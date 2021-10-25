Facebook Whistleblower Holds Crypto to Support Herself Financially: Report

Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product manager and whistleblower, reportedly practices the strategy of holding cryptocurrency.

In an interview with the New York Times published Saturday, Haugen said she was managing financially for the “foreseeable future” because she had bought crypto “at the right time.” The article didn’t specify what type of crypto Haugen purchased.

Haugen has also since moved to Puerto Rico to manage a health condition and to join “crypto friends,” according to The New York Times’ story.

In May, Haugen left Facebook, taking with her tens of thousands of documents that showed that the company prioritized its growth over its users’ well-being. The documents exposed the social media giant’s awareness that information posted on Instagram could harm teenage mental health.

The documents also showed that Facebook knew that its products were spurring ethnic violence in places such as Ethiopia and that it failed to combat misinformation on its platform relating to the January 6 Washington riots.

Pierre Omidyar, the eBay co-founder whose nonprofit groups started working with Haugen in October, was believed to be supporting the whistleblower financially full time. But Haugen told The Times that the only help she is soliciting came via nonprofits for travel and related expenses, according to the reporting.

