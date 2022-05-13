Facebook threats aimed at judge land Lima man in jail

May 13—LIMA — A Lima man who posted a Facebook video that law enforcement officials believe could be construed as a threat of violence against a sitting Allen County judge has been charged with two counts of retaliation, felonies of the third degree.

The May session of the grand jury earlier this week returned an indictment against Ronald Collins, 49, charging him with making threats against Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser and another individual.

According to the affidavit in support of the Lima man's arrest, on March 31 Collins posted a live video on Facebook during which he ranted about a recent court proceeding held in Kohlrieser's courtroom. The hearing involved a request for a Civil Protection Order filed by Bruce Monford against Collins in which the judge ruled in Monford's favor and granted the CPO.

Police say Collins went on Facebook and expressed his anger at the decision in the form of a video. According to court records, Collins can be seen in the video sitting on his living room couch cursing and making veiled threats about the possibility of Monford "gettin' killed" for his testimony at the CPO hearing.

Collins reportedly said in the video he is "not afraid of law enforcement, judges or anyone else because 'anyone can get it.'" Police perceived Collins' last statement as a reference to Kohlrieser and that she could be killed for executing her duties as the judge.

The video was brought to the attention of the Lima Police Department after Monford and Kohlrieser each learned of its existence. Collins was arrested and questioned by police. According to court records, he admitted that Monford and Kohlrieser were the targets of his rants but said he had no intention of following through with the threats.

Collins is being held in the Allen County jail on a $150,000 bond. Attorney Matt Fox of the Mercer County Prosecutors Office has been appointed as special prosecutor on the case.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464.