Facebook has 'tentatively friended' us again, Australia says

A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag in this illustration photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Colin Packham

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Facebook Inc is back at the negotiating table, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday after the tech giant this week blocked news on its site in the country.

Facebook's abrupt decision to stop Australians from sharing news on the site and strip the pages of domestic and foreign news outlets also erased several state government and emergency department accounts, causing widespread anger.

The company has "tentatively friended us again," Morrison told a news conference in Sydney. "What I'm pleased about it that Facebook is back at the table again."

Facebook has publicly indicated no change in its opposition to a proposed law requiring social media platforms to pay for links to news content. Morrison was not asked about that.

Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday he had spoken with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and further talks were expected over the weekend. It was not clear whether those talks have happened.

Representatives for Frydenberg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The stand-off comes as Australia's vows to press ahead with the landmark legislation, which could set a global precedent as countries like Canada express interest in taking similar action.

The Australian law, which would force Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google to reach commercial deals with Australian publishers or face compulsory arbitration, has cleared the lower house of parliament and is expected to be passed by the Senate within the next week.

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said on Thursday his country would adopt the Australian approach as it crafts its own legislation in coming months.

Google, which has initially threatened to close its search engine in Australia, has announced host of preemptive licensing deals over the past week, including a global agreement with News Corp.

Facebook's move had an immediate impact on traffic to Australian new sites, according to early data from New York-based analytics firm Chartbeat.

Total traffic to the Australian news sites from various platforms fell from the day before the ban by around 13% within the country.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Cold, lack of water overwhelm Texas hospitals more than COVID-19 did

    Texas doctor Natasha Kathuria has practiced medicine in 11 countries, worked through the 2014 "Snowmageddon" storm that ground Atlanta to a halt, and survived the past year's COVID-19 pandemic crush. But Kathuria and some other doctors in Texas are saying they have never seen a more harrowing week than this one. Record-setting cold weather has cut water and grid energy supplies to hospitals across a wide swath of Texas.

  • DOJ charges 9 alleged Oath Keepers with conspiracy for role in Capitol riots

    The Department of Justice has arrested six additional people with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the agency announced Friday.Driving the news: A total of nine members of the group have been charged with coordinating the attack using military-style tactics. "The case against those affiliated with the Oath Keepers is the largest conspiracy case brought by the U.S. Justice Department so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection," AP writes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The indictment alleges the defendants “did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with each other and others known and unknown” to forcibly infiltrate the U.S. Capitol and obstruct Congress from certifying the election of Joe Biden as president.Authorities say members of the group arrived at the Capitol wearing military-style tactical vests and helmets, marching the Capitol steps in a "stack" formation.The DOJ indicted Jessica Marie Watkins and Donovan Ray Crowl of Ohio, and Thomas Caldwell of Virginia last month. The new arrests include:Sandra and Bennie Parker of OhioGraydon Young of FloridaLaura Steele of North CarolinaKelly and Connie Meggs of FloridaOn Dec. 22, Kelly Meggs wrote on Facebook, saying President Trump’s comment that Jan. 6 would be “wild” meant he “wants us to make it WILD. . . . He called us all to the Capitol. . . . Gentlemen we are heading to DC,” the indictment alleges.Caldwell, a former Navy intelligence officer and FBI official, purportedly used his military and law enforcement background to organize violence, including possible snipers and other "heavy" weapons smuggled on a boat along the Potomac River, according to court filings.The Oath Keepers "believe that the federal government has been coopted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights," court documents say. The group aims to recruit current and former military members, law enforcement and first-responders.The big picture: Nearly 200 cases involving the siege have led to federal charges to date, per AP.Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, also face charges.Read the full indictment. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting

    An alleged gunman's addiction to opioid medication was the “driving force” behind last week’s shooting at a Minnesota health clinic that left one person dead and four injured, a veteran investigator said in his application for a search warrant. Wright County Deputy Patrick Bailey said authorities found a plastic bag containing six oxycodone pills when they searched Gregory Ulrich’s hotel room after the Feb. 9 shooting at an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. Bailey also described a video in which Ulrich mentioned taking more than 30 pills at a time.

