Facebook's head of global safety on whistleblower's testimony calling company "morally bankrupt"
Facebook's head of global safety, Antigone Davis, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the whistleblower's testimony to a Senate committee.
Facebook's head of global safety, Antigone Davis, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the whistleblower's testimony to a Senate committee.
Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.
Leasing a ship can cost millions per month, making it an option only for the retailers with the biggest financial resources
Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.
The soda company is so desperate for freight space it's ditching container shipping and reverting to a logistics strategy most companies started to abandon in the 1960s.
Her connection to developers is one reason why a community group that has sometimes called her “Mayor Barnhill” is trying to recall her.
Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.
The money was supposed to go to Gloria Satterfield’s sons. Instead, it went to a P.O. box under a fake name. Now, Alex Murdaugh, Beaufort lawyer Cory Fleming and others may have to testify. Here’s more.
High demand and other factors have put paint in short supply and driven up prices.
Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.
BERLIN (Reuters) -Gazprom's Swiss unit can challenge an EU gas rule that requires gas producers to be separate companies from those that control the pipeline, an adviser to the EU's top court said on Wednesday. Russia's Gazprom owns operator Nord Stream 2 and is the planned gas supplier for the Russia-to-Germany link that was completed last month. The opinion from Advocate General Michal Bobek, if confirmed by the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), may help the Russian company in its long-running fight with the bloc.
Jaguar Land Rover has settled its lawsuit to stop all VW, Audi, and Porsche SUVs with an off-road mode from being sold in the U.S. Here's the back story.
A South Korean internet provider has sued Netflix for costs incurred from increased internet traffic and maintenance work following the premiere of "Squid Game.” The lawsuit: On Friday, a spokesperson from SK Broadband told Reuters that Netflix’s traffic handled by the company has increased by 24 times from May 2018. Netflix said it would review SK Broadband’s claim and find a workaround to prevent customers from being affected by the issue.
"Our largest export commodity continues to be air" is a frequent saying of Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. That's certainly true at his port, where exports are containerized. Far more empty boxes leave than full ones, so they can be reloaded quickly in Asia. But look at the big picture and U.S. exports are actually rising — and on track for a record year. It's just that more exports are being loaded aboard tankers and dry cargo vessels as opposed to container ships. T
The big-box retailer will pay $2 more for select hours worked during the holidays.
The South Korean battery giants powering many of the world's electric vehicles face a skills shortage that could drag on the global race towards zero-emissions transport. The country's three major players, which command a third of the global electric vehicle (EV) battery market, told Reuters they were all grappling with a shortage of research and engineering specialists as demand for the technology balloons. LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On, and Samsung SDI Co Ltd all rank in the top-six https://graphics.reuters.com/SOUTHKKOREA-BATTERIES/TALENT/lbvgngxzmpq/chart.png global battery makers, and supply the likes of Tesla Inc, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co among others.
Australia's trade surplus unexpectedly grew to a record in August as strength in liquefied natural gas and coal exports more than offset a pullback in iron ore prices, a windfall to mining profits and tax receipts. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed the surplus on international trade jumped to A$15.1 billion ($11.0 billion) in August, from A$12.7 billion the month before. Exports climbed 4.1% in the month to A$48.5 billion led by LNG, hard coking coal and thermal coal, courtesy of strong energy demand in Asia.
(Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort to give Washington, D.C., residents a voting member in Congress, the Washington Post reports.The big picture: The court issued its decision without a hearing, citing a similar case from 2000 that concluded that D.C. is not constitutionally entitled to voting representation because it is not a state. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The ruling dealt a blow to advocates attempting to secure city residents' vot
Who owns paparazzi photos of celebrities? Not the celebrities themselves, says a lawsuit against the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star.
A 2017 lawsuit challenging former New Orleans prosecutors for hardball tactics, including the issuance of fake subpoenas and the jailing of crime victims who wouldn't cooperate with investigators, was settled Tuesday in federal court. The lawsuit centered on the practices of staff under former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, who did not seek reelection last year after two six-year terms. Cannizzaro's successor, Jason Williams, agreed to the appointment of a special monitor to ensure his office complies with terms of the settlement.