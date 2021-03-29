Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Facebook and Google are planning two new undersea internet cables to connect South East Asia to North America.

The project with regional telecoms companies aims to supply faster internet to Singapore and Indonesia.

This comes after Facebook withdrew three projects to connect the US to Hong Kong with similar cables, following government concerns over spying.

The cables require regulatory approval from the national governments involved.

“Named Echo and Bifrost, those will be the first two cables to go through a new diverse route crossing the Java Sea, and they will increase overall subsea capacity in the trans-Pacific by about 70%,” Kevin Salvadori, Facebook vice president of network investments, told Reuters news agency.

The cables will be the first to directly connect North America to the main parts of Indonesia, Facebook added.

Echo is due to be completed by 2023, in partnership with Google and Indonesian telecoms company XL Axiata. Bifrost is planned to be completed a year later.

Internet use

Although more than 73% of Indonesia’s population use the internet, the majority access it through mobile data.

Less than 10% use fixed-line broadband, a 2020 survey by the Indonesian Internet Providers Association found.

Facebook said last year it would build 3,000 km (1,8641 miles) of fibre in Indonesia across 20 cities, in addition to a previous deal to develop public wi-fi hot spots.

The tech giant would also continue efforts on the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN), Mr Salvadori said.

“We are working with partners and regulators to meet all of the concerns that people have, and we look forward to that cable being a valuable, productive trans-Pacific cable,” he added.

Previous efforts

The PLCN - funded by Facebook and Alphabet, Google’s parent company - was originally intended to link the United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

These plans were withdrawn last year following national security concerns raised by the Trump administration, but Facebook confirmed it was still working on them.

A separate proposal with Amazon to connect San Francisco with Hong Kong through undersea cables was also abandoned last year.

Earlier this month, a further scheme known as the Hong Kong-Americas project was also dropped by Facebook because of “ongoing concerns from the US government about direct communication links between the United States and Hong Kong”.

Facebook said it would “reconfigure” the plans to meet US government concerns.

Recommended Stories

  • Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery

    Firefighters are battling to contain the blaze at the refinery in West Java

  • Facebook, Google plan new undersea cables to connect Southeast Asia and America

    Facebook said on Monday it planned two new undersea cables to connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America in a project with Google and regional telecommunication companies to boost internet connection capacity between the regions. "Named Echo and Bifrost, those will be the first two cables to go through a new diverse route crossing the Java Sea and they will increase overall subsea capacity in the trans-pacific by about 70%," Facebook Vice President of Network Investments, Kevin Salvadori, told Reuters. He declined to specify the size of the investment, but said it was "a very material investment for us in Southeast Asia."

  • Japan, Indonesia seek to improve Myanmar situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi denounced Myanmar's escalating crackdown on pro-democracy protests in talks Monday with his Indonesian counterpart, who is visiting Tokyo for security discussions focusing on China's growing assertiveness in regional seas. Motegi “strongly criticized" the growing military crackdown on civilian protesters in Myanmar, and welcomed efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to respond to it, his ministry said in a statement.

  • Hong Kong to reopen pools, beaches as COVID infections ease

    Hong Kong will ease some coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Monday, allowing swimming pools and beaches to open and shortening the quarantine period for some international arrivals to 14 days from 21. Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan told a press briefing that local infections had come down considerably, giving the administration room to relax some measures. Beaches and swimming pools would reopen from April 1, while religious gatherings could resume with maximum capacity of 30%.

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • New Age of Chinese Nationalism Threatens Supply Chains

    A significant conflict between the U.S. and China in East Asia is still unlikely but it can no longer be ruled out as an implausible tail risk. Companies need to start considering what that could mean.

  • Facebook, Google Work On 2 New Undersea Cables To Boost Internet Capacity Between North America And SE Asia

    Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is planning two undersea cables, along with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), which will connect Southeast Asia with North America, Reuters reported Monday. What Happened: The two cables named — Echo and Bifrost — will be the first to go through a new diverse route across the Java Sea and will increase trans-pacific subsea capacity by nearly 70%, according to Kevin Salvadori, Facebook’s vice president of Network Investments. The cables will directly connect North America to some main parts of Indonesia and will raise the connectivity for the central and eastern provinces of the Southeast Asian nation, according to Reuters. The cables will also reportedly link Singapore with North America. Why It Matters: Google and Facebook are working together on Echo along with Indonesian telecommunications firm XL Axiata, as per Salvadori. The cable is expected to be completed by 2023. Bifrost, due to be finished in 2024, is being put in place in partnership with a subsidiary of Telkom, an Indonesian company, and Singapore’s Keppel conglomerate. Facebook and Google are also reportedly funding the 12,800 KM long Pacific Light Cable Network, a project that has been resisted by the United States government in the past due to plans for a Hong Kong conduit. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company said in March that it would halt efforts to connect California and Hong Kong due to “ongoing concerns” from the U.S., reported Reuters. Last year in April, the federal government gave approval to a Google plan to temporarily operate an undersea cable between Taiwan and the U.S. The search engine giant said last year it would lay an undersea fiber-optic cable, dubbed — the “Grace Hopper” — between the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Spain to boost its services. Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.54% higher at $283.02 on Friday. On the same day, Alphabet Class A and C shares fell almost 0.4% to $2,024.73 and $2,035.55 respectively. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCan You Mine Bitcoin With A Game Boy? This Guy Gave It A GoApple Rolls Out Another Update To Fix 'Actively Exploited' WebKit Vulnerability In iPhone, iPad, and Watch Devices© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Why don’t you do your job?’: Lindsey Graham hits out after being asked what Republicans would do to fix border crisis

    ‘The Independent’ asks Republicans for long-term solutions

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign brands should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the Chinese province.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    An NFT gallery just opened, Apple might build a new watch, and Elon Musk came for Apple on Twitter. Here are 10 things in tech you need to know today.

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 90% effective in real-world conditions

    People who are fully vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna are 90% less likely to get infected with COVID-19, according to a CDC study that tested nearly 4,000 health care workers and other essential workers for the virus weekly. Why it matters: The data show how well the vaccine performs in non-clinical trial settings. During the mRNA clinical trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, effectiveness from full vaccination was about 95%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The vaccine was 90% against infections regardless of symptom status, the report says.Vaccine effectiveness of partial immunization — greater than 14 days after first dose, but before second dose — was 80%.The findings provide researchers with more evidence that vaccines reduce the risk of infections, including asymptomatic ones.What they're saying: “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, said in a statement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Massive container ship freed from Suez Canal

    Rescuers fully dislodged the "Ever Given" from the banks of the Suez Canal on Monday, sending the skyscraper-sized container ship on its way after six days of drama that paralyzed the vital shipping route, according to canal authorities.Why it matters: The massive maritime traffic jam wreaked havoc on global trade and resulted in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShippers with containers carrying oil, commodities and consumer goods were forced to reroute around the southern tip of Africa, adding weeks and tens of thousands of dollars of additional costs to their voyages.The Suez blockage was estimated to cost $400 million per hour in delays to goods shipments, according to CNBC.BREAKING: the ship is really moving now and horns are blaring in what sounds like celebration.The stern has swung away from us and it looks like it’s really facing the right way now after hours of being jackknifed across the channel. pic.twitter.com/gTuvqWO5ta— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 Context: The ship, one of the largest in the world, ran aground in the canal on March 22 after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm. The 220,000-ton and quarter-mile-long ship, operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine, had been heading from China to the Netherlands.Dredgers and tug boats were able to partially refloat the ship early on Monday morning, before fully freeing it from the bank hours later.The big picture: About 30% of global container shipping volumes pass through the canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea — a vital connection between European and Asian markets.Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said in an advisory on Monday that the six-day blockage has triggered a series of disruptions to global trade that could "take weeks, possibly months, to unravel."The company added that it could take at least six days for its current queue of ships to pass through once the Suez Canal is fully cleared for operations again.Our thought bubble: The trouble in the Suez — like the pandemic — underscores the fragility of a global economy built on just-in-time shipping.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

    Egypt's Suez Canal will reopen for shipping traffic in both directions on Monday evening after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, with more than 400 ships waiting to pass through. The Suez Canal Authority's chairman Osama Rabie said the channel was navigable after the 400-metre (430-yard) long vessel Ever Given was freed undamaged earlier on Monday.

  • South African Adrian Nel killed in Mozambique jihadist attack

    South African Adrian Nel would have celebrated his 41st birthday on 1 April.

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine passport' scheme for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a 'vaccine passport' to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.

  • The Talk: Sharon Osbourne leaves US show after racism row

    CBS says her behaviour in an on-air row over the Duchess of Sussex "did not align with our values".