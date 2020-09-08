How to take faceless mirror selfies, according to fashion influencers who know best

Street style photography has grown immensely throughout the past few years, but now, several fashion influencers are taking things indoors with mirror selfies.

Moreover,, stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic have forced creatives to find new ways to make interesting content without a full glam squad, professional photographer and equipment.

Faceless mirror selfies that focus on fashion are gradually taking center stage, and many people are wondering exactly how you get the perfect shot with nothing more than a smartphone.

"I think the future of fashion looks a whole lot more authentic and transparent," entrepreneur and content creator Shayla Janel of Random And Chic told "Good Morning America." "Long gone are the days of the cookie-cutter aesthetics."

"I think faceless selfies will become the wave of fashion influencers," she added.

"GMA" tapped a few women who have mastered the art of taking mirror selfies to find out their best tips and practices. Scroll ahead to hear all about each of their unique takes.

Lydia Tsegay

Instagram: @femmeblk

Lydia Tsegay is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and works within the healthcare industry during the day but has been styling outfits and collaborating with brands via her Instagram for about six years. Tsegay's Instagram feed is mostly made up of mirror style selfies now, but she used to have a totally different layout where she included quotes and used a professional Canon camera.

"I got tired of it and decided it was time for a change," Tsegay told "GMA." "It was hard at first stepping out of my comfort zone, because I didn't know how my followers would react."

However, after a few months, Tsegay said she got the hang of it and now gets thousands of likes on her faceless-mirror style selfies.

Why is your Instagram aesthetic made up of mostly selfies?

I think it looks so effortless and casual. It's like you're walking by the mirror and taking a fast picture. I think that most people can relate to mirror selfies. They're so common. Whether you show your face or not, or just showing an outfit, most people have taken a simple mirror selfie.

Is there a reason you cover your face in photos?

Yes, because my main focus is to show my style and the clothes that I'm wearing -- not how my face looks. Also, I kind of like the whole phone-covering-face look. It puts everything else in focus.

How do you prepare for photoshoots?

I go through the items that I'm shooting and the kind of look I'm going for. If I need any inspiration, I usually go on Pinterest or look through some of my favorite fashion magazines.

What tools and equipment do you use for mirror selfies shoots?

A good camera, daylight and a wide mirror. It's all you really need. Natural light like daylight can make your mirror selfie game extremely strong. I have tried taking mirror selfies with artificial light, but it was totally something else...not a good look at all.

What tips would you give to others looking to improve their selfie skills?

Daylight is the key to having a great mirror selfie. If possible, move your mirror to the lightest room in your house. Never have the light hit you from behind. Always have the light coming from the front or sides. If you have it at the back, it will make the pictures darker.

A phone with a good camera is something you should invest in if you're planning on taking a lot of pictures.

Another tip is to keep your background environment clean and minimalistic. That will give the picture an overall clean look to it.

Emily Wells

Instagram: @emswells

Emily Wells is a U.K.-based fashion blogger with a 2-year-old daughter. Wells said she has struggled with mental health since finding out her daughter had congenital heart diseases at 3-months-old.

"I began consistently posting content around five months ago, as an escape while the U.K. was in lockdown during the height of COVID-19," Wells told "GMA." "I needed to ensure I was keeping occupied and not falling back into a dark space."

Why is your Instagram aesthetic made up of mostly selfies?

Truthfully, my partner worked during the entire pandemic so I didn't have anyone to take my photos for me, but now I'm totally accustomed to mirror selfies.

Is there a reason you cover your face in photos?

It leaves room for interpretation, and it’s also one less thing that can be criticized.

How do you prepare for photoshoots?

It depends on what I'm shooting. My normal outfit-of-the-day posts don't require too much prep. I wear minimal makeup for the day and style my hair to last a few days. I shoot in real-time, meaning I wear what I feel like. It’s never forced.

What tools and equipment do you use for mirror selfies shoots?

Natural light, a video light, an extra-large mirror...but not too big that you can't move it. I also use a stool for the seated shots and a good phone camera.

What tips would you give to others looking to improve their selfie skills?

Play with lighting and play with angles. Find what works for you, your skin tone and body shape.

Also, move your mirror around and learn what works for you over time, but don't force it because it will show.

Shayla Janel

Instagram: @randomandchic

Shayla Janel is the owner and CEO of Random And Chic, an online vintage clothing store that specializes in reselling contemporary sustainable fashion. Janel is also the creator of Slay For A Change, an online publication with an emphasis on fashion, social issues and women empowerment, and she's the author of an e-book called "The Art of Resale."

Janel has been posting fashion content online for over a decade and began posting more consistently three years ago, after quitting her retail job of seven years to pursue Random And Chic full-time.

Why is your Instagram aesthetic made up of mostly selfies?

@randomandchic is a compilation of faceless pictures all shown from the neck down on Instagram. This is done intentionally and on-purpose because it’s important that the focus is solely on the vintage garments. This is a very common aesthetic in the world of vintage.

Is there a reason you cover your face in photos?

It takes the attention off of me and places it on the fashion. Also, it's less time-consuming. As an entrepreneur, I don't have time for hair and makeup everyday. But that doesn't mean my outfit should miss out on a good picture.

How do you prepare for photoshoots?

My business is very unique because, as mentioned, I sell vintage clothing. There is only one of every item so I offer my customers, whom I affectionately refer to as the "Chic Tribe," new arrivals every Sunday at 7 p.m. CST.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday I show sneak peeks on what's coming to the sight. I usually have all of the items I plan to shoot placed on a clothes rack. From there, I style each piece, set up my tribe and start shooting from my iPhone. This is typically a one to two day process. After, I edit and upload the photos to Instagram and my website on Sunday at 7 p.m. CST.

Once the items are released and posted, they are typically sold out in minutes.

What are some go tools/equipment you use for mirror selfie shoots?

My tripod, my faux plant and natural lighting.

What tips would you give to others looking to improve their selfie skills?

My tip is to be as self-sufficient as possible. Utilize and research all of the editing apps that can be downloaded on your phone.

Editor's Note: Interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity and conciseness.

