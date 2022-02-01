Facebook's crypto project Diem sold after pushback

Facebook-backed crypto project Diem is selling its assets (AFP/Chris DELMAS) (Chris DELMAS)
·2 min read

The Facebook-backed digital currency project Diem announced Monday the winding down and $182-million sale of its technology, capping a years-long initiative that drew significant concern from regulators.

Facebook's announcement in 2019 of plans to design a cryptocurrency and payment system raised immediate red flags for global finance officials, who expressed a barrage of criticism about the security and reliability of a private network.

Diem Networks' US CEO Stuart Levey said in a statement that the initiative made progress, but "it nevertheless became clear from our dialogue with federal regulators that the project could not move ahead."

"Over the coming weeks, the Diem Association and its subsidiaries expect to begin the process of winding down," the association's statement said.

The technology was bought by Silvergate Capital Corporation in California that is a go-to for crypto projects, and which put the sale price at $182 million.

Silvergate bought development, deployment and operations infrastructure, as well as tools for running a blockchain-based payment network for payments as well as cross-border wire transfers.

- Crypto boom -

"As we undertook this effort, we actively sought feedback from governments and regulators around the world, and the project evolved substantially and improved as a result," the Diem association's statement said.

Pressed by regulators' concerns about a currency managed by a private company, the project was previously entrusted to an independent entity based in Geneva.

After the defection of several major partners such as PayPal, Visa and Mastercard, the organization scaled back its ambitions, before renaming itself Diem at the end of 2020.

The so-called stablecoin -- a type of digital money tied to other kinds of assets -- never launched.

"The combination of a stablecoin issuer or wallet provider and a commercial firm could lead to an excessive concentration of economic power," US regulators said in a 2021 report.

"These policy concerns are analogous to those traditionally associated with the mixing of banking and commerce, such as advantages in accessing credit or using data to market or restrict access to products," it added.

Facebook, which renamed itself Meta in October, has faced criticism on the dominant position it holds online, yet it's not the only powerful organization interested in crypto.

The European Central Bank in July formally launched a pilot project to create a "digital euro," in response to the growing popularity of electronic payments and the rise of cryptocurrencies.

Central banks are also responding to increased demand for digital payment options as cash use continues to decline, a trend fueled by the pandemic and the desire to avoid contact.

bur-jm/to

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesFears Moun

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks Down 40% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    When the market sells off tech stocks, even the gems aren't immune, giving investors a chance to get great companies at a discount.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Month

    While much of the market was selling in January, I added some high-quality companies to my portfolio.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • Palmetto State Bank, ex-bank manager issue statements in Alex Murdaugh case

    Palmetto State Bank and its former bank manager Russell Laffitte issued independent statements about the ongoing Alex Murdaugh criminal & civil cases.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Now That Aren't Ridiculously Expensive

    There are two glaring problems with investing in the metaverse. Second, the stocks of companies vying to eventually profit from the metaverse can be very pricey. Here are three metaverse stocks to buy now that aren't ridiculously expensive.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • Bears beware. Past corrections for the S&P 500 are only 15% on average, outside of recessions

    The S&P 500 narrowly avoids correction territory several times in January, defined as a 10% or more fall from a record finish. Why a 20% plunge into a bear market for the index isn't likely without a recession.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Over 3% Yield. Dividend aristocrats are S&P 500 constituents which have consistently increased their dividends for at least 25 years. With the rising inflation globally, […]

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Richard Chilton

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 stocks to sell according to billionaire Richard Chilton. To skip our detailed analysis of Chilton’s investment strategy, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Richard Chilton. Richard Chilton, the founder of Chilton Investment Company, LLC, is an Alfred University graduate […]