Facebook’s Smart Glasses Can Take Calls and Photos, But Lack AR

Mark Gurman and Naomi Nix
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. unveiled its long-awaited smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, entering a nascent wearables market with a focus on capturing photos rather than augmented reality.

The social network on Thursday showed off the glasses, called Ray-Ban Stories -- a direct rival to Snapchat’s Spectacles. The $299 Facebook glasses, which use Luxottica Group SpA-owned Ray-Ban’s classic Wayfarer frame style, let users take photos and video, listen to music and answer phone calls. While they lack AR, the technology that overlays digital content on the physical world, Facebook says it eventually plans to embed that functionality.

“We are building towards AR glasses as the next computing platform,” Monisha Perkash, a product director at Facebook, said in an interview. “We see it as a very important first step towards that vision.”

Facebook is entering an increasingly crowded market. Snapchat parent Snap Inc. first released Spectacles in 2016 with a built-in camera for shooting video. In 2019, Amazon.com Inc. launched smart glasses to take calls and use Alexa, but those also don’t include AR. In May, Snap also announced a version of Spectacles that feature AR capabilities, although those aren’t available for consumers. Apple Inc. plans to enter the glasses space later this decade with an AR-capable offering, Bloomberg News has reported.

To the naked eye, the glasses don’t look much different than classic Ray-Bans. But the plain appearance conceals an array of smart features: dual 5-megapixel camera sensors; embedded Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi to synchronize with a phone; a battery; enough storage for 500 pictures; and speakers. A user can snap a photo by pressing and holding a button on the right side of the glasses, or can record video by pressing it once.

There’s also a touch area on the right side of the glasses for controlling music, a voice assistant and calls. A user can swipe left or right to adjust volume, tap to play, pause and skip music, or double tap to answer and end phone calls. A basic Facebook voice assistant is also present.

Facebook didn’t say when it will have true AR glasses on the market, but such a device is part of the company’s long-term strategy to build out what Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has been calling the metaverse -- digital worlds where people spend time together using devices powered by virtual reality. Zuckerberg has said he thinks virtual and augmented reality-powered devices are the next major platform for human communication, after mobile phones, eventually replacing some in-person interactions.

If Facebook is successful in the device market, it will be able to build out its advertising and messaging business without having to rely on operating systems and gadgets created by competitors such as Apple Inc. and Google. The company’s hardware division also sells Oculus VR headsets and Portal video-chat devices, and it’s planning to add AR features to Oculus products later this year.

While the product is a late entry, coming several years after Snap’s Spectacles and eight years after the introduction of Google Glass -- the search giant’s early attempt at AR glasses -- Facebook’s offering may still raise privacy questions with consumers. The glasses will collect data that Facebook says it needs, like battery life and Wi-Fi information, plus a user’s login credentials for a required Facebook account. Users will also have the option to share more data, including the number of photos they have taken and the length of videos.

The glasses aren’t a stand-alone product, so music and calls are streamed to the glasses from an iPhone or Android phone via Bluetooth. Facebook is requiring the use of an iPhone or Android app called Facebook View, which is used to manage and set up the glasses. When a user takes a photo or video, the media will appear in a section of the app. A user can then choose to download that photo or video to their device for storage and editing.

Ray-Ban Stories essentially mix the functionality of earbuds like Apple’s AirPods with sunglasses that can capture photos. It’s not clear whether such a product will find a large market, given that the photos taken on smartphones are far superior and many phone users already have earbuds. They are also much pricier than regular Ray-Ban Wayfarers, which typically cost $100 to $200.

The glasses are being launched in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Italy and Australia, and include a charging case similar to the one that houses AirPods. The glasses on their own get about six hours of battery life with moderate use, and they’re not waterproof, according to Facebook. The $299 model has standard frames, while the companies will also offer a $329 polarized model and a $379 version with transition lenses. Prescription versions are coming, too.

The glasses have a physical switch on the inside to turn off the capture features, while they will also flash an LED light on the front so people know they are being recorded or in a photo.

In interviews, Facebook and Ray-Ban indicated it’s possible that the companies could eventually work together on AR versions of the glasses. They also said the partnership would expand to additional Ray-Ban styles and offerings from other Luxottica brands. Luxottica also owns the rights to Oakley, Chanel, Prada, Burberry and dozens of other name-brand glasses.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook launches ‘smart glasses’ to take photos of what you see, warning people will use them inappropriately

    Photos and videos taken by the glasses are sent to a new Facebook View app, with a little white light that lets people know when it is active

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Apple Releases the Next iPhone

    September has arrived and this is generally the month when smartphone giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) refreshes its bread-and-butter product -- the iPhone. Apple is likely to launch the 2021 iteration of its smartphone on Sept. 14 as it has announced an Apple Event will take place that day. If announced, the rumored iPhone 13 models are expected to sport a host of upgrades over last year's iPhone 12 in terms of connectivity, cameras, storage, battery, and other features.

  • Facebook unveils its first smart glasses

    Facebook Inc launched its first smart glasses on Thursday in a step toward its aim of offering true augmented-reality spectacles. The glasses, which were created in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, allow wearers to listen to music, take calls or capture photos and short videos and share them across Facebook's services using a companion app. Facebook said the glasses line, called "Ray-Ban Stories," would start at $299.