  • Judge rejects Rep. Devin Nunes defamation suit against CNN

    A defamation lawsuit U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes brought against CNN was tossed out by a Manhattan judge on Friday. The lawsuit seeking over $435 million in damages was rejected by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who said the California Republican failed to request a retraction in a timely fashion or adequately state his claims. Nunes had alleged the cable news company intentionally published a false news article on Nov. 22, 2019 and engaged in a conspiracy to defame him and damage his personal and professional reputation.

  • Lawyer who brought election suit referred for possible discipline

    D.C. judge says a case filed by Erick Kaardal was deeply flawed and appeared to amount to "political grandstanding."

  • An Exclusive Peek Into China’s Forbidden City In Honor of the Chinese New Year

    Consisting of nearly 1,000 buildings, this sprawling complex was visited by historical figures such as Marco Polo and Richard NixonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ted Cruz: Clinton hits out at senator for leaving dog as Biden to declare Texas a ‘national disaster’

    Follow latest updates on Texas storm

  • US Marines investigate viral TikTok of female Marine calling out Corps handling of sexual assault

    II Marine Expeditionary Force says Marine in the video is ‘safe’

  • Man Who Shoved Elderly Asian Woman RELEASED By Police Without Bail, 'Under Supervision'

    The man who was arrested on Thursday for assaulting a 52-year-old Asian woman in Flushing, Queens was released early this morning. Patrick Mateo, 47, was released from custody this morning at around 3 a.m. without bail, according to the Forest Hills Post. Mateo was arrested yesterday on charges of assault and harassment after photos and videos of him assaulting 52-year-old Asian woman, who was waiting in line at a bakery, went viral.

  • Photo of Domino's workers in Texas goes viral: 'Serving you during this crisis'

    The poster, a Domino's employee, called out rude customers who berated staff working during the icy weather in Texas.

  • As Texas deep freeze subsides, some households now face electricity bills as high as $10,000

    “The last thing an awful lot of people need right now is a higher electric bill — and that’s unfortunately something a lot of people will get stuck with."

  • Ghislaine Maxwell admitted Jeffrey Epstein had secret tapes of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, reporter claims

    Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that Jeffrey Epstein had secret recordings of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, a CBS News producer has claimed in a new book. The British socialite, who is awaiting trial on charges of procuring girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s, was reportedly duped by journalist Ira Rosen into confirming that the sex offender had taped his famous friends. Reports that Epstein had planted secret recording devices in his homes and - it was rumoured - had potentially incriminating tapes of his many powerful associates have circulated for years but have never been verified. Mr Rosen, an award-winning producer, said he spoke with Ms Maxwell ahead of the 2016 presidential election and, acting on a "hunch" that recordings existed, duped the socialite into apparently confirming his theory. In his memoir, Mr Rosen writes that he told Ms Maxwell: "I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone."

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a 'full investigation' of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes

    Cuomo's administration is under scrutiny after his top aide said it deliberately withheld information about COVID-19 nursing-home deaths in the state.

  • Donald Trump Jr hits out ‘Democrat governor’ of Texas... who is actually Republican

    Texas last had a Democrat governor more than 25 years ago

  • Dr Fauci says Trump did ‘terrible things’ to him and now has to live under armed security

    The doctor said he has been living under the protection of armed security since last April

  • Proud Texan Kacey Musgraves trolls Ted Cruz — and helps Texas — with new shirt

    Country musician Kacey Musgraves is selling a T-shirt mocking Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who traveled to Cancun as a deadly winter storm ravaged the state.

  • Trump complained that he was served a smaller steak than a dining companion at his DC hotel restaurant: report

    Melania Trump once rejected a $64 plate of Dover sole because it was topped with chives and parsley, the chef told The Washingtonian.

  • Woman Allegedly Throws Snowball at Asian Man's Car and Calls Him a 'F**king C**nk' in Washington

    A man took to social media to bring to light an incident in Renton, Washington in which he was allegedly provoked by a woman who called him racist slurs. “This lady was having a snowball fight in the middle of a four way intersection with her friend’s child,” the man wrote in the description.

  • Fox News host Sean Hannity tried to cover for Ted Cruz in a post-Cancun interview, only for the Texas senator to contradict him

    Hannity said Cruz was going to Cancun with his daughters for just a "quick drop-off trip." But Cruz abandoned that account.

  • A Columbia professor who uses heroin says the drug helps him maintain a work-life balance and should be legal for everyone

    "There aren't many things in life that I enjoy more than a few lines by the fireplace," the psychology professor Carl Hart writes in his new book.