or is close to deals, with some of Australia’s biggest news publishers including Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. and Seven West Media.

Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg on Wednesday took a veiled swipe at News Corp. in a social media post criticising Australia’s law, which is aimed at setting a fair price for the Australian journalism that the digital platforms display.

“It is ironic that some of the biggest publishers that have long advocated for free markets and voluntary commercial undertakings now appear to be in favor of state sponsored price setting,” the former British deputy prime minister wrote.

News Corp. Australia executive chairman Michael Miller said last week that his company had pay negotiations with Facebook.

“Having been someone who’s dealt with Facebook over the past months, we have some weeks where we’re getting good engagement and think we’re progressing and then you get silence. I think the door is still open,” Miller told a Senate inquiry into Australian media diversity.

News Corp. owns most of Australia’s major newspapers and some analysts argue the U.S.-based international media empire is the driver for the conservative Australian government making Facebook and Google pay. News Corp. has announced a wide-ranging deal with Google covering operations in the United States and Britain as well as Australia.

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump Jr says dropping Springsteen’s DWI charge example of ‘liberal privilege’

    The Boss’s blood alcohol level was one quarter of limit for driving

  • Diver shows how to fend off tiger shark in ‘amazing’ video

    Andriana Fragola came face-to-face with the shark off the coast of Hawaii

  • TV host criticises Trump Jr and Lauren Boebert, accusing them of acting like IRA and Osama Bin Laden

    ‘It communicates that they’re open to at least the possibility of violent overthrow of the government,’ claims Chris Hayes

  • Man charged with child rape volunteered with senior college

    A retired drama teacher accused of sexually assaulting boys in Massachusetts and New York was allowed to teach in a program for senior citizens that's affiliated with the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn campus. USM staff and faculty members are subject to criminal background checks, but they're not required for senior college volunteers like 75-year-old Reynold “Rey” Buono, who's free on bail while awaiting trial in Massachusetts, according to the University of Maine System. The senior college's board severed connections with him immediately upon learning of the charges, said Lucy Bisson, the board's chair.

  • How Much Is Warehouse Group's (NZSE:WHS) CEO Getting Paid?

    Nick Grayston became the CEO of The Warehouse Group Limited ( NZSE:WHS ) in 2016, and we think it's a good time to look...

  • Munger: A little inequality is good for the economy

    The free market is a 'self-correcting system.'

  • Oil mixed, U.S. crude hits highest since 2019 as refineries restart

    Oil prices were mixed on Thursday with U.S. crude edging up to its highest close since 2019 as Texas refineries restarted production after last week's freeze, while Brent eased on worries that four months of gains will prompt producers to boost output. Earlier in the day, an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the winter storm in Texas, helped boost both U.S. crude and Brent to their highest intraday prices since January 2020. Brent futures for April delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $66.88 a barrel.

  • Nvidia sales surge as it struggles to keep gaming chips in stock

    Nvidia Corp forecast better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, with its flagship gaming chips expected to remain in tight supply for the next several months. While Nvidia was long known for its gaming graphic chips, its aggressive push into artificial intelligence chips that handle tasks such as speech and image recognition in data centers has helped it become the most valuable semiconductor maker by market capitalization.

  • Here's What We Like About Rocky Brands' (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upcoming Dividend

    Rocky Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RCKY ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. This means that investors who...

  • Here's Why MicroStrategy Stock Went Up Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) went up today because the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) starting recovering from yesterday's plunge. Recently, MicroStrategy offered $1 billion in convertible notes with the express purpose of buying more Bitcoin tokens. MicroStrategy's average price for its Bitcoin tokens is now $23,985 each.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Wednesday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) surged higher on Wednesday. The growth stock's rebound is likely helped by a bullish day for the overall market. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively, as of this writing.

  • Here's What Charlie Munger Just Said About SPACs

    Legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman Charlie Munger is no fan of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), the hottest trend on Wall Street for bringing young companies public. "I think it must end badly, but I don't know when," the 97-year-old Munger said about SPACs, responding to a question at the Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) annual meeting in Los Angeles on Wednesday. SPACs have emerged as a popular way for companies to go public and avoid the normal road-show scrutiny that comes with a more traditional initial public offering.

  • Turkish court convicts executive, two jet pilots in Ghosn escape trial

    A Turkish court convicted an executive of Turkish jet company MNG and two pilots for migrant smuggling over their role in flying former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan during his escape to Lebanon just over a year ago. Two other pilots and a flight attendant were acquitted, while charges were dropped against another flight attendant.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ozon Holdings PLC ( NASDAQ:OZON ) by taking the...