  • Facebook developing machine learning chip - The Information

    The company has developed another chip for video transcoding to improve the experience of watching recorded and live-streamed videos on its apps, according to the report. Facebook's move comes as major technology firms, including Apple Inc Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, are increasingly ditching traditional silicon providers to design their own chips to save up on costs and boost performance. In a 2019 blog https://engineering.fb.com/2019/03/14/data-center-engineering/accelerating-infrastructure, Facebook said it was building custom chip designs specially meant to handle AI inference and video transcoding to improve performance, power and efficiency of its infrastructure, which at that time served 2.7 billion people across all its platforms.

  • PYPL NOTICE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the PayPal Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

    San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until October 19, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the PayPal class action lawsuit. The PayPal class action lawsuit - captioned Kang v. PayPal Holdings, Inc., No. 21-cv-06468 - charges PayPal ...

  • Amazon to fully fund college tuition for frontline employees

    It plans to spend about $1.2 billion in the next four years on its U.S employees, funding full college tuition and high school diplomas, including English proficiency certifications as well as upskilling programs, it said in a blogpost https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/amazon-to-pay-full-college-tuition-for-front-line-employees. The move would help Amazon attract talent and beef up its delivery network and fulfillment center staff, at a time when labor shortages have left companies scrambling to fill vacancies and balance remote and in-office work in a reopening economy. Amazon said it had seen a surge in applications to participate in education programs since the start of the pandemic, as employees looked to upskill.

  • Amazon just unveiled its own TVs with prices you won’t believe, and preorders are live

    Amazon has been selling TVs from other brands for years, but now, the retailer wants to make its own. This week, Amazon announced the Fire TV Omni Series — the first line of Amazon-built TVs. Amazon deals on third-party TVs are crazy, so you can imagine how low prices are on its own TVs! Amazon’s … The post Amazon just unveiled its own TVs with prices you won’t believe, and preorders are live appeared first on BGR.

  • New leak may finally reveal Apple’s iPhone 13 prices

    Apple’s annual iPhone special event now has an official spot on the calendar. Earlier this week, Apple announced that its highly-anticipated iPhone 13 event will take place on Tuesday, September 14th. And even though the event will see Apple introduce AirPods 3 and a brand new Apple Watch, there’s no denying that the iPhone 13 … The post New leak may finally reveal Apple’s iPhone 13 prices appeared first on BGR.

  • WhatsApp won’t support any of these phones after November 1st, 2021

    WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world. But even with its wide reach, the app can’t support all our devices forever. The company regularly updates its help center to let users know which devices it still supports. The list of supported devices is going to dwindle once again on November 1st, 2021. … The post WhatsApp won’t support any of these phones after November 1st, 2021 appeared first on BGR.

  • This insanely popular smart TV-backlight kit is on sale for $58 at Amazon, the lowest price ever

    Make your TV room more like a home theater with this genuinely cool kit, which automatically adjusts colors based on what's showing.

  • Is this the new tech that’ll make Apple’s foldable iPhone a reality?

    Apple’s iPhone 13 will be unveiled on September 14th, with the Cupertino-based company having just confirmed the launch rumors earlier this week. We’re looking at four iPhone 13 versions, the descendants of last year’s four iPhone 12 devices. The handsets will have almost the same design as their predecessors, aside from a narrower notch and … The post Is this the new tech that’ll make Apple’s foldable iPhone a reality? appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple set to reveal AirPods 3 at next week’s iPhone 13 event

    Apple finally announced its ‘California Streaming’ fall event on Tuesday after months of speculation. On September 14th, we expect Apple to pull back the curtain on both the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. But those likely aren’t the only two products Apple has in the works for this fall. According to a series … The post Apple set to reveal AirPods 3 at next week’s iPhone 13 event appeared first on BGR.

  • If You Live in These 8 States, Apple Lets You Carry Your License on Your iPhone

    In the midst of multiple antitrust lawsuits in several countries, Apple is expanding its technology in ways that could help consumers ditch their regular, physical wallet in favor of the Apple Wallet...

  • This amazing electric car battery recharges in just 10 minutes

    Carmakers are in a hurry to “fix” two electric car battery issues that buyers are concerned with more than anything else. One is the range and the second is charging anxiety. Drivers aren’t just worried about not having enough juice in the tank to get to their destination. They’re also concerned they’ll have to waste … The post This amazing electric car battery recharges in just 10 minutes appeared first on BGR.

  • More power! Amazon is having a one-day sale on Anker charging accessories — save up to 40 percent

    From deals on charging stations to power banks, this sale has everything you need to stay juiced up.

  • Stop everything: Walmart just extended its epic Labor Day sale!

    Robovacs, TVs, laptops, headphones, air fryers, coffee makers, vacuums, shoes — the deals are still going strong!

  • Xbox controller update makes it easier to pair with and switch between devices

    Xbox is rolling out a Controller firmware update with the biggest new feature being the introduction of Bluetooth Low Energy for supported devices.

  • Nvidia seeks EU approval for Arm deal, decision due Oct. 13

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -Nvidia on Wednesday sought EU antitrust approval of its $54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm, according to a European Commission filing, with regulators likely to echo worries similar to those voiced by the UK watchdog last month. The world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips announced the deal last year, triggering concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers and rivals. Worried customers include Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

  • Sony debuts a more affordable HDMI 2.1 Atmos soundbar

    Sony added another immersive home theater option to its lineup with the HT-A5000: a 5.1.2-channel soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

  • 'Greatest thing since sliced bread': This top-rated soundbar is marked down to $49 at Amazon

    It's showtime! This little guy elevates your TV audio, and it links to all your devices via Bluetooth too.