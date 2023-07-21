They faced weapons charges after a traffic stop. Why RI courts suppressed the evidence.

PROVIDENCE – The state Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the suppression of key evidence in the case of two out-of-state men stopped Interstate 95 in 2018 for whom a routine traffic stop ended in firearms charges.

Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell found that Rhode Island state troopers violated the alleged suspects’ rights by unconstitutionally morphing the traffic stop into full-fledged investigation with warrantless searches.

“It is clear to us that, this traffic stop … was prolonged beyond the time reasonably required to complete the mission of issuing a warning ticket,” Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell wrote for the court, adding that the "reasonable suspicion of criminal activity did not exist" and affirming the lower court's decision to grant the defendants' motion to suppress.

Supreme court: Suggestion of racial bias in the case was improper

But the high court found that Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Procaccini had improperly introduced suggestions of racial bias that were not raised by the defense lawyers, accepting arguments by the state that evidence of racial bias did not exist in this case.

In ruling in May 2021, Procaccini discussed a studies on racial disparity in policing, indicating he was “`unable to ignore that race and implicit bias may be a consideration in the initiation of traffic stops and a law enforcement officer’s decision to perform a warrantless search of a vehicle," adding that he was "mindful of these issues" in his evaluation.

“Although the Court takes no issue with the validity and importance of the studies relied on, we note that the hearing justice improperly interjected those studies and the issue of racial bias [of his own accord],” the court said in Thursday's ruling.

“We stress that a trial justice need not ignore that race and implicit bias may be a consideration in the initiation of traffic stops and a law enforcement officer’s decision to perform a warrantless search; rather, a trial justice should address those considerations when they are argued and raised by defense counsel to support a motion to suppress,” the court said.

Case involves drivers of color on Interstate 95

The case at the center of the Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday involved Jerome Joseph, of Massachusetts, and Voguel Figaro, of New York. Trooper Andrew Elsing stopped their car around 5:30 p.m. June 21, 2018, after he spotted Figaro abruptly change lanes on I-95 north in Warwick.

According to Procaccini’s ruling, Figaro asked why he was being stopped, to which Elsing replied that he was driving erratically. Elsing observed that Figaro’s hand was shaking and his breathing was heavy as he handed him his license and registration. Joseph provided a Florida driver’s license identifying him as Julian Joseph.

Elsing ordered Figaro to exit the vehicle, explaining during a suppression hearing that he wanted to separate the parties. Figaro was sweating profusely, wiped his head and paced as he told the officer that they were returning to Massachusetts after a trip to visit family in Virginia, the ruling stated.

In the ruling, it states that Corporal Daniel O’Neil arrived and ran the identifications as Elsing questioned Joseph, who said they had picked up an engine in Virginia that Elsing could see in plain view. O’Neil confirmed that Joseph had allegedly provided false identification.

Elsing asked Figaro if he had firearms, narcotics or large amounts of cash in the van, the ruling states, to which Figaro said no. Elsing asked for permission to search the vehicle. Figaro allegedly replied “You stopped me for no reason, now you want to look in my car. If you have a warrant you can look in the car.”

Elsing got K-9 King at 6:20 p.m. The dog reportedly indicated the presence of narcotics near the driver’s side door and in the rear. Figaro and Joseph told the officers that they had smoked marijuana and showed them a cup containing a marijuana wrapper. It’s when Joseph opened the rear hatch that Elsing said he could see a bulletproof vest and a box of bullets. He searched the van and spotted the handle of a gun.

The ruling says Figaro told the troopers that a military friend in Virginia had given him a vest and bullets and that they were needed to send to his “people.”

The state police charged Joseph with carrying a firearm without a license; importing armor-piercing bullets; and giving a false identification. Figaro also faced the importing charge.

Their lawyers, Susannah D. Cotter and Angela M. Lawless, moved to have the evidence suppressed, arguing the troopers had violated their clients' Fourth Amendment rights. They charged that the police unconstitutionally extended a traffic stop for investigative purposes without reasonable suspicion.

The judge agreed and suppressed both the evidence seized and the parties’ statements. The state appealed to the Supreme Court, with arguments heard in May.

Procaccini rejected arguments that the men’s nervousness gave troopers reasonable suspicion to prolong the traffic stops and subsequently search the vehicles.

Justice William P. Robinson III dissented from the high court’s ruling, concluding that there was “an ample basis for having a reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and that [the troopers] acted reasonably at all times in accordance therewith.”