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Parabolic Move

    The crude oil markets have shot straight up in the air again on Wednesday, despite the fact that the API and DOE inventory figures were very bearish.

  • ECB’s Schnabel Warns Rise in Real Rates May Hurt Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real interest rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel said.“We will ensure that there is no unwarranted tightening of financing conditions,” she told LETA in an interview published Thursday. “A too abrupt increase in real interest rates on the back of improving global growth prospects could jeopardize the economic recovery. Therefore, we are monitoring financial market developments closely.”Schnabel’s remarks come just days after ECB President Christine Lagarde said officials were “closely monitoring” nominal bond yields.After injecting trillions into global markets to combat the coronavirus crisis, central bank policy makers ins major economies are now looking to push back against yields that may be rising too fast for ther economies.The jump is driven in part by spillovers from a faster U.S. upturn and President Joe Biden’s fiscal stimulus plans.The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, Australia’s central bank has been forced to resume buying bonds to enforce its yield target and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.Schnabel said she’s seeing “encouraging signs” of recovery, with vaccinations improving and the global economy rebounding faster than the ECB anticipated.Although first-quarter gross domestic product is likely to be weaker than expected due to extended lockdowns, euro-area growth for this year as a whole should be in the “ballpark” of the ECB’s December forecast of 3.9%, she said.Corporate debt levels are likely to be higher as a result of the crisis and insolvencies could increase when state support measures are phased out. That could spill over into the financial sector, with a rise in non-performing loans.“Our analysis shows that euro-area banks should be able to cope with this as long as the support is not withdrawn too early and too abruptly, and as long as the overall conditions remain favorable, including the financing conditions provided by the ECB,” she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Lawmakers Question Minimum Wage Hike as Relief Bill Moves Forward

    As the public waits on a third stimulus check, some lawmakers are voicing opposition to a key portion of the bill that would allow for those payments.

  • Fed Chair: Could Take Years to Hit Inflation Target

    In his second day of testimony before Congress this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers that he is not worried about a persistent rise in inflation anytime soon. “We live in a time where there is significant disinflationary pressures around the world and where essentially all major advanced economy’s central banks have struggled to get to 2%,” Powell told the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday. Significant slack in the labor market plays a key role in the dynamic, Powell said, explaining that “our policy is accommodative because unemployment is high and the labor market is far from maximum employment.” While some asset prices have risen recently, including those for cars and some types of technology, the increases are likely temporary. “That doesn’t necessarily lead to inflation because inflation is a process that repeats itself year over year over year,” he told the committee. If short-term inflation does spike in the spring as the service economy reopens and consumers start spending down their ample savings, Powell assured lawmakers that the Fed has “the tools to deal with it.” A goal, not a worry: Powell reiterated that the Fed’s goal is to push inflation up to its 2% target range, something the central bank has been unable to do for decades. “I’m confident that we can and that we will, and we are committed to using our tools to achieving that,” he said. “We believe we can do it, we believe we will do it.” A team effort: Other Fed leaders expressed dovish stances on inflation Wednesday. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia that while the outlook is improving, “it will take some time for economic activity and employment to return to levels that prevailed at the business cycle peak reached last February.” In the meantime, the Fed will maintain policies that are intended to push inflation “above 2 percent for some time," Clarida said. Speaking to an economics class at Harvard University, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that “the economy remains far from our goals in terms of both employment and inflation, and it will take some time to achieve substantial further progress,” which would likely depend upon widespread vaccination distribution. “Inflation remains very low, and although various measures of inflation expectations have picked up recently, they remain within their recent historical ranges,” she said. “I will carefully monitor inflation expectations, it will be important to see a sustained improvement in actual inflation to meet our average inflation goal,” she added. Why it matters: The Fed chief once again is providing Democrats with a powerful defense against charges that their proposed $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill will spark a destructive increase in inflation. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Engine failure on a Boeing 777 plane this weekend turned out OK. Here's why

    Engine failures on commercial planes happen with some frequency. Modern jets are designed to fly safely for a while even after one engine quits.

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Final Financial Disclosures Show Where They Made Their Money

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have filed their final financial disclosure forms (known as OGE 278e), covering their non-governmental income for 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021. Both give a...