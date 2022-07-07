Facebook threatened with European ban over data handling

Gareth Corfield
Facebook faces the threat of being blocked across the European Union unless it radically overhauls how it handles data in Europe.

Irish regulators have provisionally ruled the social media site can no longer send European users’ data to the US, forcing it to either set up local data centres or stop operating until the issue is resolved.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has told Facebook its current set-up breaches GDPR rules, the EU laws governing how companies can use customer data. The decision is currently in draft status and Facebook now has four weeks to raise any protests.

DPC spokesman Graham Doyle said: “I would not comment on the content of the draft decision.”

A Meta spokesman, on behalf of Facebook, said: “This draft decision, which is subject to review by European Data Protection Authorities, relates to a conflict of EU and US law which is in the process of being resolved.”

Ireland is the lead EU country that regulates Facebook’s data practices in the bloc as it is Facebook’s legal headquarters in Europe. Any ruling in Ireland would apply to operations across the EU.

Data transfers between the EU and America were governed by a legal framework known as Privacy Shield.

In 2020 EU courts struck down Privacy Shield, saying the deal failed to guarantee EU citizens’ freedom from dragnet surveillance by US spy agencies. Since then, companies have relied on standard contractual clauses for transferring personal data across the Atlantic without falling foul of EU authorities.

Sources indicated to the Telegraph that an EU-wide block on Facebook, or other Meta services such as Instagram, are unlikely but it is possible if the issue is not resolved.

Experts said Facebook would most likely contest the DPC’s determination, triggering a pause until a judicial review-style process could look at the lawfulness of the decision.

WhatsApp, also owned by Meta, will not be affected by the decision because it has a different parent company within the group.

Privacy campaigner Max Schrems, who was instrumental to the striking-down of Privacy Shield, said the DPC decision could take up to a year to be implemented.

“Facebook will use the Irish legal system to delay any actual ban of data transfers,” said Schrems, adding that Irish police would need to “physically cut the cords before these transfers actually stop”.   

Ashley Winton, a data protection partner at London law firm Mishcon de Reya, said: “We have seen that data protection authorities in Germany, Austria and France have been very critical of transfers of personal data to the US, and so the outcome of this process will hopefully finally give some clarity about what is and what is not permitted.”

