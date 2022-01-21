Facebook tips lead to arrest of Pineville men in connection with burglary

Facebook tips helped Rapides Parish Sheriff detectives arrest two men in a burglary investigation, according to a release.

Patrol deputies took a report Wednesday about a burglary in the 4000 block of La. Highway 28 East in Pineville. The property was damaged extensively on the inside and outside, reads a release.

Detectives from the Tioga substation began an investigation, which led them to three local businesses that had surveillance footage of a possible suspect. Those images were shared through the department's Facebook page, and detectives got "numerous calls and tips of who the suspect may be," it reads.

The next day, two men came to the substation to talk to detectives. After that, both men were arrested on charges of simple burglary and felony criminal damage more than $50,000.

Detectives served a search warrant at a Hollowdale Drive residence later that day, where the items reported stolen were found. According to the release, the items were returned to the owner.

Both men were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1. One also was booked on three counts of contempt of court with bail set at $20,450.

Bail for the other man was set at $20,000. Both men remain in jail as of Friday afternoon.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Dauzat at 318-641-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

