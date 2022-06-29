Facebook video, body cam shows two views of Roselawn teen arrest

A Facebook video showing officers with the Cincinnati Police Department arrest a group of juveniles selling water along a busy roadway has been shared more than 3,400 times and has drawn criticism from some on social media.

Enquirer policy is not to identify juveniles in arrests or incidents. Because the Facebook video is not redacted, we are sharing the link to the video but not embedding the video on our website.

The video posted to Facebook on Monday afternoon shows an officer struggling with one of the teens while ordering him to put his hands behind his back.

The teen screams “why are you detaining me” while the officer keeps ordering him to put his hands behind his back. A group of witnesses gathered around and filmed the arrest.

A person who said they were a family member of one of the teens posted the video. The Enquirer left messages for that poster and another woman who said she was the mother of one of the teens, but there was no response.

The video was met with many comments questioning why police were arresting the teens who were selling water and if the officers were too rough. Other comments said the officers acted appropriately and questioned why the teens were resisting arrest.

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Police Department issued a statement regarding the incident and released about 20 minutes of bodycam footage showing the arrest.

What happened in Roselawn on Monday?

Cincinnati Police said around 1 p.m. Monday, two officers were dispatched to Reading Road and Seymour Avenue after a caller reported teens selling water in a large group were running into the street.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they witnessed several teens in the street. One of the teens threw a water bottle into traffic, police said. While still in their cruiser, one of the officers told the teen to pick up the water bottle.

According to the bodycam footage, the other officer tells the teens, “Hey, if y'all want to sell water bottles, that’s fine. Just stay out of the streets though.”

One of the teens told the officers the drivers were calling them, according to the footage.

The officer repeated to the teens they need to stay out of the street. He adds that they were getting reports about them. “I don’t want to do something about it,” the officer told the teens.

One of the teens can be heard telling the officer, “do what you got to do.”

The officer responded, “Do you need me to? Do you need me to write you a ticket for impeding traffic?”

The officer then gets out of the car saying, “You’re probably right. I probably should.”

As the officer gets out of the car repeating, “stay out of the roadway," two of the teens are still in the roadway, according to the footage.

As one of the teens walks out of the roadway, the officer said “You in the road? Come here” and grabbed his arms to place him under arrest.

The teen tries to move his arms at which point the officer said, “stop resisting or you’re going to get tased.”

A spokesperson for the police department said at the time of the arrest, a 14-year-old refused the officer’s requests to get out of the street and combatively remained there.

“Our officer approached the teen and attempted to place him into custody for the violations," the police statement said. "The teen continued to resist arrest, while this was happening, two teens approached, and one reached to get a fanny pack from the teen being detained. Our officer gives them a command to get back. The 14-year-old was placed in handcuffs and placed under arrest without further incident.

"While one officer placed the 14-year-old in the back of his cruiser, our other officer was trying to place a 15-year-old into custody for obstructing official business after repeatedly refusing to get out of the roadway. The 15-year-old continued to resist arrest; our officers gave him numerous commands to put his hands behind his back. This went on for more than a minute before they were able to place him into custody,” the statement read.

The bodycam footage shows two minutes into the arrest, one of the officers held out his taser and pointed it at the teens. He can be heard saying, “Get back or you are getting tased. Stop resisting.”

Police said during the arrest, another teen told the officers, “He got my bag, I need my bag,” referring to the fanny pack that they were trying to take from the 14-year-old while he was being arrested.

The officer unzipped the bag and saw a firearm inside. As the officer began to place the teen into custody, they yelled, “it’s a BB gun, it’s a BB gun.”

After placing the other teen in handcuffs, the officer determined the gun was a toy and that teen was released from custody, police said.

Both the 14-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested for resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

In the statement, police said they do not have an issue with the teens selling water but didn't want them running into traffic.

According to Enquirer Media Partner Fox 19, police are asking people in the Roselawn community to offer locations where teens can see their water while making money and remaining safe.

Anyone with ideas is asked to contact District Four Neighborhood Liaison Unit Sergeant Jeffrey Meister.

